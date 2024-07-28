A new UNESCO World Heritage Site showcasing rich cultural heritage

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

In a landmark decision that has brought global attention to the northeastern state of Assam, the Moidams of Charaideo have been officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This recognition, announced on July 26, 2024, at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, marks a significant milestone for India’s cultural heritage preservation efforts and opens up new avenues for tourism and research in the region.

The Moidams: A Unique Burial Tradition: The Moidams, a 700-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty, represent a fascinating chapter in Assam’s rich history. Often compared to the royal tombs of ancient China and the pyramids of Egypt, these earthen burial mounds enshrine the mortal remains and belongings of Ahom royalty. The Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for approximately 600 years, left behind a legacy that is now gaining international recognition.

Out of 386 Moidams explored so far, 90 royal burials at Charaideo are considered the best preserved and most representative examples of this unique tradition. The site’s inscription makes it the 43rd property from India to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the first cultural heritage site from the entire northeastern region to receive this prestigious tag.

Historical Significance and Construction Techniques: The Moidams are not merely burial sites but complex structures that showcase the advanced engineering and architectural skills of the Ahom civilization. These hemispherical mounds, varying in size from modest hillocks to structures up to twenty metres in height, feature intricate internal designs and construction techniques.

The burial mounds were built with earthen or masonry vaults beneath, designed to preserve their shape and integrity over centuries. The construction materials included locally sourced bricks, stones, lime, molasses, resin, and various organic compounds. One of the most intriguing aspects of Moidam construction was the use of a traditional form of cement known as “karal,” made from a blend of molasses, shell lime, black gram, hemp, and other organic substances. This innovative material played a crucial role in binding bricks and stones, demonstrating the Ahoms’ advanced knowledge of chemistry and materials science.

Permanent Moidams featured well-constructed brick ramparts called “garh,” with arched entrances on the western side. The actual burial vault was lined with bricks and covered with soil to maintain its hemispherical shape. A small brick-made open house, known as “Chouchali,” resembling a temple, was often placed on top of the mound.

Cultural and Spiritual Significance: The Moidams embody the deep spiritual beliefs and rich civilizational heritage of Assam’s Tai-Ahom community. The Ahoms believed that the deceased would need various items and attendants in the afterlife, leading to the inclusion of costly items and, in earlier times, even human sacrifices in the burial process.

Interestingly, the Ahom burial practices evolved over time, especially with the advent of Hinduism. While earlier burials involved entombing the body, the Ahoms later adopted the Hindu method of cremation, entombing the cremated bones and ashes in the Moidams at Charaideo.

Tourism Potential and Economic Opportunities: The UNESCO World Heritage Site status is expected to unlock tremendous potential for cultural tourism in Assam. As the first cultural heritage site in the northeast to receive this recognition, Charaideo is likely to attract more tourists, cultural anthropologists, and researchers from around the world.

This newfound global attention creates opportunities for Assam and other northeastern states to showcase their cultural heritage to tourists from ASEAN countries, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, aligning with India’s Act East and Neighbourhood First policies. The increased tourist inflow is expected to boost demand for improved connectivity, including more flights connecting Assam to important places in ASEAN and South Asian countries.

Challenges and Responsibilities: With UNESCO recognition comes the responsibility of efficient management and protection of the Charaideo Moidams. The state and central governments must draw up a comprehensive plan of action to ensure the site’s preservation and development. This includes building world-class tourism infrastructure and research facilities and improving connectivity to Charaideo and other historic sites in the region.

The participation of local communities in the protection and preservation of the site is crucial for retaining the World Heritage tag. Lessons learned from managing other World Heritage Sites in Assam, such as Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, highlight the importance of addressing issues like encroachment on protected areas.

Future Prospects and Research Opportunities: The World Heritage status of Charaideo Moidams is expected to spark renewed interest in Assam’s rich cultural heritage. It provides an opportunity to develop more tourism circuits in the region and facilitate collaborative research on the state’s heritage and cultural traditions.

The development of world-class libraries and research centres at these sites could attract domain experts from different countries, fostering international collaboration and deepening our understanding of the Ahom civilisation and its contributions to world heritage.

The inscription of the Charaideo Moidams on the UNESCO World Heritage List is a momentous achievement for Assam and India. It not only recognises the unique cultural heritage of the Ahom dynasty but also opens up new avenues for tourism, research, and cultural exchange. As Assam prepares to welcome the world to this ancient wonder, the Moidams stand as a testament to the rich history and engineering prowess of a civilisation that has left an indelible mark on India’s cultural landscape.

The global community has recognised the importance of Charaideo Moidams. Now, the onus lies on the government and people of India to develop it as one of the best global destinations, preserving its cultural significance while harnessing its potential for sustainable tourism and academic research.