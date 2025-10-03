100 years of service to the nation

Shri Narendra Modi

(The writer is the Prime Minister of India)

A hundred years ago, on the sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded. This was not the creation of something entirely new. It was a newer manifestation of an ancient tradition, where India’s eternal national consciousness expresses itself periodically, in different forms, to face the challenges of the times. In our times, the Sangh is the embodiment of that timeless national consciousness. It is the good fortune of our generation of swayamsevaks that we are witnessing the Sangh’s centenary.

On this historic occasion, I extend my greetings to the countless swayamsevaks who remain dedicated to the pledge of serving the nation and its people. I also bow in reverence to the founder of the Sangh, our guiding ideal, Param Pujya Dr Hedgewar Ji. To mark this glorious journey of a hundred years, the Government of India has released a special postage stamp and commemorative coin.

Human civilisations thrived on the banks of great rivers. Similarly, countless lives have flourished due to the impact of the Sangh. A river enriches each part of the land that it touches with its waters. Likewise, the Sangh has nourished every part of our nation, every sphere of our society. A river often multiplies into many streams and expands its impact. Something similar has happened in the Sangh’s journey. Through its various affiliated organisations, the Sangh works in every domain of life, such as education, agriculture, social welfare, tribal welfare, women’s empowerment and more. Though diverse in their fields of work, they all embody one spirit and one resolve: ‘Nation First’.

From its very inception, the Sangh has devoted itself to nation-building. To achieve this, it chose the path of character-building.Vyakti nirmaan se rashtra nirmaan, nation-building through character-building – this has been the Sangh’s path. For this, it created the unique, simple and enduring mechanism of the daily shakha. The shakha is an inspiring place where every swayamsevak begins his journey from ‘Me to We’ and goes through a process of personal transformation.

The foundation of the Sangh’s hundred-year journey has been laid by a great national mission, a path of personal transformation and the practical method of the shakha. Through these, the Sangh has shaped lakhs of swayamsevaks who continue to propel India forward in every sphere of life.

Right from the moment of its founding, the Sangh has considered the nation’s priority as its own priority. Param Pujya Dr Hedgewar Ji and many swayamsevaks participated actively in the freedom struggle. Dr Hedgewar Ji himself was imprisoned several times. The Sangh also provided support and protection to many freedom fighters. After Independence, the Sangh continued working for the nation.

Along this journey, there were conspiracies and attempts to crush the Sangh. Its second Sarsanghchalak, Param Pujya Guruji, was falsely implicated in a case and even imprisoned. But the Sangh never allowed bitterness to take root, because swayamsevaks believe, “We are not separate from society. Society is formed of us.” This feeling of oneness with society and unshakeable faith in the Constitution and constitutional institutions gave the swayamsevaks steadiness of mind and kept them sensitive towards society, even in the gravest crises.

The Sangh has always been synonymous with patriotism and service. When Partition left lakhs of families homeless, swayamsevaks came forward to serve refugees. In every disaster, despite limited resources, swayamsevaks are among the first responders and work at the frontlines. For them, this is not just relief work, but the work of strengthening the nation’s very soul. Bearing hardships personally while easing the pain of others is the motto of every swayamsevak.

In its journey of a century, the Sangh has awakened self-awareness and self-confidence among various sections of society. It has worked even in the most remote, inaccessible parts of the country. For decades, it has dedicated itself to preserving and nurturing the traditions, customs, and values of tribal communities. Today, institutions such as Sewa Bharati, Vidya Bharati, Ekal Vidyalayas and the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram have become strong pillars of empowerment for tribal communities.

For centuries, social ills such as caste discrimination and untouchability have been challenges for Hindu society. From the time of Dr Hedgewar Ji until today, every member of the Sangh, every Sarsanghchalak, has fought against such discrimination. Param Pujya Guruji constantly carried forward the spirit of ‘Na Hindu Patito Bhavet’, meaning ‘no Hindu can ever be fallen’. Pujya Balasaheb Deoras Ji declared, “If untouchability is not wrong, nothing else is wrong in the world.” Later, Pujya Rajju Bhaiya Ji and Pujya Sudarshan Ji, too, carried this message forward. In the current times, the present Sarsanghchalak, the respected Mohan Bhagwat Ji, has given a clear call for unity, calling for one well, one temple, and one cremation ground for everyone.

When the Sangh was formed a century ago, the needs and struggles of the time were different from those of today. Today, as India advances towards becoming a developed nation, there are newer challenges. Dependence on foreign countries, conspiracies to divide our unity, demographic changes through infiltration and more. Our government is actively countering these. I am glad that the RSS too has prepared a concrete roadmap to face them.

The ‘Panch Parivartan’ of the Sangh gives every swayamsevak the path to overcome today’s challenges.

n Sva-Bodh: Self-awareness helps us free ourselves from the colonial mindset, taking pride in our heritage and advancing the principle of Swadeshi.

n Samajik Samrasta: Social harmony is brought about by ensuring social justice by prioritising the marginalised. Today, our social harmony faces a grave challenge from demographic imbalances caused by infiltration. To address this, the nation has announced a High-Powered Demography Mission.

n Kutumb Prabodhan: Family values strengthen the institution of family, which is the foundation of our culture.

n Nagrik Shishtachar: Civic sense and a sense of responsibility need to be awakened in every citizen.

n Paryavaran: Safeguarding the environment is of paramount importance to secure the future of coming generations.

Guided by these resolutions, the Sangh now begins its journey into its next century. In the mission of building a developed India by 2047, the contribution of the Sangh will be crucial. Once again, my best wishes to every swayamsevak.