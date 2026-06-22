South Africa eyes stronger economic relations with India as US ties sour

New Delhi: South Africa is looking at strengthening economic ties with India amid the rough patch that Pretoria has hit in its relations with the US, according to an article in the country’s media.

“Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen’s planned visit to India this month to deepen trade and agricultural ties comes as South Africa faces uncertainty over whether the US will extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which grants preferential trade access to eligible sub-Saharan African countries, beyond December 2026,” the article in South Africa’s The Citizen newspaper said. The Donald Trump administration, which has used tariffs and trade preferences as instruments of foreign policy, has threatened to withdraw South Africa’s AGOA benefits in retaliation over allegations of a “genocide” against white South Africans – claims which Pretoria has dismissed as unfounded. Against this backdrop, India presents an attractive alternative market for SA agricultural exports, the article pointed out. With its vast market, India could help absorb some of the losses SA would face should the Agoa benefits be withdrawn. Steenhuisen’s visit is focused primarily on diversifying export markets, the article states. The minister will be looking to increase South Africa’s share of India’s market for citrus – the country’s largest agricultural export category – as well as for subtropical fruits such as avocados and products like maize. AGOA currently provides duty-free access for citrus, avocados, grapes, raisins and other agricultural products. (IANS)

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