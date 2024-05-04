A peace-building mantra for Manipur

Peace continues to be fragile in Manipur even as one year has elapsed since violent conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out last year. Illegal arms in the hands of civilian groups both in the hills and the valley continue to blaze as the task assigned to security forces to de-arm them remains unfinished. Over 58,000 people displaced by violent clashes in the state since May 3 are still taking shelter in about 300 relief camps, which speaks volumes about the prevailing situation. The inmates of the relief camp are desperate to return to their homes as soon as possible. They are unable to do so for fear of being targeted again by armed groups or mobs, as sporadic incidents of attacks and counterattacks have not ceased completely. Mindless violence claimed 220 lives and left over 1,500 injured, while dwelling houses, properties, and business establishments in both communities were set ablaze and destroyed over the past year. The Election Commission had to set up 94 special polling stations to facilitate displaced voters taking shelter in relief camps to cast their votes for the two Lok Sabha constituencies as they are unable to return home. Protests by various factions belonging to both communities have not died down, as the issues and demands that stoked the embers of conflict are yet to be resolved. Sustained efforts by security forces to recover the illegal arms and ammunition and by the administration to restore normal life have helped significantly improve the situation. There is no room for complacency as long as militant groups continue to carry on with their violent activities and civilian groups are dangerously armed to protect their villages from armed attackers. The immediate challenge for the administration is to deploy strong pickets of security forces in all affected villages and areas so that displaced people currently taking shelter in relief camps gain confidence to return and start rebuilding their lives with the support of the government. The state economy has been badly affected, with sales in daily markets sharply declining. Another problem gripping the violence-hit business community in the state is the surge in incidents of extortion demand. If not dealt with with a with a firm hand, the problem will snowball into a crisis and drag the state into an abyss of darkness, as extortion culture will ruin business and the economy and will also drive away investors. Conflict-ridden states in the northeast region are grappling with the problem of extortion and illegal tax collection, which go to the coffers of illegal small arms suppliers and forces inimical to India, and seeking to destabilise the northeast region. Signing peace accords with various militant outfits has led to the to the return of peace and a drastic reduction in extortion incidents. These peace accords have become possible due to sustained efforts by the government to convince the outfits about the futility of violence and workout the peacebuilding formula through stepped-up development work and infrastructure building, security forces recovering illegal arms, and apprehending armed cadres. Clamour for peace among civilian groups grew in these violence-hit areas as they were fed up with the gun culture and violence sabotaging development and progress and started mounting pressure on the militant groups to sit for peace talks and resolve their issues across the negotiation table. The Saner voice in Manipur must grow louder to send a strong message to all armed groups to cease violence and talk to the government for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The armed groups must realise that the prolonged stay of the displaced people in makeshift relief camps will have a serious impact on their mental health, and if they continue to stay away from their villages, rebuilding their lives will be more challenging. Women and children are the worst victims in all armed conflict situations. Children, who are future citizens, need a violence-free atmosphere to receive quality education and access to better healthcare and nutrition. A prolonged stay in a relief camp means deprivation of the children of all the necessities of life, which pushes them into uncertainty. Even though the government has arranged for the children to enrol in the educational institution located near the relief camp, their anxieties about living an uncertain life as displaced families away from the homes where they grew up affect their concentration in classrooms and their studies. Permanent peace will come only when the core issues and demands that triggered the spark are resolved through dialogue. Community leaders and organisations both in the valley and in the hills must now focus on peacebuilding and confidence-building measures so that the displacement of people is not prolonged further. This will create a conducive atmosphere for peace for the government and groups spearheading the movements based on their demands to sit for talks and an expeditious solution. Adopting the principle of forgetting and forgiving is the urgent need of the hour.