A greener future rides on safe cycling

As the global fuel crisis triggered by the West Asia crisis continues to spiral, the theme of this year’s World Bicycle Day—cycling for a greener future—could not be more relevant. Viewed from this global perspective, the Assam government’s scheme of distributing bicycles to students is not just a mere social welfare intervention in education to get them to schools but an investment in climate-resilient mobility for the next generation. The bicycles not only provide them access to education without burning fossil fuel, but daily dependence on them also prepares them for future disruptions in fossil fuel supply and price volatility. For people living in areas poorly connected with the public transport system, the bicycle helps them access schools, markets, and healthcare institutions, which, in turn, contribute to their socio-economic uplift. For health-conscious people—young and old alike—the bicycle is a smart investment in health, allowing them to remain healthy and fit without being tied to the fixed hours of a gym routine. Cycling regularly to go to educational institutions, workplaces, and markets can significantly cut down the fuel bill. Beyond the savings on fuel, it also reduces vehicular pollution and helps keep the air clean for everyone. Yet, the lack of safe and dedicated cycling tracks discourages residents of a fast-growing city like Guwahati from choosing it for daily commuting even though they are aware of the multiple benefits. In rural areas of the state, the bicycle continues to be a mode of transport for many. Even with the increasing number of two- and three-wheelers, they still depend on it to travel to the nearest towns or villages within a certain radius to visit relatives and others and for daily requirements. Unfortunately, the highways have become increasingly unsafe for cyclists, with many fatal accidents involving bicycles. Lack of service lanes along the national highways compels the cyclists to use the highway carriageway, putting their lives in danger. Official data highlights that nearly 11,000 road accidents involving bicycles occur every year in India, and the number continuing to rise is a cause for grave concern. Due to the risks involved, many residents living along the highways no longer want to invest in bicycles and prefer to buy a two-wheeler for mobility. Besides, as a slow-moving mode of transport, the challenge to promote cycling has only increased in cities and towns where mixed modes of traffic have already made traffic congestion worse and aggravated vehicular pollution. The awareness campaign run by the government and NGOs to promote bicycles as a greener mode of transport faces significant challenges due to harsh realities that cannot be ignored. This situation necessitates a reevaluation of the strategies designed to popularise bicycles to address practical challenges and develop new approaches that prioritise the safety of cyclists. This goal will be possible only when bicycles play a prominent role in urban planning and in the design priorities of highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects. The discourse on bicycle promotion as part of the awareness drive needs to focus not only on those challenges but also on pragmatic solutions so that people, especially the youth, can engage in positive conversation about the benefits of cycling as an integral part of daily commuting and reducing dependence on fossil-fuel-based transport. While electric vehicles also provide a sustainable alternative to fossil-fuel-based transport, the higher upfront cost involved in EVs makes bicycles a far more affordable and accessible option for most households. As the state government’s bicycle distribution programme introduces the next generation to appreciate this reality, it can be leveraged to promote bicycles not just as an enabling tool in education but also as a lifelong habit, carrying this practice into their adulthood and professional journeys as a sustainable mobility choice. When a bicycle as a mobility choice gains ground, the clamour for safe cycling lanes in the cities, towns and along the highways and bridges will only grow louder. City authorities, the transport department, panchayats and autonomous councils, and various other government agencies must respond positively to this growing clamour and work together to redesign the streets and highways. This calls for all campaigns to promote bicycles — whether for staying healthy, empowering women, or reducing fossil-fuel use — to converge into a single focused campaign for safe cycling for all. Achieving these goals requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort, with every institution and community playing its part. Cities like Guwahati must find retrofitting solutions to create safe cycling spaces for both enthusiasts and those who rely on it for daily mobility. In the face of global fuel supply shocks, Assam has an opportunity to lead the country in adopting bicycles for its greener future. However, for cycling to become a sustainable mode of transport, the safety of cyclists must be ensured.