Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

India’s ambition to emerge as a consequential power in Southeast Asia rests on a strategic proposition that is frequently acknowledged but insufficiently realised: the Northeast must become the starting point of India’s eastern engagement, not remain its neglected frontier. For years, the region has been described as India’s natural gateway to ASEAN, a strategic bridge to the Indo-Pacific and an indispensable component of regional connectivity. Yet there is an uncomfortable contradiction in this narrative. A region repeatedly celebrated for its geographical advantages continues to struggle to translate those advantages into economic opportunities that are commensurate with its strategic importance. India cannot credibly aspire to greater influence in Southeast Asia while its own eastern gateway remains inadequately integrated into the national economy. This is not merely a developmental shortcoming; it is a strategic failure that demands correction.

The 23rd ASEAN–India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, held in Manila on November 17, have given fresh impetus to India’s regional engagement. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the ASEAN–India Plan of Action for 2026–2030 and the designation of 2026 as the ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation reflect the expanding scope of the relationship. The announcements at Manila, covering maritime cooperation, disaster management, critical minerals, cyber capabilities, education and youth engagement, offer considerable possibilities. Yet diplomatic momentum must not be confused with strategic achievement. The real measure of India’s engagement will be whether these commitments translate into functioning economic partnerships, stronger connectivity and opportunities for communities that are geographically closest to Southeast Asia. The Northeast must occupy the centre of this assessment, not appear as an afterthought in India’s regional calculations.

India–ASEAN bilateral trade reached US$128.38 billion in 2025–26. This is a substantial economic relationship, but aggregate trade figures conceal a more important question: how much of this expanding commercial engagement is benefiting the northeastern states? A region sharing international borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan, and possessing historical and cultural connections with Southeast Asia, should not remain peripheral to the commercial networks emerging across the Indo-Pacific. The Northeast must move beyond its conventional description as a transit corridor. It should become a centre of production, trade, logistics, tourism and entrepreneurship. This requires a fundamental change in the way policymakers approach the region. For decades, the Northeast was viewed predominantly through the lenses of geographical isolation, difficult terrain and security concerns. Development was frequently treated as an administrative obligation rather than a strategic economic opportunity. That approach has outlived its usefulness. The region possesses natural resources, agricultural diversity, rich biodiversity, entrepreneurial potential and a cultural inheritance that can support a distinctive economic identity. Geography provides an advantage, but geography alone creates neither prosperity nor influence. Infrastructure, investment, institutional capacity and commercial competitiveness must convert that advantage into economic strength.

Assam is particularly well placed to anchor this transformation. Its geographical position, established commercial centres, tea industry and connectivity through the Brahmaputra and Barak river systems give it considerable potential to emerge as an eastern logistics and trading hub. Tripura and Meghalaya can strengthen commercial engagement with Bangladesh, while Mizoram and Manipur occupy strategically important positions in India’s engagement with Myanmar. Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim must also be integrated into a coordinated regional development framework. The objective should not be to develop disconnected economic centres but to create an interconnected northeastern economy capable of engaging with neighbouring markets. The proposed Northeast Economic Corridor deserves particular attention in this context. The High-Level Task Force, constituted to examine the region’s economic and infrastructure ecosystem, submitted its report in June 2026, creating an opportunity to move towards integrated planning rather than fragmented state-level initiatives. The challenge now is implementation. Investment proposals, policy announcements and institutional recommendations must translate into productive enterprises, employment and functioning infrastructure. The Northeast cannot afford another development framework whose promise exceeds its delivery.

Connectivity is the most immediate test of India’s seriousness. The India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project were conceived as transformative initiatives capable of connecting India’s northeastern hinterland with Southeast Asian markets. Progress has been made, including completion of the Kaladan waterway component and sections of the Trilateral Highway. However, important road links remain unfinished, while political instability in Myanmar has complicated implementation. These challenges are genuine, but they also expose the vulnerability of India’s eastern engagement when strategic infrastructure depends on uncertain political and security conditions. India must respond with sustained diplomatic engagement, realistic implementation schedules and stronger coordination between central ministries, state governments and relevant agencies. It must also recognise that connectivity cannot be reduced to highway construction alone. Integrated control posts, modern customs facilities, warehousing, cold chains, reliable electricity, digital trade systems and efficient transport services are equally indispensable. A highway that cannot facilitate the regular movement of goods and people fails to fulfil its strategic purpose. Infrastructure must be judged by its economic utility, not by the ceremonial significance of its inauguration.

There is also a larger geopolitical imperative. Southeast Asia occupies a critical position in the Indo-Pacific, where China’s expanding economic influence and assertive maritime posture have transformed regional calculations. India must strengthen its presence, but it would be a mistake to reduce its ASEAN engagement to a geopolitical contest with Beijing. Southeast Asian countries have their own national interests and are determined to preserve strategic autonomy. They seek reliable economic partners, political stability and freedom of choice in their international relationships. India’s credibility will depend on the quality of the alternatives it offers: dependable connectivity, mutually beneficial commerce, technological cooperation and respect for the independence of its partners. ASEAN centrality must be reflected in India’s conduct rather than confined to diplomatic declarations. The maritime dimension deserves equally serious attention. The Indian Ocean and the western Pacific are interconnected strategic spaces, and the security of maritime routes has direct implications for India’s energy supplies and commercial interests. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide India with a significant geographical advantage. The long-term maritime cooperation framework announced at Manila offers an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN in maritime domain awareness, disaster response, Coast Guard coordination, scientific research and the protection of critical maritime infrastructure. Such initiatives must evolve into sustained operational cooperation rather than remain occasional demonstrations of diplomatic goodwill.

The Northeast’s contribution to this emerging regional architecture should not be underestimated. Better connections between inland production centres, border crossings, ports and international shipping networks can make northeastern enterprises more competitive. Its landlocked geography need not become an economic disadvantage if logistics are planned as an integrated system. Act East must also recover a dimension frequently overshadowed by infrastructure and geopolitics: people-to-people engagement. The historical connections between Northeast India and Southeast Asia predate contemporary diplomatic arrangements. Buddhism, shared cultural traditions, linguistic affinities and centuries of commercial and social exchanges provide a valuable foundation for renewed engagement. These connections should be developed through university partnerships, research collaborations, cultural institutions, tourism circuits and youth exchanges. The educational and youth initiatives announced at Manila could provide an important beginning. The region’s universities and cultural institutions should become active participants in ASEAN–India cooperation, creating opportunities for academic mobility, professional development and collaborative research. Cultural affinity, however, cannot substitute for economic opportunity. The benefits of regional integration must reach ordinary citizens. Farmers, artisans, small manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and young professionals should be actively involved in Act East. Assam’s tea, horticultural products, handloom traditions and food-processing potential can achieve wider markets through improved trade facilitation. The biodiversity and cultural heritage of the region offer considerable opportunities for responsible tourism, but these possibilities will remain unrealised without investment, access to credit, market intelligence, skilled manpower and predictable administrative systems.

There is a fundamental distinction between making the Northeast a corridor for trade and making it a beneficiary of trade. The former allows goods to pass through the region; the latter creates employment, enterprises, local value addition and lasting prosperity. India must consciously pursue the second objective. Otherwise, the Northeast risks becoming a geographical facilitator of regional commerce without acquiring a meaningful share of its economic benefits. The Centre and northeastern state governments must therefore establish measurable priorities: higher exports from the region, greater private investment, functional border-trading infrastructure, stronger transport networks and substantive partnerships with ASEAN institutions. Development must be coordinated across state boundaries, while local businesses and communities must be equipped to participate in regional value chains. Strategic ambition necessitates administrative accountability, and the efficacy of Act East must ultimately be evaluated by the opportunities it generates for the regional populace.

As India and ASEAN approach 35 years of dialogue relations in 2027, the partnership must move beyond diplomatic symbolism. India’s aspirations in Southeast Asia are legitimate and necessary, but influence cannot be sustained by declarations alone. It must rest on economic capability, institutional credibility and the capacity to deliver. The Northeast is where these commitments must become visible. The region should no longer be treated as India’s distant periphery or merely as a passage to another geographical destination. It is an economic asset, a strategic bridge and an indispensable participant in India’s emergence as an influential Indo-Pacific power. Its development is not a supplementary objective of foreign policy; it is integral to the success of foreign policy itself. Act East cannot succeed through a policy that looks east while leaving the Northeast behind. India’s influence in Southeast Asia will be determined not simply by the partnerships it negotiates abroad, but also by the opportunities it creates at home. The Northeast must cease to be the last frontier of India’s development imagination and become the first frontier of its eastern ambition.