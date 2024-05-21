The Top 10 Richest Indians according to Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024

1. Mukesh Ambani

Leading the list as richest person in India and the 11th wealthiest worldwide, Mukesh Ambani boasts an impressive net worth of $113.3 billion (Rs 11,330 crores). As the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Ambani supervises a diverse conglomerate engaged in sectors like petrochemicals, oil and gas, retail, and telecom. His wealth and influence in the corporate world have cemented his status as one of the richest Indians in 2024.

2. Gautam Adani

With a net worth of $81.9 billion, Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian. Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a conglomerate with a broad array of interests in infrastructure, logistics, and energy sectors. Adani's position in the global billionaires' list is 18, signifying his extensive contribution to the list of Indian billionaires in 2024.

3. Savitri Jindal & Family

Among the wealthiest Indians 2024, the Jindals continue to make their mark. Savitri Jindal, India’s richest woman, and her family occupy the third spot in India with a net worth of $37.1 billion. They manage the JSW Group, a conglomerate with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

4. Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, is the fourth wealthiest Indian with a net worth of $30.0 billion. He revolutionized India's IT sector and his contributions are well-recognized. In 2008, Mr. Nadar received the Padma Bhushan from the Indian government for his significant contributions to the IT industry.

5. Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, holds the fifth spot with a net worth of $25.0 billion and is one of the Forbes richest Indians 2024. His noteworthy contributions to India's pharmaceutical industry are well-known.

6. Kumar Birla

Kumar Birla, the leader of the Aditya Birla Group, is the sixth wealthiest Indian with a net worth of $22.0 billion. His group has a wide range of interests in sectors like cement, telecom, financial services, and more.

7. Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India, is the seventh richest Indian with a net worth of $21.0 billion. His company is among the world's largest vaccine manufacturers.

8. Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani, the founder of Avenue Supermarkets and owner of the supermarket chain, D-Mart, is the eighth richest man in India with a net worth of $20.6 billion.

9. Kushal Pal Singh

Kushal Pal Singh, the leader of DLF Limited, one of the largest real estate developers in India, is the ninth wealthiest Indian with a net worth of $19.1 billion.

10. Ravi Jaipuria

Ravi Jaipuria, the leader of RJ Corp and Varun Beverages, completes the top 10 with a net worth of $16.9 billion. His companies have a significant footprint in the beverage industry. His company, Devyani International, named after his daughter and operating KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee stores, went public in August 2021, boosting his wealth.