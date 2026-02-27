Absorbing Assam’s Climate Shocks

Assam has been experiencing a large deficit in rainfall of 99% over the past two months. A persistent dry spell since November is affecting agriculture, tea cultivation and air quality. The rise in frequency of extreme weather conditions is a grim reminder of the importance of climate-resilient agriculture. In urban areas, including Guwahati city, prioritising dust control measures is also critical to prevent a rise in the incidence of respiratory and airborne diseases. Data from the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department shows that actual rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya during the period from January 1 to February 25 was just 0.3 mm against normal rainfall of 38 mm. As nearly 87% of the Net Sown Area in the state is rain-fed, such a persistent and long dry spell only increases the vulnerabilities of farmers in the state. The introduction of climate-resilient varieties, in addition to increasing irrigation coverage, remains crucial for raising the climate resilience of farmers in the state, especially the small and marginal farmers. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing has pressed the alarm bell that the long-term consequences of repeated exposure to multiple risks can be devastating. They can deplete household savings, force the sale of assets, increase indebtedness, discourage the adoption of new technologies and innovations, and degrade natural resources and ecosystem services. The parliamentary panel further observed that there are concerns that, without mitigation and adaptation measures, poor farmers may find it difficult to fully recover from the impacts of climatic shocks and remain trapped in a cycle of low income, debt, and poverty. A key recommendation of the Committee is implementation of the NICRA (National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture) Scheme in all identified risk-prone/vulnerable villages to empower the farmers and shield them from the vagaries of natural events and meteorological incidents for their financial security. Apart from Rabi crops, prolonged dry spells have affected tea cultivation as soil moisture levels have drastically depleted due to lack of rainfall. Assam tea gardens, both large and small, are dependent on rainfall, due to which persistent erratic rainfall poses sustainability challenges. With the employment of over one and a half million people, Assam’s tea industry is the second largest employer after agriculture. If agriculture and tea cultivation are not shielded from extreme weather events, then the resultant yield loss is bound to have a cascading impact on livelihood avenues and employment in the long term in both sectors. Ignoring this harsh reality could be catastrophic for the economy of the state. The introduction of climate-resilient varieties among farmers needs to be upscaled instead of limiting those to demonstration farming. Demand for climate-resilient varieties can pick up only when farmers are aware of the benefits and importance of replacing their traditional seeds, which cannot sustain harsh and extreme weather. Until the farmer is confident of an assured yield, he is averse to replacing the seeds which he has been cultivating traditionally with new seeds introduced by the Agriculture Department. This resistance is caused by the apprehension of loss of seasonal income in the event of crop failure of new seeds. Increasing crop insurance coverage for newly introduced climate-resilient varieties in the first year and simplifying the claim procedures can help address the problem and increase the demand for such varieties. When they are able to harvest better yield with the adoption of new varieties even in extreme weather conditions, it will boost their confidence, and successful harvesting of new varieties will have a rippling effect and encourage other farmers in the same village as well as nearby villages to replace the climate-vulnerable seeds. The severity of climate change impact demands that demonstrations of climate-resilient varieties on farmers’ fields must not remain mere annual statistical accounts of targets and achievements but be more focused on building awareness and capacity building to rise up to the occasion. Scientific studies and research have found farmers in Assam using traditional varieties which are climate resilient, especially flood and drought resistant, but their cultivation is limited to certain areas. More scientific studies are needed to explore the suitability of such varieties in other areas and the adoption of modern technologies to increase the yield. While agricultural research in the state and in the country has advanced at a faster pace, the gap between the development of new climate-resilient varieties and their adoption by farmers is also widening. More integration of the agricultural laboratories with farm fields under NICRA is necessary to bridge this gap. As small landholdings of small and marginal farmers aggravate the climate-induced risks, strengthening cooperative farming in the state is a pragmatic option to reduce their climate vulnerabilities. Strengthening market linkage is also essential to increase the resilience of farmers. An integrated approach by the departments of agriculture, irrigation, and cooperation in coordination with banks and other financial institutions is urgently needed to absorb Assam’s climate shocks.