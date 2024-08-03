A realm of spiritual contentment, Shantikunj, Haridwar

Darshana Bordoloi

Haridwar, the land of Kumbh Mela, has been an abode of spiritual solace and serenity for Hindu pilgrims since time immemorial. This city is situated on the bank of the Ganges at the foothills of the Shivalik ranges in Uttrakhand. This place is blessed with many ancient temples, like Ma Mansa Devi Mandir, Ma Chandi Devi Mandir, Bharat Mata Mandir, Daksheswara Mahadev Mandir, and a host of others. The pratah and the sandhya aarti, with the cadence of bells and hymns in these temples as well as on the ghats of the Ganges, especially Har ki Pauri, Gau Ghat, Vishnu Ghat, etc., have the essence of transcending the minds of the devotees to mingle with the supreme heavenly Lord. The tiny flickering-floating earthen diyas on the bosom of the Ganges during the twilight moment’s aarti create a much more devotional radiance in any one’s soul. Hindus believe that a dip in the sacred water of the Ganges could wash away one’s physical and mental sins. Besides, the immersion of one’s ashes after his or her death into its holy water is an epitome of the soul’s moksha from this mundane world of lust and maya into the celestial abode of Hari.

Haridwar is not only famous for temples and ghats but also for many aadhyatmic ashramas like Jai Ram Ashrama, Ma Anandmayi Ashrama, Kanva Rishi Ashrama, Saptrishi Ashrama, Shantikunj Ashrama, etc., that provide spiritual knowledge and practices like havan, meditation, yoga, etc. Among them, Shantikunj is a unique and world-renowned ashrama for religious, spiritual, and moral awakening among people of all corners of the world. Standing on the pious bank of the Ganges amidst lush green ambiance at Motichur, it is just 6 kilometres from Haridwar’s railway station. This ashrama was established in 1971 by Pandit Sriram Sharma Acharaya and Bhagwati Devi Sharma. It is dedicated to one of the prominent goddesses of Hindu mythology, Ma Gayatri. She is also known as Veda-Mata in the light of Hindu mythology, as she is very premise of the Vedas. She is worshipped to eliminate darkness and ignorance from our minds so we can get the right knowledge and ignite our thoughts. Thus, Shantikunj acts as the headquarters of the All World Gayatri Pariwar (AWGP). It has a vast network of about 4000 Shakti Peeths-Pragya Peeths Sansthans, 30,000 Swadhyaya Mandals, etc. to carry out various activities of the Pariwar like social reformation activities, psychosocial engineering, empowerment of women, innovative research in Ayurveda, etc. It is a seat for personality refinement that enables the devotees to rise above the mean mentality of caste, creed, sect, religion, etc. Following the ancient practices and Vedic rituals, the daily routine in Shantikunj begins at 3.30 a.m. with a collective Gayatri Mata aarti followed by silent chanting of the Gayatri Mantra:

“Om Bhur Bhuvah Svah

Tat Savitur Varenyam

Bhargo Devasaya Dhinmahi

Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat”

The Gayatri Mantra was first recorded in the Rig Veda in Sanskrit. This mantra is considered one of the most powerful and sacred mantras in Hindu mythology, as by regular chanting of this mantra, one could achieve success and happiness in life. The whole of the ashrama has been enlightened by the warm rays of the Akhand Deep since 1926. Many visitors and devotees come to Shantikunj to see this eternal flame, as it has the power to eliminate sorrows and sufferings by bestowing divine blessings on them.

The philosophy of Shantikunj is a confluence of Dharma, i.e., moral duty, spirituality, and science. The devotees here know about the scientific basis of all the spiritual activities like chanting of Gayatri mantras, sun meditation, yajanas, yoga, etc. that are performed in this ashrama for leading a holistic life. In 1979, Brahmvarchas Shodh Sansthan was established on its premises to carry out scientific research on ayurveda, yogapathy, vedic mantras, and their therapeutic applications in human life. Along with this research institution, Dev Sanskrit Viswavidyalaya was also established in 2002 to offer courses like Alternative Therapy, Indian Culture, Yogic Science, Tourism, Theology, Spiritual Counselling, etc. Another attraction of this ashrama is the Haritima Devalaya, which works for the protection and conservation of resourceful plants. Here, important and rare medicinal plants and herbs are grown with proper care and guidance not only to conserve and enhance the green cover of the earth (Haritima Samvardhan) but also to promote good health among people through the use of these herbal and medicinal plants. One of the felicitous aspects of this devalaya is that the visitors are given saplings of various useful plants in the form of blessings.

As the name suggests, Shantikunj is very true to its literal meaning; a realm of spiritual contentment with the mystic aura of Vedic fervour amidst the lap of benevolent nature. Besides, Gayatri Pariwar connotes a harmonious note that all of the devotees and the followers who are a part of this family bind with one another with the thread of a sacred rosary of Ma Gayatri. A visit to Shantikunj Ashrama will bring rejuvenation to our mental and physical health, along with international social fraternity; its spiritual rituals and scientific practices are like boons to grant divine inspiration and inner strength upon us to lead a peaceful life in this “busy-bee” world.