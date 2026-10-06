A window of opportunity in the Brahmaputra waterway

The flagging of the methanol cargo from Bogibeel Terminal in Dibrugarh for Dhaka by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal marked a historic milestone in Assam’s waterways, brightening hopes for revival of a strategic international river trade route along the Brahmaputra. Long-term sustainability of this route hinges on bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, and round-the-year navigability of the river-route via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) Route in the neighbouring country. Apart from being the first cargo shipped from upper Assam to foreign port since India’s independence, the voyage of the barge is set to demonstrate the navigability of the entire stretch of the National Waterway-2, signalling to potential investors the commercial viability of river-based logistics, infrastructure, and cruise-tourism along the Brahmaputra from Dibrugarh to Dhubri. The vessel carrying methanol produced by Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, Namrup, will travel about 768 km on NW-2 to the India-Bangladesh border, then continue along the IBP route covering a total distance of 1,300 km from Bogibeel to Narayanganj in Dhaka. The establishment of the customs and immigration complexes at Dhubri and Bogibeel ports has already paved the way for positioning Assam as strategic getaway for cross-border commerce with Bhutan and Bangladesh. While Customs and Immigration Complex at Dhubri has been designed to enhance regulatory oversight and boost export-import, and as a strategic gateway for inland water transport and cross-border commerce with Bangladesh and Bhutan, the Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel has been developed as part of a modern tourist-cum-cargo terminal integrating customs, with facilities that include dedicated arrival and departure waiting halls, cargo storage areas. Optimal utilisation of the strengthened logistics and enhanced passenger movement along the Brahmaputra by all northeastern states can unlock the potential of trade and tourism in the entire region. As the entire region sources supplies of essentials from advanced states in India, use of the river route can drastically cut down transportation expense since cost advantage of waterways over road and railway is significantly higher. Earlier, successful sailing of a long-haul consignment of 1500 MT of cement originating at Pandu port to Patna covering 2,350 km via NW-2 and IBP route and NW-1 in 23 days demonstrated another crucial milestone of the region: the growing importance of Northeast as a supplier of essential goods. The outbound consignments from Bogibeel and Pandu are expected to shape new perception of among investors, traders outside of Assam and other states in the region as important business destination for both consumption and supplies. Such shift in perception directly influences investment choices as it eliminates uncertainty over marketability of good produced in the region and finding external markets. While smooth navigability of inbound cargo from NW-1 to NW-2 via IBP route can strengthen investors’ confidence about cheaper procurement of raw materials for industries by using the waterway, showcasing of the successful voyage of the outbound cargo can dispel long-standing doubts about marketability of goods produced in Assam and neighbouring states. Once investors seeking to establish manufacturing units in the region start noticing these developments, it will inevitably draw the attention of the river-logistics investors to begin looking at the Brahmaputra waterway as commercially viable and dependable, strengthening prospects of big-ticket players in the sector. Nevertheless, maintenance of water depth for smooth navigability of the vessels along the Brahmaputra is a challenging task as high sedimentation and the river’s braided nature make channel marking extremely difficult. Availability and smooth fund flow is essential to ensure uninterrupted dredging work for maintenance of the channel depth. The central government’s push to prioritise use of waterway for cutting down carbon emission along highways has provided a policy architecture to fund projects aimed at strengthening the Brahmaputra waterway. The methanol consignment from Namrup’s plant to Dhaka has also demonstrated the fact that Bangladesh extending full cooperation to make IBP route available to India for seamless connectivity between NW-1 and NW-2 is also beneficial for the country and very much in its own interest. Gradually, the list of goods supplied to the neighbouring country from Assam and other states in the region can be enlarged. Moreover, in the near future, manufacturing units coming up in the region can make a wider range of products available for Bangladesh at cheaper cost through the waterway, goods that the neighbouring currently sources from other global suppliers at higher cost. For India too, transit facility through Bangladesh provides a strategic alternate route to Chicken Neck corridor to keep the supplies of essentials to the Northeast uninterrupted in the event of any supply bottleneck along the corridor. The seamless connectivity along the waterway will not only ensure uninterrupted supplies to the region, but also deliver them at a much cheaper cost. Sustained methanol supplies from Namrup to Dhaka will unlock a new window of opportunity in the Brahmaputra waterway.