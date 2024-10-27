A green Diwali: Celebrating the festival of lights with environmental awareness

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most significant celebrations in India. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. Traditionally, homes are adorned with oil lamps (diyas), streets are illuminated with colourful lights, and the air is filled with the sound of firecrackers. However, in recent years, the environmental impact of Diwali celebrations has come under scrutiny. The burst of firecrackers, while adding to the festivity, brings along alarming levels of pollution, contributing significantly to air and noise pollution. With rising concerns about climate change and environmental degradation, it has become imperative to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.

In the past, firecrackers were an integral part of Diwali celebrations. They added excitement to the festival and were considered a way to ward off evil spirits. However, the large-scale use of fireworks over time has created major environmental and health problems. Firecrackers release harmful gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, along with particulate matter, which contribute to smog and respiratory issues. The heavy metals used in fireworks also settle in the environment, contaminating the soil and water. The impact is particularly severe in cities, where dense populations and limited green cover exacerbate the pollution levels. As a result, air quality during Diwali plummets to hazardous levels, affecting not only humans but also animals and plants.

In addition to air pollution, the loud noise of firecrackers creates another layer of distress, especially for the elderly, children, and animals. Pets often suffer from anxiety and panic attacks due to the sudden explosions, and the noise disrupts the natural rhythm of urban wildlife. For humans, prolonged exposure to loud noise can lead to hearing loss and heightened stress levels. In this context, reducing or eliminating firecrackers from Diwali celebrations becomes not just an environmental necessity but a step toward a more humane festival.

The shift towards an environment-friendly Diwali has gained momentum in recent years as more people become aware of the need to preserve the planet for future generations. One of the most effective ways to celebrate a green Diwali is by reducing or eliminating the use of fireworks. Many families and communities have already started this practice, opting instead for quieter and safer alternatives such as lighting traditional oil lamps or electric lights. This not only reduces pollution but also retains the essence of Diwali, where the focus is on the symbolic triumph of light over darkness.

Eco-friendly firecrackers have also emerged as an alternative for those who wish to continue the tradition but in a less harmful way. These firecrackers produce significantly less smoke and noise, thereby reducing the pollution load. However, their availability and adoption remain limited, and their production process needs to be scaled up to make a meaningful impact.

Another key aspect of a green Diwali is the use of sustainable materials for decorations. Instead of opting for plastic decorations, which are harmful to the environment and take years to degrade, people can use natural materials such as clay, flowers, leaves, and organic dyes. Handmade paper lanterns, clay diyas, and flower rangolis are not only eco-friendly but also add a personal and artistic touch to the festivities. Furthermore, these materials decompose easily, reducing the waste generated during the festival.

Reducing energy consumption during Diwali is another way to contribute to the environment. While electric lights are a beautiful addition to the celebrations, using energy-efficient alternatives like LED lights can significantly reduce electricity usage. Solar-powered lights are another option that can make the festival more sustainable. Additionally, limiting the duration for which lights are kept on can prevent excessive energy wastage. Simple steps like these, when adopted collectively, can make a noticeable difference.

Eco-friendly Diwali also involves mindful consumption. Diwali is a time of gifting, and there is often a rush to buy new clothes, gadgets, and other items. However, much of this consumerism leads to the production of non-recyclable waste and contributes to the depletion of natural resources. Instead of purchasing mass-produced items, people can opt for sustainable gifts such as handmade crafts, organic food items, or products made from recycled materials. This not only supports small businesses and artisans but also reduces the overall environmental footprint of the festival.

In terms of food, Diwali is synonymous with feasting. While enjoying traditional sweets and delicacies is a central part of the celebration, it is important to be mindful of food waste. Preparing the right quantities and sharing meals with neighbours, friends, or the less fortunate can help minimize waste. Composting organic waste from the kitchen, such as vegetable peels and leftover food, is another way to ensure that the festival remains environmentally friendly.

Community involvement is crucial for a green Diwali. Initiatives such as collective lighting of lamps in public spaces, organizing eco-friendly fairs, and promoting awareness about the benefits of a pollution-free celebration can have a larger impact. Schools, colleges, and resident welfare associations can play a vital role in educating people about the adverse effects of firecrackers and encouraging sustainable practices.

The essence of Diwali lies in the joy of togetherness, the light of hope, and the warmth of love. By shifting to eco-friendly celebrations, we not only protect the environment but also preserve the true spirit of the festival. It is possible to enjoy a vibrant and meaningful Diwali without compromising the well-being of the planet. The transition may seem challenging at first, but with conscious efforts and a willingness to change, we can make a significant difference. As we light the diyas this Diwali, let them be a reminder of our responsibility toward the earth. Let the festival be a celebration of not just light but of life, sustainability, and harmony with nature. By choosing a green Diwali, we create a future where the festival continues to shine brightly without leaving behind the darkness of pollution.