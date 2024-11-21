US Prosecutors Charge Gautam Adani In $250 Million Bribery Scandal

NEW YORK: A $250 million bribery conspiracy to obtain preferential treatment in solar energy contracts in India is the subject of allegations brought against billionaire Indian industrialist Gautam Adani and two other senior executives in New York.

In the lawsuit, which is being handled by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, Gautam Adani, Mr. Sagar R. Adani, and Mr. Vneet S. Jaain are accused of conspiring to violate federal laws by deceiving US investors and providing bribes to Indian government officials.

According to the indictment, the defendants created a complex plan to secure these contracts from the government by engaging in deceptive fundraising activities ostensibly for the purpose of supporting renewable energy initiatives.