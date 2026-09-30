Act East: Assam’s Diplomatic Gateway to ASEAN

Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

(bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com)

For decades, Assam’s location was described in the language of disadvantage, a state connected to the Indian mainland by the narrow Siliguri Corridor, trapped in by international borders on almost every other side. India’s Act East Policy, the 2014 evolution of the earlier Look East Policy, has tried to invert that framing entirely. Instead of treating Assam’s proximity to Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and, beyond them, the ASEAN bloc as a liability, the policy positions the state as India’s forward platform into one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions.

The scale of the ambition was on display at Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati, where External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told delegates that the Union government’s approach could be summed up as “Act East, Act Fast, and Act First.” He pointed to the Purvodaya Scheme’s role in driving infrastructure and skill development in the region, credited the Neighbourhood First policy for strengthening connectivity along India’s eastern borders, and flagged the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) as central to the next phase of regional integration.

That rhetoric only matters if it is backed by concrete, physical infrastructure, viz., roads, railways, waterways, airports and border posts capable of moving goods and people across international lines without friction. Assam’s transformation on that front has been underway for several years now, and 2026 is shaping up as a year in which some of the biggest projects move from blueprint to functioning asset.

The Jogighopa Logistics Park: A Four-Modal Hub

The single most emblematic project in this push is the International Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) coming up at Jogighopa, on the banks of the Brahmaputra. Conceived under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, it is the first MMLP of its kind sanctioned anywhere in the country, spread across roughly 317 acres and costing close to Rs 694 crore, funded entirely by the Union government.

What makes Jogighopa significant is not its size but its design logic; it is meant to be genuinely four-modal, tying together road, rail, air and river transport at a single node. A four-lane road links the site to Guwahati, 150-odd kilometres away; a railway siding connects it to the New Bongaigaon–Goalpara–Guwahati line; a jetty on National Waterway 2 gives it direct river access; and an upgraded approach road connects it to Rupsi airport. The park is being developed in tandem with inland waterway terminals under the Sagarmala programme, so the same site can aggregate cargo bound for Guwahati, for the rest of India, and critically for Bhutan and Bangladesh across the border.

Officials describe Jogighopa as a future trade gateway rather than merely a warehousing facility, a place where goods from across the Northeast can be consolidated, cleared and dispatched by whichever mode is cheapest and fastest, cutting the logistics costs that have historically made the region’s exports less competitive.

Rivers as Highways, National Waterways

Assam’s riverine geography, once seen mainly as a barrier to road-building, is being reworked as an asset in its own right. National Waterway 2, running the length of the Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Sadiya over roughly 891 kilometres, has been under active development for night-and-day navigation, fairway maintenance and terminal construction. National Waterway 16 does similar work on the Barak River system in the Barak Valley. Floating terminals are being added on both waterways to support riverine cargo and passenger movement.

The strategic value of these waterways extends beyond Assam’s own borders. A set of agreements with Bangladesh, including a memorandum of understanding signed in 2015, an agreement in 2018, and a standard operating procedure finalised in 2019, permits Indian cargo to move through Bangladesh’s Chattogram and Mongla ports, with designated land routes linking Agartala, Dawki, Sutarkandi in Assam, and Srimantpur to those ports. For a landlocked region, access to functioning sea ports via a neighbouring country’s river and road network is transformative, shrinking both transit time and costs for goods that would otherwise have to travel the length of India to reach the coast.

Roads, Rail and the Ghost of the Stilwell Road

Highway development remains the backbone of the connectivity push. The East-West Corridor linking the region to the rest of India is nearing completion, alongside National Highway 31 running from the Assam-Bengal border into the heart of the Northeast. Gauge conversion on the North Bank rail line and in the Lumding-Badarpur section is progressing, broadening the reach of broad-gauge rail beyond its existing terminus at Tinsukia in Upper Assam.

One of the more evocative elements of this programme is the slow reopening of the old Stilwell Road, the World War II-era route built to link Ledo, Assam, to Kunming in China’s Yunnan province via Upper Myanmar. A stretch of National Highway 153, part of the historic alignment running from Lekhapani to Jairampur, has already been widened and paved under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the Northeast. Reviving this corridor, even partially, is presented by planners as a way of restoring a trade route that once moved wartime supplies and could again move commercial freight toward Southeast Asia.

Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, meanwhile, is being positioned as a genuine international hub rather than a regional feeder airport, with proposals for expanded maintenance and night-parking capacity and a push to add direct flights connecting the city to Southeast Asian destinations, an ambition officials have tied to the wider UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Trade Infrastructure at the Border

Behind the highways and ports sits a quieter layer of infrastructure, the integrated check posts and land customs stations that actually process cross-border trade. Assam hosts an integrated checkpost at Sutarkandi facilitating trade with Bangladesh, another at Darranga supporting commerce with Bhutan, and three land customs stations handling day-to-day import and export activity. None of these carry the visibility of a new airport or bridge, but they are where the Act East Policy’s ambitions are tested in practice, in how quickly a truck clears customs, not just in how good the highway leading up to it looks.

Institutional Changes towards Prominent Outcomes

Not everything about Assam’s Act East story is a straightforward success. The development in this broad spectrum always carries physical and institutional obstacles. It’s a gradual process. The Act East policy and its relevance to Assam are more prominent due to the national security it reflects. The central and state governments are jointly reviewing every possible step with safety and clarity. It exists to coordinate and advocate rather than only to build, leaving execution to central agencies like NHIDCL and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The progression may take time, but the government is scrutinising every possible side of the development.

Due to heavy transportational infrastructure development going across Assam, the people have also been suffering difficulties in day-to-day life with several physical and climatic factors. However, these challenges are ultimately for the greater good of Assam. Developing and strengthening the overall administrative infrastructure of Assam will lead to a nationally standing state among the other states of the nation.

What Comes Next

Analysts who track the region caution that the payoff from this infrastructure surge is not automatic. Assam borders Bhutan and Bangladesh directly and sits at the edge of a Northeast where more than 99 per cent of the region’s frontier touches foreign territory, a geography that makes connectivity simultaneously an economic opportunity and a security and ecological responsibility. Projects like Jogighopa, the Brahmaputra waterways and the Trilateral Highway will only deliver on the Act East Policy’s promise if they are matched by streamlined customs procedures, sustained maintenance and safeguards against the displacement and environmental strain that large infrastructure inevitably brings to a floodplain state.

If that balance holds, Assam’s transformation from a periphery defined by its borders to a hub defined by what moves across them may be one of the most successful infrastructure stories in India’s east over the next decade.