Union Cabinet clears nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy for kharif season

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for this year’s kharif season (from April 1 to September 30) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers. The tentative budgetary requirement for the kharif season this year will be approximately Rs 41,533.81 crore. This is approximately Rs 4,317 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the previous Kharif season, which worked out to Rs 37,216.15 crore, according to a Cabinet note. (IANS)

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