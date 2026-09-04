A tight-rope walkover push for Nagaland’s PAP withdrawal

The Nagaland Assembly’s unanimous resolution reflects growing support for unlocking the state’s economic potential by easing long-standing travel restrictions and urging the central government to withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime. The Assembly on Thursday unanimously resolved to appeal to the Government of India to urgently review and withdraw the PAP regime and restore the relaxation that had earlier been in operation. The travel restrictions under PAP were relaxed in 2011 for Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram initially for a period of one year and later extended occasionally until the restrictions were reimposed in these states in December 2024 for security reasons. Every foreigner, except a citizen of Bhutan who desires to enter and stay in a protected or restricted area in India, is required to obtain a special permit from a competent authority and register themselves with the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) of the state/district they visit within 24 hours of their arrival. The resolution stated that Nagaland is now a peaceful state and has become a more important place for tourism, culture, investment, entrepreneurship, and international connections; tourism and the service and creative industries have become key sources of jobs and income, especially for the youth in the state; and the ongoing Protected Area Permit (PAP) system has hindered the growth of international tourism, investment, business interactions, cultural exchanges, and international partnerships in Nagaland. The push for the complete withdrawal or restoration of PAP relaxation conveys a clear message: the state is increasingly confident in achieving permanent peace through the swift signing of the final Naga peace accord between the Government of India and Naga rebel groups. The resolution says that the State Government, community groups, tribal organisations, tourism businesses, entrepreneurs, and other parts of Naga society have all shown a strong wish for the PAP rules to be removed or eased, representing the united opinion of Nagaland’s elected leaders and its people on this issue. Nearly three weeks after PAP was reimposed, the Nagaland State Cabinet deliberated on the issue and wrote to the central government to revisit the decision and restore the relaxation. Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio had also written letters to the central government four times last year reiterating the State Government’s stand for PAP withdrawal from the state. A high-level team led by Chief Minister Rio, which included Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton and other officials, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in February this year and received a promise from him to seriously consider the issue, raising hopes of easing the PAP restrictions. The Assembly resolution is a reminder to the central government to act on its assurance. The central government, on the other hand, has more worries of foreign elements taking advantage of the relaxation to enter the region and provoke groups and individuals in these states to indulge in anti-India activities. Reports of foreigners secretly visiting Manipur during the violent clashes between Kuki and Meitei groups, along with the arrest of a group of foreigners who crossed into Myanmar from Mizoram and engaged in anti-India activities, make it challenging for the central government to ignore security concerns while also responding to the growing demands in Nagaland to ease the Protected Area Permit (PAP) to fully boost tourism and attract investments and international interest. The geo-strategic locations of the northeast region and the presence of several active armed groups with their bases across the international borders in Myanmar mean that the central government cannot afford to remove the security lenses entirely, even as it pushes development and connectivity in the region. A key ground highlighted in the Nagaland Assembly resolution is that the annual Hornbill Festival and other tourism and cultural programmes have created a powerful platform for showcasing the country’s rich cultural diversity before national and international audiences, creating substantial economic opportunities for local communities and entrepreneurs. By stating that the government and the people of Nagaland are dedicated to national security, peace, and stability, and will work together to create effective technology-based systems for tracking foreign visitors, the assembly resolution shows the state’s promise to prevent any misuse of the PAP withdrawal or relaxation. Implementing a stronger surveillance mechanism that maintains vigilant oversight against any suspicious movements of foreigners—while ensuring that genuine international tourists visiting Nagaland are not inconvenienced—can significantly enhance the central government’s confidence in restoring PAP relaxations, if not withdrawing them entirely. Balancing Nagaland’s aspirational push for PAP withdrawal or relaxation with the Centre’s enduring security imperatives remains a tight-rope walk for the central government.