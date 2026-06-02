A Defence Corridor for Assam: Strengthening India’s Eastern Frontier

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

The proposal by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to establish a Defence Industrial Corridor in Assam deserves serious consideration from the Union government. During recent meetings with union ministers in New Delhi, the Chief Minister argued that such a corridor would complement India’s Act East Policy, strengthen military preparedness in the eastern sector and create new economic opportunities for the Northeast. The proposal comes at a time when India is reassessing the strategic significance of its eastern frontier amid an increasingly uncertain regional security environment.

India’s defence-industrial landscape has already been transformed by the creation of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These initiatives were designed to promote indigenous defence manufacturing, attract private investment, reduce import dependence and support the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Assam’s demand is therefore not an isolated regional aspiration but a logical extension of a national strategy that seeks to decentralise defence production and build resilient supply chains across the country.

The strategic rationale for locating a defence corridor in Assam is compelling. The Northeast shares international borders with China, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar. It is one of India’s most sensitive security theatres, where military preparedness, logistics and infrastructure remain critical. The region has gained even greater importance after the prolonged India-China tensions along the Line of Actual Control and the growing geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific. Strengthening defence manufacturing and logistics capabilities closer to operational areas would reduce dependence on distant production centres and shorten supply chains during emergencies.

A defence corridor in Assam would also complement the massive investments already being made in roads, railways, bridges and border infrastructure across the Northeast. The Centre has recognised that connectivity is not merely an economic issue but a strategic necessity. Improved railway networks, highways and logistics hubs are steadily transforming the region. Integrating defence manufacturing with this expanding infrastructure ecosystem would create a dual-use framework that serves both civilian and military objectives.

The proposal gains further significance when viewed through the lens of the Act East Policy. For decades, the Northeast was treated as a peripheral region, separated from mainland India by geography and inadequate infrastructure. Today, New Delhi seeks to position the region as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia. Assam occupies a pivotal place in this vision because of its location, transport networks and economic potential. A defence corridor would not only reinforce national security but also encourage the growth of advanced manufacturing capabilities that can support broader industrial development in the region.

The economic benefits could be substantial. Defence manufacturing generates high-value employment and stimulates a wide ecosystem of ancillary industries. Small and medium enterprises engaged in electronics, precision engineering, metallurgy, aerospace components, communication systems and logistics could emerge around the corridor. Such industrial clusters have the potential to create skilled jobs for thousands of young people in Assam and neighbouring states. The experience of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which has attracted significant investment commitments and employment potential, illustrates the transformative possibilities of such projects.

For Assam, the timing is particularly favourable. The state government has already unveiled an Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy aimed at attracting investment and encouraging innovation. Incentives such as capital subsidies, tax reimbursements and production-linked support indicate that the state is preparing the institutional groundwork necessary for a defence-industrial ecosystem. A formal corridor backed by the Centre could accelerate these efforts and provide confidence to domestic and international investors.

There is also a national security dividend that extends beyond manufacturing. The Northeast remains connected to the rest of India primarily through the strategically vulnerable Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the Chicken’s Neck. Any disruption to this narrow land link would have serious implications for logistics and military movement. While a defence corridor in Assam cannot eliminate this vulnerability, it can enhance the region’s self-sufficiency in defence supplies, maintenance and support services. Such distributed capabilities are increasingly important in an era where resilience is as crucial as military strength.

However, the success of the initiative will depend on careful planning. Defence corridors thrive not merely because of government announcements but because of sustained investment, skilled manpower, research partnerships and industrial linkages. Integrating institutions like the Defence Research and Development Organisation, public sector undertakings, private defence manufacturers, and universities into the ecosystem is essential. The corridor should focus not only on conventional arms production but also on emerging domains such as drones, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, electronic warfare and advanced materials.

The larger message behind Assam’s proposal is clear. India’s eastern frontier can no longer be viewed solely through a security lens or solely through a development lens. The two are inseparable. A Defence Industrial Corridor in Assam would represent a strategic convergence of national security, industrial growth and regional development. If implemented effectively, it could transform the Northeast from a frontier region into a vital pillar of India’s economic and strategic rise in the Indo-Pacific. In that sense, the proposal is not merely about Assam; it is about reimagining India’s eastern gateway for the challenges and opportunities of the twenty-first century.