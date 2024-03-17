A new chapter in India-Mauritius strategic cooperation

Dipak Kurmi

The joint inauguration of India-backed projects on Mauritius’ Agalega island marks a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic dynamics of the Indian Ocean Region. The airstrip, community development initiatives, and jetty underscore the growing recognition that a fresh approach is needed—one that balances economic cooperation with strategic surveillance and security imperatives. The virtual summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Pravind Jugnauth cements this newfound synergy with initiatives like the India-assisted Aushadhi scheme for affordable medicines, bolstering commercial ties, humanitarian assistance, and joint maritime patrols.

This multifaceted engagement reflects India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and aligns with Mauritius’ pressing needs across health, security, and economic realms. Moreover, it advances India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in Region) vision, gradually expanding the network of partners committed to this inclusive maritime strategy. Crucially, the deepening Indo-Mauritian coordination signals a shared resolve to address the challenges posed by disruptive forces like Pakistan and China through diversified strategies. In essence, this burgeoning partnership epitomises the shift towards a comprehensive regional approach—one that harmonises economic prosperity with strategic stability, underpinned by a collaborative spirit and a commitment to upholding a rules-based maritime order in the Indian Ocean.

The international security landscape has been significantly disrupted by a confluence of factors, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the pervasive threat of transnational terrorism, and China’s assertive pursuit of global dominance. As the world grapples with the devastating consequences of war and terror, maritime security has emerged as a critical issue on the global political agenda.

John Mearsheimer, a prominent realist scholar in the field of international relations, once acknowledged that states invariably strive to maximise their power and capabilities in pursuit of security. Realism posits that states prioritise maintaining their existing security and power status quo over aggressive expansionism, focusing their efforts on countering perceived threats rather than seeking outright dominance. This theoretical framework provides a rational basis for understanding the complex interplay of power dynamics and the ever-shifting equilibrium, particularly in the context of the evolving dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean Area (IOA), which shape India’s defence strategies.

The contemporary dynamics in international relations have unveiled a compelling trend where smaller nations gravitate towards aligning themselves with dominant powers, substantiating the insightful observations of the esteemed political theorist Raymond Aron. Aron astutely recognized two prevalent models that govern the global power dynamics: multipolarity, characterized by numerous significant actors with relatively equal forces, and bipolarity, where two predominant actors wield unparalleled dominance, compelling lesser powers to coalesce around one of the two blocs. China’s assertive pursuit of regional hegemony and expansionist ambitions have lent credence to Aron’s analysis, as nations increasingly find themselves compelled to either align with or oppose China’s rising influence. Aron’s perspicacious assessment acknowledged the possibility of intermediate models, contingent upon the number of major actors and the degree of parity or disparity among their respective capabilities. This nuanced understanding underscores the intricate interplay of power dynamics that shape the ever-evolving tapestry of international relations, where nations must strategically navigate their allegiances and alignments in response to the shifting balance of power on the global stage.

The global landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, with the dynamics of international relations experiencing profound transformations. As we navigate these tumultuous times, a coordinated strategic vision and a harmonized approach towards fostering mutual economic prosperity have become paramount. Embracing a multi-layered and multilateral strategy, when circumstances dictate, is poised to shape the contours of the emerging world order. Nations must recognize the imperative of collaboration, fostering synergies that transcend borders and ideological divides, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous and interconnected global community.

In today’s intricate geopolitical landscape, it has become imperative to cultivate a renewed mindset that embraces international cooperation as the bedrock of our collective security. Nations must come together, transcending boundaries and ideologies, to craft a bold and resolute strategy—one that sends an unequivocal message of deterrence. Any attempt to disrupt the delicate balance of order shall be met with an unwavering and severe response—a resolute display of unity and strength that leaves no room for ambiguity. Only through this unified front can we safeguard the hard-won stability that underpins our global community, ensuring that peace and prosperity reign supreme.

To counter China’s expanding influence and potential threats to India’s maritime security through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), naval base deployments in the Indian Ocean region, the establishment of a naval base in Djibouti, and the construction of the Gwadar Port in Pakistan, India has adopted a proactive strategy. Acknowledging China’s “String of Pearls” policy, which aims to encircle India by fostering strategic partnerships with countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India has reached out to its neighbours, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives, the Seychelles, and Mauritius. India’s defence strategy involves developing a coastal radar system among these countries and implementing a fusion system to provide real-time information related to the security of the Indian Ocean region. This multifaceted approach aims to bolster India’s maritime security and counterbalance China’s growing naval presence in the region.

India’s military prowess has received a formidable boost through the recent acquisitions of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system and aero-engines for its MiG-29 fighter jets. These procurements, facilitated by the robust India-Russia joint venture, underscore the nation’s unwavering commitment to fortifying its defensive arsenal. The BrahMos missiles, renowned for their supersonic speeds and precision strike capabilities, will augment the Indian Navy’s maritime dominance, while the state-of-the-art aeroengines will breathe new life into the Indian Air Force’s venerable MiG-29 fleet. These strategic initiatives not only bolster India’s military might but also solidify its strategic partnership with Russia, a longstanding ally in the realm of defence collaboration.

India’s strategic maneuverings in the maritime domain are underpinned by a multifaceted approach, dubbed the “Necklace of Diamonds Strategy.” This initiative aims to establish a robust naval presence across key locations, with the establishment of a naval base in Singapore’s Changi, the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port, and the acquisition of ports in Myanmar and Oman.

Complementing this endeavour is India’s “Act East Policy,” a concerted effort to bolster economic and trade ties with its East Asian eighbors. This policy is buttressed by an extensive network of ports and the implementation of Coastal Surveillance Radar (CSR) systems, underscoring India’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and safeguarding economic interests.

India’s recent strategic overtures have charted a clear path forward, embracing innovative techniques and formulating bold strategies to meet the needs of its partners. However, a critical challenge persists: bringing a multitude of neighbouring nations to the negotiating table to forge a comprehensive strategy for maritime security and the protection of shared economic interests.

India’s maritime ambitions are underpinned by a delicate balancing act, weaving together naval power projection, economic diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation. The successful realisation of these aspirations hinges upon India’s ability to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics while fostering trust and collaboration among its regional partners.

The growing consensus around curbing climate change, fostering renewable energy development, and advancing technological capabilities bodes well for the peace and prosperity of all nations involved. Concurrently, the establishment of robust mechanisms to address potential threats posed by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) further bolsters this positive trajectory. Notably, India has enjoyed a remarkable strengthening of trade ties with its neighbouring countries over the past half-decade, far exceeding initial expectations. This remarkable surge in regional commercial exchange underscores the deeply rooted and cordial relationships that have long characterised India’s interactions with its neighbours, paving the way for continued cooperation and mutual growth.

The recent collaboration between India and Mauritius to safeguard the security of the Indian Ocean region underscores the deepening bonds between the two nations. This strategic partnership not only reinforces their economic ties by facilitating the uninterrupted movement of goods and services but also paves the way for fostering stability, prosperity, and resilience against the looming challenges posed by climate change and maritime threats. Furthermore, the panel discussion titled “The Quad Squad: Power and Purpose of the Polygon,” held earlier this year, marked another significant stride in addressing the expansionist ambitions of certain actors. This multifaceted cooperation aims to cultivate an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth while simultaneously fortifying strategic security alliances to combat potential disruptions.

The member nations demonstrated their unwavering commitment to support Pacific Island countries through collaborative efforts in various domains, including the pressing challenges posed by climate change, resilient infrastructure development, and maritime security initiatives. This collective endeavour aims to fortify the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). India’s pivotal leadership role in shaping the IORA’s presence across the Indo-Pacific regions garnered widespread acclaim, further amplifying its significance due to the nation’s impeccable reputation. Ongoing negotiations hold the potential to give birth to a strategic mechanism that could serve as a formidable shield against maritime security threats, piracy, drug trafficking, armed robbery, terrorism, international crime, smuggling, and cyber threats emanating from non-state actors. Such a mechanism could catalyze the strengthening of maritime-friendly ties and bolster security across the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific realms, which have recently emerged as areas of grave concern.

The Indian Ocean region presents an opportunity for nations to forge a collaborative partnership founded on principles of equity and access, particularly during times of unprecedented crisis. By extending a helping hand and prioritising the saving of lives, these nations can demonstrate remarkable insight into empowering and motivating people across diverse communities. Moreover, this pursuit of promoting well-being would catalyse tremendous efforts towards enhancing the overall development scenario in India and its neighbouring countries. The crux of this idea lies in ensuring a fresh perspective and new structural thinking, facilitated by a framework that addresses key demands while maintaining synergy among various stakeholders, even when navigating differing perspectives. Through such an approach, nations can negotiate and find common ground, ultimately fostering a shared vision for the region.

The Quad Group, comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, has forged a renewed commitment to combating terrorism through enhanced diplomatic cooperation. This collaborative effort has paved the way for a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by terrorist activities. In this context, India’s role as a prominent partner stands out, underscoring its position as a robust democracy with a rich legacy of effective diplomacy.

The Indian leadership has consistently demonstrated a deft touch in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes, leveraging a judicious blend of strategic acumen and unwavering resolve. This approach has enabled India to seize opportunities and devise strategies that harmonise tactical strength with resilience, allowing for timely and calibrated responses to crises. Diplomatic engagement, rooted in effective communication, coordination, and the exchange of goodwill gestures, remains the cornerstone of India’s foreign policy endeavors. The nation’s ability to foster meaningful cooperation and coordination during times of crisis has solidified its reputation as a reliable and influential player on the global stage.