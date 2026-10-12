Why Indian ETH Users Need Better Crypto Records

India's crypto market is reaching a point where keeping proper transaction records matters almost as much as watching the price. For Ethereum holders, tax reporting, anti-money laundering rules and exchange compliance all come down to how well a transaction is documented - and how easily that documentation can be produced later.

This is playing out as Indian authorities keep tightening reporting requirements for virtual digital assets (VDAs). At the same time, the debate over whether India needs a full-fledged regulatory framework for crypto is still unresolved.

Price Is Not the Same as a Record

Anyone tracking Ethereum can pull up the ETH price in USD on Binance, which the exchange itself says is meant for reference only.

But a live price tells you nothing about what an investor actually paid for the asset, when they bought it, or whether it has since been sold or moved to another wallet. In India, that gap between market price and personal transaction history has started to matter a great deal, particularly when the taxman comes asking.

How India Currently Taxes and Tracks Crypto

There is still no single crypto law in India. Instead, the sector is governed through a patchwork of tax rules and anti-money laundering provisions. Under the Income Tax Department's rules, profits from transferring VDAs are taxed at a flat 30%, plus surcharge and cess, with almost no deductions allowed beyond the original cost of acquisition.

On top of that, Section 194S requires a 1% TDS on the sale consideration of a VDA transfer, once certain thresholds are crossed. Crypto platforms themselves are not off the hook either. Any VDA service provider operating in India is expected to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India and follow the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

As Mint has reported, this leaves India relying on a mix of taxation, TDS, FIU registration and transaction reporting, while policymakers continue to weigh whether an interim self-regulatory body is needed for the sector. None of this, however, amounts to a government guarantee that any particular platform or investment is safe.

When Records Become the Whole Case

A recent tax dispute shows exactly why this paperwork matters. Financial Express reported in September 2026 that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Mumbai quashed a reassessment order tied to ₹1.24 crore in bitcoin sale proceeds - not because the tax authorities were wrong about the trade itself, but because the approval used to open the case was found to be procedurally flawed.

That's an important distinction. The tribunal didn't rule that crypto gains are tax-exempt, and it didn't examine whether the underlying trading was even taxable. It only found a defect in how the case was initiated.

What the case does highlight is the kind of paper trail that can end up under scrutiny: purchase dates and values, acquisition costs, sale details, exchange statements, transaction IDs, wallet addresses, and a record of transfers between wallets or platforms. Keeping this as you go is far easier than trying to reconstruct years of activity after the fact.

Compliance Reaches Ordinary Users Too

FIU-India's guidelines, issued on 8 January 2026, place VDA service providers under anti-money laundering and counter-terror-financing obligations. These cover exchanging crypto for fiat, swapping one VDA for another, transferring assets, and offering custody or safekeeping services.

In practice, this means the everyday act of depositing, withdrawing or moving ETH between platforms leaves a paper trail; one that can span multiple services.

The Sentinel had earlier reported on the CBDT's guidance note on crypto tax obligations in India, part of the same push by authorities to gain more visibility into digital asset transactions. For anyone using several exchanges and private wallets at once, keeping an independent record is often the only way to tie those separate histories together.

The Self-Regulation Question Is Still Open

There's a bigger policy conversation still unfolding. Mint has reported that an interim self-regulatory organisation for crypto is among the ideas under discussion, as India figures out where its current patchwork approach should go next.

Supporters of a broader framework argue that tax and AML compliance solve one set of problems, while market conduct and consumer protection are a separate issue altogether. For ETH holders, that distinction matters - a platform being tax-compliant or FIU-registered says nothing about how it handles custody, withdrawals or account security.

The Bottom Line

A live ETH price tells you what the asset is worth right now. It says nothing about when you bought it, what you paid, or where it went afterwards - and in India, that second set of facts is increasingly what regulators care about.

Reconciling exchange statements with wallet histories on a regular basis, rather than waiting until it's needed, is quickly becoming a basic part of managing crypto holdings in India, helping users maintain clearer transaction records and identify missing information before it creates problems during tax reporting or compliance checks.