The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act – AFSPA in short – in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for six months starting October 1, 2026. According to official notifications, this extension will remain in force until March 31, 2027. The Government of India has also indicated that the decision follows a review of the law-and-order situation and ongoing security concerns related to insurgency and ethnic conflicts in the Northeastern region. The state-wise breakdown of the application of AFPSA gives a clear picture of the ground situation. In Manipur, for instance, the entire state continues to be designated as a “disturbed area,” with the exclusion of 13 specific police station jurisdictions across five valley districts, including Imphal, Thoubal, and Bishnupur. In Nagaland, AFSPA applies to nine full districts – Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri, along with designated areas under 21 police stations across Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto districts. In Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, the AFSPA extension covers Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, in addition to specific areas under three police stations in Namsai district. Despite this news of the extension of the provisions of the notorious AFSP Act, the macro picture is that over 80% of the Northeastern region is peaceful today and thus outside the ambit of this Act. Every stakeholder has to contribute to make it 100 percent.