Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s initiative to make Assam the Skill Capital of Eastern India marked a paradigm shift from focusing on skill development merely as a means of securing better livelihoods in other states to leveraging a highly skilled workforce to attract investors and industries to the state. His statement that “the aspiration of a New Assam is clear—we should not be just supplying manpower to the rest of the country; we should build Assam, the Skill Capital of Eastern India, ready to power a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Assam” highlights the determined and welcome shift from the state being a supplier of skilled professionals to actively contributing to the advancement of the state and reversing the trend of outmigration of the state’s young workforce. Until now, the state’s skill development policies had been driven by a remittance-driven economy and primarily focused on equipping Assam’s youth to secure better employment in industries and service sectors in other states, enabling them to earn more there. Although remittances from migrating workers employed outside Assam have boosted consumption and agricultural investments by increasing household income, they do little to drive industrialisation, as the state continues to suffer from a shortage of skilled manpower needed to support modern industries and attract new investments. The state government’s Rs. 4,000-crore plan for targeted investments to turn the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and the skill ecosystems of the state into world-class Centres of Excellence is not only laudable but also marks a decisive move to align Assam’s workforce development with the evolving economy and industrial competitiveness. Modernisation of the ITIs in the state is long overdue to build a future-ready workforce that can be absorbed into the rapidly transforming industries and service sectors. A surplus of skilled workers will also have the opportunity to move to other states and meet the rising global demand for a skilled workforce and professionals. Overhauling the ITIs as Centres of Excellence needs more than just investment in modernising infrastructure. Achieving the desired transformation will remain unachieved without aligning curricula with modern and emerging industries powered by new technologies and artificial intelligence, ensuring well-trained faculty and continuous upskilling of instructors, and fostering strong collaboration with industries backed by placement mechanisms. The PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) scheme brought the opportunity to transform government ITIs into modern, industry-aligned skill centres. Chief Minister Sarma’s vision has now given a clear direction to leverage this opportunity to build Assam’s own pool of skilled professionals and position the state as the preferred destination for big-ticket investments. NITI Aayog’s report, “Transforming Industrial Training Institutes,” can be a ready reckoner for policymakers to identify the critical gaps in existing vocational training institutes like ITIs and various skill development curricula and understand why these institutes have failed to attract youths despite the rising demand for skilled professionals in the country. The top policy think tank also highlighted in the report the dismal placement of ITI graduates while pushing for a complete overhaul of the ITI ecosystem in the country. The state government initiative of establishing a Skill India International Centre that is coming up in Guwahati, with 9 Multi-Skill Centres of Excellence across districts like Majuli, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Dibrugarh, and an international partnership with ITE Singapore to prepare Assam’s youth for global careers, as announced by Chief Minister Sarma, has raised hopes for a rapid transformation of the state’s skill ecosystem into one that meets global standards. A key initiative of the state government includes a 600 crore hub-and-spoke school skill network in partnership with Tata Nelco and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam. It is heartening to know that this initiative envisages the creation of 50 satellite-connected Skill Hubs and 500 Spoke Centres across state institutions, ensuring that industry-grade skilling reaches the last-mile rural classrooms and does not remain limited to urban centres. This decentralised approach to skill building is praiseworthy, as it can ensure that the benefits of industry-orientated skill development reach rural youth, who make up the majority of the unskilled workforce migrating from the state, primarily from farm households. Building awareness among the youth of the state about the transformation happening in the skill ecosystem remains critical to attracting them to pursue modern skill learning courses in revamped ITIs and other skill training institutes. The transformation of the skill ecosystem can be truly sustainable if vocational training becomes an integral part of school education and not as an optional course or a subject. Nurturing a culture of skill-based learning plays an important part in shaping students’ aspirations to help them achieve their life goals. Assam is poised to transform its skill ecosystem, provided that Chief Minister Sarma’s vision is pursued with institutional commitment.