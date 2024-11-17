Technical Textiles to Become Economic Backbone of India: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that technical textiles will become the economic backbone of India, adding that women can contribute a great deal in handloom and handicrafts sector. Inaugurating the textile pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) in the national capital, the minister emphasised the importance of carbon fibres in the textile industry, adding that India is focusing on amplification of Technical Textiles.

There are 12 verticals or sectors in Technical Textiles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 1,500 crore for R&D in this sector and our country is giving more attention in the export of Technical Textiles," Singh said.

The minister emphasised that the government is trying to improve the textile value chain for better income opportunities for the weavers and their families. He also said that India has the largest handloom community in the world, focused around sustainability and energy efficiency.

"The world is moving towards usage of sustainable products and handloom industry produces zero-carbon footprint and does not consume any energy and Handloom industry is also a zero-water footprint sector," the minister noted. (IANS)

