Time to build human capital for robust growth: HUL chairman Nitin Paranjpe

NEW DELHI: India, which is the fastest-growing economy, can further fuel its growth journey if the leading enterprises and companies collaborate with the government to build a robust human capital, according to Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) chairman, Nitin Paranjpe.

According to him, India’s young and growing working-age population could prove to be the country’s greatest asset in its future growth journey. In parallel to creating jobs to absorb the growing population of the working age, ‘we need to ensure that our working age population is employable’.

“We believe that we are a microcosm of the nation and that our small steps in building human capital will one day make a big difference through a trickle-down effect impacting our suppliers, our partners and the larger ecosystem,” he noted.

“Share of employment generated by MSMEs in most developed nations is over 60 percent while in India, it is about 45 percent. We will need to tap the potential of these sectors and deliver on our vision of a more prosperous India, with no one left behind,” the HUL Chairman emphasized. (IANS)

