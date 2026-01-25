A rivalry renewed: India vs. NZ and rise of Assam in international cricket

Siddharth Roy

25th January 2026 is the day when India faces New Zealand in the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, and the cricket supporters from Guwahati and Assam in general are very excited for this energetic fiesta. The match will be a celebration of their long-standing rivalry as well as represent the rising importance of cricket in Assam and the northeast. As cricket is growing popular across the Northeast, this match is an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to connect to this magnificent sport. This match is also of utmost importance, as the fixture will be the second ever ODI match played between India and NZ in Guwahati, the last being played in 2010, which India won by 40 runs.

The Long Road of India–New Zealand Encounters

Since the introduction of One Day International (ODI) cricket in 1975, India and New Zealand have faced each other in 119 ODIs to date, with India winning 61 times and New Zealand winning 50 times, with some matches ending with no result and one match ending in a tie.

Over the last few years, India has come out on top many times and has performed well. India won five straight ODIs on their way to 2025, including a 44-run win against New Zealand on 2nd March 2025 and a 4-wicket win in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on 9th March 2025.

But the rivalry was never one-sided. In high-stake matches like the ICC tournaments, New Zealand has delivered vital blows to India. In white ball World Cups and global tournaments, the winning balance has sometimes slightly tilted towards the Kiwis. In T20s, India has won 14 out of the 25 matches played between them, which puts India on a higher pedestal.

In the red ball cricket, i.e., the Test matches, the Kiwis have given fierce competition. Historically, across the many matches played between India and the Kiwis, India has won most of the matches, and a few of them ended in a draw after a well-contested battle. So, the India-New Zealand matches don’t only bring intense contests but also decades of rivalry and tussles of cricketing temperaments.

Why this rivalry matters: Beyond Numbers

What makes the India vs. NZ battle compelling isn’t just the number of wins or losses but the shifting nature of the contest between the teams, i.e., sometimes India and sometimes New Zealand winning close contested matches. The rivalry between them reflects evolution, adaptability, and respect.

On any given day or pitch, either team can assert itself. Unpredictability combined with rich history and evolving formats ensures that the India-New Zealand matches never fail to grab the attention of the cricket enthusiasts.

As both the teams line up to face each other in Guwahati in 2026, the history will add weight to each crease, each decision, each run, reminding fans why this rivalry endures.

The Rise of Cricket in Assam-Barsapara’s Journey

For many years, the presence of Assam in Indian cricket remained modest, mostly through domestic cricket. But this has changed manifolds in the recent years, thanks to the consistent efforts by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and the support of the state government.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium, also known as the Assam Cricket Association stadium, has gone through a visible evolution. The foundation stone was laid in 2004, and the construction work began in 2006. What was once a less important venue has now evolved into one of the major cricket venues.

The evolution took time, but it was a steady growth. The ground saw its first official match in 2012, which was a women’s one-day match. By 2013-14, the ground hosted the Ranji Trophy season, which was a significant step for Assam cricket.

International cricket followed this move, and the ground’s 1st T20 International match was played in October 2017 between Australia and India, which unfortunately Australia won. But a few years later the first ODI took place. Just a few months ago, the Barsapara Stadium hosted its first-ever Test match, making Guwahati, India’s 30th Test venue.

This journey of a local ground becoming an international stadium is a testament to how much cricket has matured in Assam. The die-hard ambition of the Assam Cricket Association, along with infrastructure development and unwavering public support, has contributed to this significant achievement.

Why Hosting Matches in Assam Matters Deeply

Hosting high-profile matches like the India vs. New Zealand match in Guwahati holds deeper significance for Assam and the entire Northeast.

Firstly, top-level cricket was always hosted by traditional centers of cricket like the metros and cricketing hubs, while cricketing grounds like Guwahati, which always had a high potential, were largely ignored. But now with international matches being played in Guwahati, it brings Assam and the entire Northeast into the limelight of sports recognition and pride.

Secondly, when young cricketers from Assam and the neighbouring states get to witness the international matches from up close, it will inspire them. Seeing the Men in Blue donning the national colors will fuel their ambitions to one day represent India.

Thirdly, big matches attract big crowds, and big crowds bring large media attention and tourism. This will, in a way, generate more livelihood opportunities for the local people. Hotels, transport, and local vendors will benefit from the crowd, and this, in a way, will have a positive effect on the state economy.

Fourthly, this kind of international match calls for significant investment in infrastructure, and so it contributes to the long-term development of stadiums.

And lastly, hosting such important international matches in the Northeast, especially in Guwahati, strengthens national integration, with cricket being the unifying factor where fans from across India visit to enjoy the high-energy face-off. So, such initiatives help in both sporting growth and regional empowerment.

What the 25th January 2026 match symbolizes

When India and New Zealand face off against each other on 25th January 2026, the match will not only carry 22 players on the field, but it will also bring along decades of rivalry, memories of past matches, and undying hopes of cricket fans.

For local fans who reside in Guwahati and across Assam, it will be a rare chance to witness international cricket live on the home turf and to cheer for the Men in Blue. For young cricketers and the ballboys, it will inspire them to work harder to achieve their dream to one day wear the Indian jersey.

“INDIA, INDIA”—incessant loud cheering will engulf the entire stadium, and the energy will be blown out of proportion as both teams step on the ground to begin the match after the toss.

A New Chapter for Cricket in Assam, For Assam

Cricket in Assam has travelled miles to achieve what they have achieved now. Unwavering efforts from the Assam Cricket Association, especially the initiatives of Mr. Devajit Saikia, former Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (currently Secretary, BCCI), have blossomed the Barsapara Stadium into a platform fit for international-level sport.

By bringing big international matches to Guwahati, we are not just decentralizing cricket but also nurturing dreams of sportsmen and enthusiasts and, in the process, weaving Assam into the national cricketing fabric.

So, when the green field at Guwahati glows under the lights on 25th January 2026, with the players and fans poised, the whole match will not only be a decisive contest but also a celebration. This will be a celebration of decades of rivalry, the aspirations of sports enthusiasts, and Assam’s rightful place on the map of international cricket.

May the best team win. And may Assam continue to rise in the sporting arena.

Joi Aai Axom. Jai Hind.