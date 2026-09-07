Adulterated Oil

The adulteration of edible oils is a severe and persistent public health challenge in India, threatening both consumer safety and economic stability. Edible oil is a foundational ingredient in Indian cuisine, making its purity essential. However, the high demand, coupled with rising production costs and fluctuating market prices, incentivises unscrupulous traders to contaminate premium oils with cheaper, toxic alternatives to maximise their profit margins. The most common adulterants used in India include argemone oil, mineral oil, castor oil, and cheap imported palm oil. Traders frequently blend these low-grade oils into high-demand products like mustard, sunflower, and coconut oil. Among these, argemone oil contamination is particularly dangerous. Extracted from argemone seeds that closely resemble mustard seeds, it contains toxic alkaloids that cause epidemic dropsy, a severe medical condition leading to cardiac arrest, blindness, renal failure, and even death. Similarly, the addition of mineral oils and industrial-grade colourants poses long-term carcinogenic risks and severe gastrointestinal disorders. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the primary regulatory body tasked with combating this menace. The FSSAI enforces strict quality standards, conducts regular surveillance drives, and mandates clear labelling. For instance, the regulator has banned the blending of mustard oil with any other edible oil to preserve its purity and protect consumers. Additionally, the FSSAI promotes initiatives like the “Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test” (DART) initiative, which teaches citizens simple home experiments to identify contaminated oil using common household items like nitric acid. Despite these efforts, eradication remains a major challenge. A major portion of the population, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, purchases loose, unpackaged oil from local shops. This loose oil bypasses packaging and safety regulations, making it the primary vehicle for adulteration. Addressing this crisis requires a multi-pronged approach. Strengthening enforcement through frequent market testing and harsher penalties for offenders is critical. The government must incentivise the transition from loose oil sales to mandatory, affordable packaged options. Ultimately, raising consumer awareness is the strongest line of defence. Empowering citizens to demand certified products with safety seals like Agmark or FSSAI logos can significantly curb adulteration and safeguard public health.