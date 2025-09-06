A New Era of GST: Towards a Taxation Revolution

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was a historic and revolutionary milestone in India’s taxation system. It sought not only to simplify the complex web of indirect taxes but also to curb corruption and bureaucratic high-handedness in governance and administration. Yet, despite its intent to provide relief and convenience, the system remained riddled with complexities and burdensome tax slabs that weighed heavily on the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had long recognized this, and during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort this year, he announced plans to make GST simpler and more people-friendly. Acting on this vision, the government has now streamlined GST into just two slabs while significantly reducing the rates. This step, focused especially on middle- and lower-income households, ensures families will have more disposable income to spend on other goods and services. Increased consumption, in turn, will boost economic activity and accelerate growth. These bold reforms herald the dawn of a new taxation era—one that is simpler, more transparent, and better aligned with people’s needs.

Following the 56th meeting of the GST Council, the government announced that the new GST rates will take effect from September 22. The existing 12% and 28% slabs have been replaced with just 5% and 18%. Additionally, a new 40% slab has been introduced for luxury items. While the opposition has dismissed this as a delayed move, the government has projected it as a major stride in economic reform. Some economists also view it as a protective measure in the backdrop of Trump’s tariff wars, aimed at boosting domestic consumption and bridging the export deficit. Others see it as a festive-season gift from the government ahead of Navratri and Diwali. Multiple tax slabs had long been a source of confusion and burden for consumers. Frequent rate revisions created uncertainty within the business community. The new two-slab system will largely eliminate such ambiguities, offering consumers a fairer and more predictable tax regime. This will stabilize prices, encourage consumption, and ease business operations, giving industry renewed momentum.

It would not be wrong to say that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, several effective measures have been taken to curb corruption. Digitisation, direct benefit transfers, Aadhaar linkage, and transparent systems have built confidence in governance. GST has strengthened the concept of “One Nation, One Tax.” Yet the reality is that the GST department has not entirely freed itself from the grip of corruption. Small traders and entrepreneurs still find themselves ensnared in notices, investigations, and complicated procedures. At times, corrupt practices exploit this to instil fear and extract undue benefits. This undermines the very spirit of GST reforms. If taxation is to be truly revolutionary, the GST system must be made completely corruption-free.

India’s tax departments have long been regarded as hubs of corruption, sustained by complex laws and multiple tax categories. A transparent, simple structure minimizes unnecessary interaction between officials and businesses, building greater trust among citizens and small entrepreneurs. Going forward, the government must strengthen GST technologically and administratively. Artificial intelligence and digital tracking can help curb tax evasion while checking arbitrary practices and bribery. Protecting taxpayers’ rights, ensuring a fear-free environment for honest businesses, and offering relief to consumers will be the real hallmarks of GST as a revolutionary reform. The new phase of GST brings relief and signals positive change. The next step must be to rid the system of corruption entirely, thus winning the confidence of honest taxpayers. Only then can India claim to have decisively moved toward “One Nation, One Tax, and One Transparent System”.

In a nation’s economic journey, certain decisions are not just policy shifts but turning points in history. The latest reforms in GST are such a decisive step. Simplifying taxation and directly benefiting citizens reflect not just bureaucratic will but a vision of public welfare. Since independence, India’s tax system has been mired in complexity, burdens, and corruption. Both small traders and ordinary consumers suffered in this maze of indirect levies. While the introduction of GST was already a transformative move, further reducing it to two slabs makes it truly revolutionary. This will ease the burden on consumers, enhance the ease of doing business, and energise the economy. The true engine of growth is the common citizen’s wallet. When consumers save more, they spend more. Increased consumption drives industries, boosts production, and generates employment. This is the real impact of GST reform—it will give wings to economic activity and help propel India towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

In any democracy, governance is judged by how far it prioritizes the interests of its citizens. Through GST reform, the Modi government has demonstrated that its policies are not merely about numbers but about easing everyday life. The reform offers not just financial relief but psychological reassurance. Challenges, however, remain—such as compensating states for revenue losses, integrating small businesses into the new system, and ensuring transparency in tax administration. If these issues are addressed, GST reform will firmly steer India towards a stronger, more transparent, and growth-oriented economy.

It would not be wrong to call this reform a “gift” for the people. It is more than just a change in taxation—it is an attempt to improve the standard of living. It signifies that government policies are designed not merely to run the machinery of state but to provide real relief to citizens and accelerate national progress. The crucial question now is whether the benefits will truly reach the common consumer. Much depends on whether industries pass on the tax cuts to customers and whether regulators enforce compliance effectively. The new era of GST has opened a window of hope. If carried forward with integrity, it could well transform India’s taxation system into one of the most transparent and people-centric models in the world.