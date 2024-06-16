Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi’s vision of self-reliant India

Chandan Kumar Nath

In the wake of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted global supply chains and exposed India’s vulnerability due to overdependence on imports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ambitious Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Mission) in May 2020. This landmark initiative aims to make India a self-sustaining and resilient economy by promoting domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence, and nurturing Indian entrepreneurship across crucial sectors. The ‘Vocal for Local’ mantra, at the heart of Aatmanirbhar Bharat lies Modi’s clarion call of ‘Vocal for Local,’ urging Indians to be vocal about supporting locally made products and strengthening the nation’s manufacturing capabilities. The Prime Minister’s vision is to transform India from being just a consumer of imported goods into a self-reliant economy that can meet its own demands while also becoming a global manufacturing hub. Boosting Indigenous Production through a series of policy interventions, financial incentives, and regulatory reforms, the government has sought to create an enabling environment for businesses, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to flourish and contribute to the ‘Make in India’ dream. Initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which offer incentives to companies for enhancing their domestic manufacturing capabilities, have been instrumental in attracting foreign investments and promoting local production in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles.

Fostering Entrepreneurship and Skill Development: Recognising the pivotal role of entrepreneurs and a skilled workforce in driving self-reliance, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has placed significant emphasis on nurturing entrepreneurship and upskilling India’s youth. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which provides collateral-free loans to small businesses, and the Skill India Mission, aimed at equipping millions of Indians with industry-relevant skills, have been integral to this endeavour.

Reducing Import Dependence in Critical Sectors: One of the key objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to reduce India’s reliance on imports, particularly in strategically important sectors such as defence, energy, and electronics. Modi’s government has taken steps to encourage domestic production in these areas, including liberalising foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, promoting public-private partnerships, and emphasising research and development (R&D) in cutting-edge technologies.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has also prioritised self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors, aiming to strengthen the country’s food security and boost farmer incomes. Initiatives like the PM-KISAN scheme, which provides income support to farmers, and the promotion of organic farming and micro-food processing units have been part of this effort. While the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has been widely praised for its ambitious goals and potential to transform India’s economic landscape, it has also faced criticism and challenges. Some experts have raised concerns about protectionist tendencies and the potential for trade conflicts with partners. Additionally, issues such as infrastructure bottlenecks, regulatory hurdles, and a lack of skilled labour in certain sectors have been highlighted as obstacles to achieving self-reliance. Despite these challenges, Modi’s unwavering commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat has resonated with millions of Indians who aspire for their nation to become an economic powerhouse on the global stage. As the Prime Minister himself has stated, “Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy that aims to make India a self-reliant and global superpower.” Through a combination of policy reforms, strategic investments, and a renewed focus on indigenous capabilities, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan represents Modi’s ambitious blueprint for transforming India into a self-reliant and resilient economy, capable of withstanding global shocks and securing its rightful place as a manufacturing and innovation hub on the world stage.