A tribute to the father of the nation

Satyabrat Borah

(satyabratborah12@gmail.com)

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrat-ed annually on October 2. It marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was the greatest leader of India’s independence movement. He was a symbol of peace, non-violence, and simplicity. This national holiday in India is not just an occasion to remember a great leader but also a day to reflect on his ideas, his influence, and his undying thoughts that continue to inspire millions of people worldwide.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as ‘Bapu’ and later known as ‘Mahatma’, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, a coastal town in Gujarat. He was growing up in the principles of truth and non-violence, values he would later make the main theme of his philosophy. Gandhi studied law in London and then moved to South Africa. In South Africa, he spent 21 years fighting against racial discrimination and advocating for the civil rights of the Indian community. His time in South Africa played a big role in developing his views on oppression and injustice and laid the foundation for his methods of peaceful protest.

Gandhi soon became the leader of the Indian National Congress and took the main part in the fight against British colonial rule after returning to India in 1915. His unique approach to resistance, which is based on nonviolent civil disobedience, gained nationwide support. Movements like the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Salt March, and the Quit India Movement remain the crucial moments in India’s independence struggle.

The Salt March expressed Gandhi’s genius for transforming simple acts into symbols of resistance. By walking 240 miles to the Arabian Sea to make salt, Gandhi defied the British monopoly and oppressive salt tax, galvanising the nation against British rule. His idea of Satyagraha and non-violent resistance resonated not only with Indians but also with global movements for civil rights and freedom, which influenced figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

One of Gandhi’s most important contributions to the world was his belief in non-violence, which he believed was the most powerful weapon against oppression. His adherence to peaceful protest was rooted in his belief that the means must be as pure as the end. This principle of non-violence remains the main element of his legacy. Gandhi’s non-violent approach was not passive at all, as it required immense courage and conviction. He demonstrated that the biggest change could be achieved without violence, even against the powerful Britishers. This philosophy was key in not only influencing the Indian independence movement but also influencing global human rights campaigns.

Though Gandhi is best known for his role in getting India’s independence, his vision extended far beyond mere political freedom. He dreamed of an India rooted in self-reliance, equality, and harmony. His concept of Swadeshi urged people to boycott foreign goods and embrace local products, promoting economic self-sufficiency. He also advocated for the women and those considered “untouchables,” whom he referred to as Harijans or children of God.

Gandhi believed that true freedom could only be achieved when the poorest and most marginalised sections of society were empowered. This vision of social justice remains relevant even today as India continues its journey toward becoming a more inclusive and equitable society.

Mahatma Gandhi’s influence was not confined to India. His ideas and principles were a source of inspiration for many other leaders fighting for justice, equality, and freedom. Martin Luther King Jr. adopted Gandhi’s principles of non-violence during the American Civil Rights Movement, and Nelson Mandela acknowledged Gandhi’s influence in his fight against apartheid in South Africa.

The United Nations declared October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence by recognizing Gandhi’s enduring message of peace in 2007. This global acknowledgement proved the universal relevance of his philosophy. Gandhi’s legacy as a symbol of hope, courage, and the power of peaceful protest continues to inspire movements for justice across the world.

Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated with reverence and enthusiasm across India. The day begins with prayers and tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where his final resting place is located. The President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries offer tributes to his memory. Schools, colleges, and governmental institutions organise various events like essay writing competitions, debates, and cultural programs that highlight Gandhi’s teachings.

Statues of Gandhi across the nation are garlanded, and people from all BB parts of India pay homage to the leader by visiting these memorials. The day is marked by official ceremonies. Many Indians engage in community service, reflecting Gandhi’s belief in serving others as a means of self-purification.

Still, more than seven decades after his death, Gandhi’s teachings continue to be relevant. In a world increasingly influenced by violence, hatred, and division, Gandhi’s message of unity, peace, and non-violence is more necessary than ever. His dream of a world where differences are resolved through dialogue and conflicts are approached with compassion remains an aspiration for many. Environmentalists also find relevance in Gandhi’s philosophy of simple living and high thinking. His concept of Sarvodaya—the welfare of all aligns with modern ideas of sustainable development and social responsibility.

Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day to honour the life of Mahatma Gandhi but a reminder to reflect on his teachings and incorporate them into our lives. Gandhi was a man of the people whose ideas transcended the limits of his time. His life and message serve as a beacon of hope for anyone committed to truth, peace, and justice. As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, we honour the man who led India to freedom with the power of his convictions and the strength of his soul, and we commit to keeping his ideals alive in our pursuit of a better, more harmonious world.