A turbulent world

Shantanu Thakur

(thakur.santanu@gmail.com)

Charles Dickens’ famous quote inevitably comes to mind: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” Though, of course, his original context was different.

Everywhere one looks, there is nothing but protests and rebellions. Nation after nation is gripped by instability. Massive, angry processions of people are taking to the streets. It is not just happening here in India; in entirely distinct and diverse countries like Chile, Belgium, Tunisia, Spain, Portugal, Serbia, Albania, Indonesia, and Italy, massive demonstrations - resembling our own Jantar Mantar protests - have erupted. Intelligent, witty, mocking placards, internet satire, loud outcries, and powerful slogans fill the air. Clashes break out on the streets. Tear gas, water cannons, smoke bombs, the sound of gunfire, and the strike of batons. Everywhere, the air is thick with talks of an era coming to an end and speculations about a new beginning. A singular thought resonates: “No more, enough is enough. Everything is ruined. If we are to avoid a catastrophe in the future, a major political overhaul must happen right now!”

It is absolutely crucial to understand these simultaneous uprisings of aggrieved citizens. However, the polarizing debates and convoluted answers offered by prominent scholars have not made it any easier. The primary questions are — is there a common thread running through these protests? And what message do they send about the turbulent times our world is currently passing through? Some breaking-news journalists, driven solely by the urge to increase their follower counts, focus excessively on the chaos, vandalism, arson, and destruction of property, thereby attempting to cut short the real discussion. While it is true that chaos and violence have occurred, absolute disruption is not the true essence of these movements. The remarkable restraint with which the protesters have conducted themselves, even in the face of strict police and military crackdowns, is equally noteworthy.

Many commentators use the trendy catchphrase ‘Gen Z’ to dismiss these uprisings as mere youth movements — the anger of a new generation anxious about its future. While it is true that the youth are often at the forefront of such movements (one is reminded of the Assam Agitation), they enjoy widespread support across all sections of society. This is why other analysts argue that these are actually rebellions against neo-liberal greed and corruption. According to them, these movements share a common denominator: the anger of the working class against inflation, skyrocketing housing costs, and inadequate budgetary allocations and scant attention to education and health. Such conditions benefit a tax-evading ruling class that cares nothing for democracy or the dignity of the common people.

Every interpretation holds a kernel of truth, yet none captures the complete picture. As the people of Chile put it, these social explosions are, in reality, a global rebellion of the “powerless” common man. We are living in a deeply illiberal era where billions of people across the world—even in established democracies—are forced to feel that they have absolutely no say over the major state policies or the institutions that govern their lives. Haunted by the perpetual fear of endless wars, genocide, climate disasters, the politics of false promises, corrupt governments, a widening wealth gap, and the surveillance of big tech companies, people have come to believe that power is concentrated in the hands of a select few, leaving the rest isolated and helpless.

Of course, this powerlessness manifests in many forms, and its adverse impacts vary. Yet, for human existence, it remains a destructive curse. When an individual or a group becomes a victim of this powerlessness, they feel as though the heavy burden of a ruthless world has been thrust upon them. They have much to say and they try to resist in various ways, but they are made to feel entirely alienated. They suffer; hope turns into despair. This state of helplessness strips away the very sense of belonging to this world.

However, another striking realization is that these rebellions also reveal the flip side of helplessness. People are now realizing that the powerless can also wield immense power. Enabled by social media connectivity, organizational efficiency, and the collective might of the streets, people have come to believe that power should not be viewed as an elusive entity confined only to the “upper echelons.” Given the right circumstances, the weak can overcome the strong. Even amidst sorrow, people can find solace; in suffering, patience; in silence, the language of protest; and in despair, the hope for a beautiful life.

These rebels have exposed the hidden vulnerability of power. They have shown that the powerful are ultimately dependent on those they rule. As long as rulers wish to govern, they require the cooperation of these aggrieved masses—whether that cooperation is given through blind obedience or passive resignation to fate. But the real turning point arrives when ordinary people refuse to comply with the powerful. At that exact moment, the true nature of power is laid bare: it is temporary, mutable, and can be defeated. Realising that their personal lives are inherently political, people are now rising from their knees and straightening their spines. This collective fury of ordinary people worldwide has given birth to new political questions. As Belgian thinker Anton Jager provocatively asked in his book this year, is this merely “hyper-politics”—viral internet rage that fails to bring about actual structural change? Scholars like John Keane have also recently raised significant perspectives regarding this global crisis.

None of us can predict with certainty the ultimate outcome of this stop-and-start race, reminiscent of the tortoise and the hare, against an authoritarian power imposed from above. Yet, one thing remains absolutely certain: through this rebellion of the common man, our world has once again realized that the marginalized can suddenly shock the powerful and catch them off guard. Furthermore, it can bring greater honesty, decency, and a love for justice into the lives of people who grew weary of being excluded from half-hearted democratic revolutions. The lines of the song sung by the legendary Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, written by the eminent lyricist Nirmalprabha Bordoloi, instantly come to mind: “The world does not desire destruction, humanity does not thirst for death; yet the flame rises; why does it rise...?”