A new dawn for the Northeast: The Modi decade of transformation

Sarbananda Sonowal

(Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways)

As our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, graces Assam with his presence once again, our hearts are filled with immense gratitude. His visit, coinciding with the birth centenary celebrations of our beloved Bharat Ratna, Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, is not merely a calendar event; it is a reaffirmation of a sacred bond he has forged with the people of the Northeast. It is a moment to reflect on a remarkable journey - a journey from decades of neglect to a decade of unprecedented progress and hope. For generations, it was a poignant irony that while the sun in India rises first in our part of the world, its people were left in the shadows for over seven decades, denied their rightful place in the national narrative. For far too long, the Northeast lingered in the shadows of neglect. In the early days after Independence, this land of abundant resources and strategic vitality held immense promise. Assam once outshone the national average in prosperity. Yet, under successive regimes, particularly the long years of Congress governance, it was sidelined.

Vital concerns were overlooked: from the precarious brink of Partition, where Assam's identity hung in the balance without firm national support, to the emotional scars of the 1962 war, when words of distant sympathy failed to match the region's cries for solidarity. Icons like Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and Dr Bhupen Hazarika waited decades for the recognition they deserved, and even the Assamese language's classical heritage was delayed, reflecting a deeper indifference that left our people feeling like distant echoes in the national story. Today, under Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership, that long night has ended.

The Northeast is finally basking in the sunlight of development, dignity, and opportunity. A Partnership Forged in Trust and Action I have had the distinct honour of working closely with Prime Minister Modi since 2014, when I served as the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports. I vividly recall the 2015 South Asian Games in Guwahati. At a time when an opposition government was in power in the state, and challenges seemed daunting, it was Modi Ji's reassuring words that became my strength. He told me, "I am with you," giving me the absolute motivation to make the Games a grand success. That event was a pivotal moment, marking Guwahati's emergence as an international sports hub. I also remember his unique affection for 'Tikhor', the baby rhino mascot, a small gesture that revealed his deep connection with our region's identity. This personal involvement is a hallmark of his leadership. PM Modi is a relentless hard worker-astute, analytical, and an inspiration to us all. Working up to 18 hours a day, he has dynamised the very culture of governance, constantly pushing his ministers to do more for the nation. And in his vast portfolio of national priorities, the Northeasthas always held a special place. From Neglect to a New Engine of Growth For decades, the Northeastwas treated as a distant frontier, its potential overlooked and its people's aspirations ignored. Whether it was the deep scar left by the events during Partition or the feeling of abandonment during the 1962 war when Prime Minister Nehru's words felt distant and defeatist, our history was marked by systemic neglect. Prime Minister Modi has fundamentally reversed this legacy. He did not just look at the region; he understood it. His vision of the eight states as 'Ashtalakshmi' was not mere rhetoric; it was a profound shift in perspective that repositioned the Northeastas the 'New Engine of India's Growth'. This vision is powered by action.

Today, we are witnessing a connectivity revolution. Over 11,000 km of highways, new rail lines connecting states like Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh to the national grid for the first time, and iconic projects like the Bogibeel Bridge and the Sela Tunnel are redefining our geography. Our rivers, especially the mighty Brahmaputra, are being revitalised as vibrant national waterways, boosting trade and commerce. During my tenure as Chief Minister, PM Modi once advised me that Assam is rich in 'Phal, Ful, and Aushadhi' (fruits, flowers, and medicinal plants) and urged us to plant more trees. Inspired by his vision, we planted nearly 10 crore saplings across the state, the beautiful results of which are visible today. Similarly, his firm resolve to stop rhino poaching, which we turned into a mission, has now become a global model for wildlife conservation. Fuelling a Renaissance: Industry, Culture, and Peace. This transformation is most visible in the economic sphere. For years, the Northeastwas not considered an investor-friendly destination. When the first Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was formed in Assam in 2016, it was the Hon'ble Prime Minister's great support and vision that led to 'Advantage Assam' - the first-ever global investors' summit in the Northeast. The event, graced by industry captains from across the world, shattered old perceptions. Its impact has been long-lasting, unlocking huge investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and services, a success we recently built upon with the massively successful Advantage Assam 2.0. The Prime Minister's visit to inaugurate India's first bamboo-based bio-refinery at Numaligarh is a landmark moment. This project, alongside the tripling of the Numaligarh Refinery's capacity and the establishment of a massive semiconductor facility at Jagiroad, signals that Assam is no longer just a resource provider but a leader in green energy, technology, and high-tech manufacturing. But development under Modi Ji is not just about concrete and commerce; it is deeply connected to honouring our culture.

India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna for our revered Dr Bhupen Hazarika, was a dream cherished by every person in Assam. We had taken up this matter with the Prime Minister; he respected and accepted it immediately, and it was his deep affection for the region that fulfilled this long-standing aspiration. Similarly, by taking the legacy of the great Ahom general, Lachit Barphukan, to the national stage, he has ensured that our heroes are celebrated as national icons. His simple gesture of wearing our gamosa on national and global platforms is a powerful symbol of respect, affirming that our culture is central to India's identity. Perhaps the most profound transformation has been the dawn of peace. Through dialogue and dignity, the Modi government has signed historic peace accords like the Bodo, Karbi, and Bru-Reang agreements, ending decades of conflict. The significant rollback of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from large parts of the region is a testament to the improved security and growing trust. Today, the Northeastis stepping into a new era with confidence. We are no longer a periphery but a strategic bridge to Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy. The journey ahead is bright, and on behalf of the people of the Northeast, I extend a heartfelt salute to our Prime Minister for restoring our dignity, renewing our hope, and unlocking our boundless potential.