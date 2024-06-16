Advocacy for gender sensitivity: A non-negotiable right

Chinmoy Barma

“Gender equality is more than a goal in itself. It is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development, and building good governance.”—Kofi Annan.

India has a rich history, but traditional societal norms have often relegated women to secondary roles. Gender discrimination occurs in different ways such as female infanticide and child marriage to unequal property rights and limited educational opportunities. To achieve a real progressive society, the development of all genders equally should remain a pivotal point. Gender sensitivity is about understanding that men, women, and non-binary individuals may face different challenges, and giving consideration to socio-cultural norms and discriminations. Once a society acknowledges the different rights and responsibilities of women and men, then practices and policies can no longer uphold inequality.

Ardhanarishvara, in Hindu mythology, is the collective form of the god Shiva and the goddess Parvati, half male and half female. This image represents the balance between the sexes, symbolizing the achievement of equal and fair treatment. Shikhandi, a recurring transgender figure in the Mahabharata, was initially transformed into a male with the help of Sthuna, a Yaksha (nature spirit). These tales immerse themselves in Hindu mythology, connecting to the theme of real acceptance of both genders. They suggest diverse gender identities that are not only recognized and accepted, but also portrayed in a way that compellingly shows how these identities enrich the narrative of life.

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum, India ranked 127th out of 146 countries in terms of gender parity —which indicates significant gaps in economic participation, educational attainment, health and political empowerment. A country needs to ensure that the views and ideas of both women and men are taken seriously, consider the implications of decisions on the situation of women relative to men, and take actions to address inequalities or imbalance between women and men.

Educational disparity is one of the barriers for gender balance. BetiBachao, BetiPadhao initiatives may be put into place by the government, yet it still remains a pipe dream. Women and girls continue to face multiple barriers based on gender and its intersections with other factors, such as age, ethnicity, etc.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) states that female literacy rate in India is 77.7% while for males it is 84.7%. This gap perpetuates not only poverty but also women’s circumscribed opportunities. Participation, completion, and transition statistics, however, do not tell the whole story and do not capture the ways in which girls are discriminated against within education systems and the myriad barriers they must overcome to complete their education.

Violence against women continues unabated. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) launched its annual crime report revealing grim statistics on Indian women’s safety situation. In 2022 alone, there were about 4,45,256 incidents of crimes against women, which translates to around 51 FIRs per hour according to the data released. These figures highlight the urgent need for a gender-sensitive approach to law enforcement and judicial processes to ensure protection for women. The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023 is a welcome step which reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including those reserved for SCs and STs.

To promote gender awareness, the Government of India has launched various initiatives. The Pradhan MantriMatruVandanaYojana (PMMVY) scheme is being implemented as per provisions under Section 4 of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, which provides financial support for pregnant and lactating mothers, and to improve the health and nutrition of mother and child as well as compensate for wage loss. SukanyaSamriddhiYojana encourages parents to save for their daughter’s education and future. Support to Training and Employment Programme for Women (STEP) is one of the most effective government schemes for women to train women in skill development and ensure employment opportunities. Working Women Hostel Scheme is an initiative to promote safe accommodation for working women.

The POSH Act, short for The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, is designed to safeguard females from sexual harassment within workplaces. This law necessitates that every employer has an Internal Complaints Committee for addressing any complaint by a female employee.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has a provisionto ensure minimum one-third beneficiaries are women, thereby promoting economic freedom and stability among them in rural areas. Through encouraging facility-based childbirth, the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) leads to reduced maternal plus neonatal mortality rates,thus reflecting gender-sensitive approach in healthcare.

Education is the greatest known civilising force in building a society with strong gender sensitivity. Gender studies also have practical applications in fields like public health and medicine for contributing development of gender-sensitive research methods. ‘Gender Champions’ is a program started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to encourage young boys and girls to promote gender equality in their localities.

Public awareness campaigns are key to increase enthusiasm and support, mobilise knowledge and stimulate action. The ‘Me Too’ campaign in India gave many women courage in speaking out against sexual harassment and demand justice. Such a drift can change public perception through media support as well as civil society movements towards systemic change.

India cannot claim to be a gender-sensitive society without addressing the rights of the third gender. The Government has been proactive in acknowledging the rights of transgender people. This is evident from the enactment of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which provides legal protection to them against discrimination. In addition, some States have implemented welfare initiatives such as free education and healthcare among others for transgender individuals. Society too has to become inclusive with more acceptance and knowledge about transgender people’s rights although there are some pressing issues that exist with regards to it. The process of inclusion also requires creation of infrastructure facilities like separate wards in hospitals and washrooms. Prioritizing the rights of the third gender sets a precedent for broader gender equality efforts in Indian society.

It is crucial to recognize that gender sensitivity and empowerment efforts should not focus solely on women and third gender, but should also address the needs and challenges faced by men. While the importance of social connections for improving mental health is documented, we know little about men’s social support networks or how men go about seeking social support. We require legislation that does not unfairly target men and gives women the benefit of doubt. If we aim for equality in societal roles, we must begin by eradicating gender biases in our home and educational institutions.