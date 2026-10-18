Starlink Ready to Bring High-Speed Internet to India, Musk Responds to Reliance

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-owned Starlink said it has worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for more than 5 years, in a reply to Reliance Industries Ltd (REL) which said that India's rules apply equally to domestic and foreign companies in the field of satellite communications.

Starlink said it has built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely - and all with the requisite government approvals.

"Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet," said the space internet company.

Musk replied to Reliance on X, saying "Much appreciated".

In a statement on Friday, Reliance Industries said, "we welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink."

"Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land," said REL in its statement.

"In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people," the company added. (IANS)

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