Accountability scanner for private universities

The Supreme Court's order is a landmark judicial intervention that reframes the functioning of private universities by placing them within the domain of public accountability. By stating in unequivocal terms that no private university shall be allowed to be run as a profit-making institution, the apex court has asserted that these universities must draw a clear line of demarcation between the purpose of education and commercial intent. The order requires states to ensure that all universities under their jurisdiction submit audited reports for the past five years regarding the funds generated, their utilisation, and payments made to individuals who may not be directly involved in or related to the university's educational functions. The opacity of the admission process, fee collection, fund utilisation, payments to teaching and non-teaching staff, building and other infrastructure development, etc., has allowed many private universities to operate without regulatory oversight or public accountability. The court's requirement for private universities to disclose details of the fees collected, both at the time of admission and during the tenure, as well as any additional collections under various names, such as development funds or funds for special events, will bring much-needed transparency to their operations. These universities shall also be required by the order passed by the apex court to furnish details of what benefits they have received from the Central and State Government(s) with regard to the allotment of land and other relaxations in the existing laws or any special/other privileges from the Central and State Government(s) with regard to the allotment of land and other relaxations in the existing laws or any special/other privilege conferred on them. The 'Report of the Expert Committee constituted to determine land requirements for Higher Education Institutions' highlighted that land requirements for establishing private universities vary from state to state and are determined by state acts. In Assam, for instance, the requirement is 10 acres for urban areas and 20 acres for rural areas; in Bihar, it is 5 acres for urban areas and 10 acres for rural areas, while it is 50 acres for urban areas in Andhra Pradesh, while the state has not prescribed a land requirement for rural areas. The observation by the expert committee constituted by the University Grants Commission is that even while higher educational institutions typically occupy a sizable amount of land, very little of that area is actually used. The committee is of the view that limited availability of land combined with the high minimum land requirement standard is a significant barrier to any region's progress in education, and the minimum land requirement ought to be set in a way that promotes the development of further universities. The committee's recommendation that the minimum land requirement for universities be 20 acres with 40% open areas, 5 acres for off-campus, and 10 acres with 3 acres of open space for metropolitan cities and hilly terrains, if implemented, will bring about uniformity in land and build up areas under different private universities across states. The audited details that private universities must provide to the SC will clarify land procurement and land use patterns, including concessional allotments, and whether funds mobilised through student admissions and other events have been used to build infrastructure, as well as the reasons behind the high fee structures in many private universities. The final report of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023-24 data highlights the increasing enrolment in state-run private universities in the country. The report highlights that State Public Universities have the highest share of enrolment, accounting for around 29.3% of the total enrolment in universities, while State Private Universities account for 21.4% of the total enrolment. These figures underscore the importance of the SC order, as it directly impacts a significant portion of India's university students and their parents, who bear the financial burden of the highest education costs in private universities. The SC order requires private universities to maintain a reasonable financial cushion to ensure their finances are managed responsibly, allowing for the smooth functioning of the institution and fair compensation for both teaching and non-teaching staff. Additionally, it prohibits these universities from diverting funds for managerial entitlements, such as salaries or private benefits for the Board of Directors or members of the Governing Body, thereby establishing a clear boundary: surplus funds must be used for educational purposes and cannot be allocated for personal entitlements of those who manage private universities. The SC order will require private universities to provide specific details about how surplus funds are dealt with, including investments made from such funds. Private universities are playing a crucial role in expanding higher education, but establishing a financial oversight mechanism is crucial to prevent opaque practices like arbitrary fee structures and profit-making that overshadows the primary objective of imparting quality higher education.