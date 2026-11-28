The Supreme Court’s landmark judgement man dating separate hexagonal red warning labels with pictograms for high sugar, salt, and fat on packaged food, along with a directive to the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to overhaul its labelling rules, has empowered consumers to make informed food choices that protect their health. The apex court has ordered clear Front-of-Pack Nutrient Labelling (FoPNL) on packaged food for each nutrient—high fat, high sugar and high salt—exceeding safe limits. The SC ruled that everyone should have access to FOPNL to make informed food and dietary choices. This is a decisive judicial intervention to address the public crisis triggered by the alarming rise in incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) linked to the consumption of foods high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) and ultra-processed foods (UPF). The judgement highlights the grave situation in India, which is currently facing a huge public health crisis ranging from malnutrition/undernutrition in children to a surge in the incidence of NCDs in the general population. The SC’s observation that NCDs take the lives of approximately six million people, account for roughly 63% of all deaths annually and are projected to account for an estimated 75% of the total mortality by the year 2030 in India has pressed the alarm bell on the danger posed by HFSS and UPF in the absence of robust regulatory safeguards. It also quoted an important finding by the World Health Organisation that the rise in NCDs is due to four major behavioural risk factors i.e., tobacco use, unhealthy diets including the consumption of HFSS foods, harmful use of alcohol and insufficient physical activity. The latest National Family Health Survey data, 2023-2024 (NFHS-6), the SC observes, reveals that the situation has progressively worsened in comparison to the numbers recorded by NFHS-5 2019-2021. Obesity in women has increased from 24% to 30.7% and in men from 22.9% to 27.3%, respectively. In men, diabetes has risen from 15.6% to 20.9%, while in women, it has increased from 13.5% to 17.8%. The grim statistics underscore the magnitude of the crisis and explain why the judicial intervention could no longer be deferred. The apex court insisted that in any targeted action to prevent the NCD public health crisis, the consumption of HFSS foods and Ultra-Processed Foods (“UPFs”) must receive sufficient attention. The judgement also broke the regulatory deadlock created by differing views of primary stakeholders, such as food business operators and consumer bodies, over the FoPNL regime. While consumers and consumer organisations overwhelmingly favoured a clear warning label, the FBOs largely pressed for making the FoPNL regime voluntary. FBOs and other industry stakeholders supported a non-interpretive ‘facts-up-front’ format where the values of the nutrients-of-concern (sugar, saturated fat and salt/sodium) presented as a percentage of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (“RDA”) are provided at the front of the pack, whereas the public health advocates suggested interpretive colour-coded warning labels which clearly indicated whether the nutrients-of-concern were above the thresholds. The rationale behind SC’s intervention is anchored on its critical observation that the food industry heavily shapes the information environment: “In fact, the industry is manifestly more effective in its use of behavioural science knowledge to promote at-risk behaviour.” The apex court observed that many advertisements and packaging in foods are highly ingenious in their appeal, and what is especially concerning is that marketing efforts are disproportionately focused on exploiting the vulnerability of children, women, low- and middle-income groups, etc. The court ruled that the provision of safe and wholesome food also falls within the scope of Article 21, and the FSSAI, being the relevant regulatory authority, was bound by the duty to ensure that adulterated and harmful food products were regulated through necessary measures. The SC insisted that the highly skewed nutritional composition of packaged foods combined with the acute susceptibility of children and adolescents; the inconspicuous manner in which relevant nutritional information is provided on the package of food products and the corresponding inability of people to effectively exercise informed health-related decision-making; the increased exposure to sugars, saturated fats and salts that are proven to be harmful to health beyond minimum levels; the absence of mechanisms through which the consumption of HFSS foods and UPFs are discouraged; and the increasing incidence of NCDs along with malnutrition in the country must all be viewed. Nutritional literacy emphasised by the SC judgement also plays the crucial role in consumer’s ability to understand food labels. The SC’s comprehensive judgement and directive have set a clear roadmap for packaged food labelling. Yet, while laws and rules set the framework, it is consumer awareness, sustained action and effective enforcement that ultimately drive results.