Accountability anchor for Assam’s paperless offices

The Assam government has set a January 1, 2027, deadline for all state government offices to go paperless, emphasising that a strong online grievance redressal system will be essential to ensure that erring officials and employees do not provide vague status updates regarding this transition, which aims to move all official file work to a complete e-office ecosystem. The decision is laudable, as government offices meeting the deadline will ensure more transparency for citizens, provided the timelines set for clearing the files, granting approval to applications, issuing certificates, etc., are backed by enforceable accountability. Citizens getting easy access to track the progress of the disposal of their applications through digital dashboards will be critical to boosting their confidence in digital dashboards and their confidence in the efficiency of e-offices over paper-based decision-making. Making government offices free from citizens’ interference in the functioning of e-offices is essential to prevent the entrenched nexus from exploiting the clutter of pending files, and it will also transform these offices into smarter and more organised workspaces for officials and employees. All offices with strong internet connectivity will be pivotal to achieving the primary objectives of a paperless office. Direct Benefit Transfer to beneficiaries of various schemes and programmes of the central and state governments has already demonstrated the efficiency of e-governance in reducing corruption in the implementation of these schemes. The adoption of DBT has eliminated the need for beneficiaries to navigate various obstacles to access their entitlements, as the system allows officials to directly credit cash payouts under welfare schemes or subsidies to beneficiaries’ bank accounts with a simple click. When the application submission process also goes fully online, it reduces the scope for direct physical interaction between the applicant and the government officials or employees processing the application, thereby making physical visits by applicants to government offices completely unnecessary. The paperless office, therefore, plays a crucial role in enhancing citizens’ understanding of e-offices and is essential to prevent the entrenched nexus from exploiting the government’s efforts to eliminate middlemen who syphon off beneficiaries’ entitlements in collusion with corrupt officials and employees. Empowering citizens on the functioning of e-offices is essential to ensure that the entrenched nexus does not continue to exploit digitally illiterate beneficiaries even within the paperless ecosystem. Aggressively promoting digital literacy among citizens over the coming months will make them aware of how e-offices function, how they can benefit from these changes, and how to protect themselves from corrupt practices, thereby empowering them to maximise the advantages of transitioning government offices to e-office environments. As file movement will be much faster from one level to the next in e-offices, overall workforce productivity in various government departments will also increase significantly. Additionally, for potential investors, the transparency in file movement and the clear timeline for the disposal of applications and the issuance of permits and licences will eliminate the uncertainty surrounding project schedules, which often stalls project execution and discourages other investors from coming forward. This will significantly contribute to the acceleration of industrialisation in the state. For e-offices to be fully efficient, the digital backbone must be robust, secure and equipped with uninterrupted power supply. Administrative reforms are crucial for making files move faster in e-offices, as they involve rationalising approval layers and delegating power to lower-rung employees for routine approvals. If the legacy of redundant approval layers currently existing in paper-based file disposal is also carried to the e-office ecosystem, the desired objective of making government offices paperless will remain unachieved. Setting mandatory timelines for each stage of file movement in e-offices will carry a meaning only if auto-escalation systems are integrated to ensure accountability when deadlines are breached in a certain layer, delaying the entire process flow. Imparting quality training to the existing workforce will be pivotal in ensuring the efficient use of digital systems for routine work. The ongoing Census data collection, conducted in a fully digital and paperless mode, has successfully demonstrated how e-office systems can significantly improve efficiency in paperless work, even in large-scale exercises like demographic data collection and analysis. Assam has already rolled out the Sewa-Setu portal as a citizen-centric platform with features like automated document verification and grievance redressal, unifying a number of citizen services, schemes, business deliveries and utility services. Citizens will be able to derive optimal benefits from this portal backed by a legal architecture under the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Act, 2024, when government offices go completely paperless and files start moving much faster. Linking service incentives like increments and promotions with e-office performance can be strong motivation to achieve timelines for various stages of file processing and disposals in paperless mode. The government workforce must build capacity to transform paperless offices into modern, smart, and corporate-style administrative ecosystems, complemented by sustained awareness building among citizens. Panchayats and other local bodies can be roped in to make every household aware of the transition of government offices into a paperless work environment.