AI in Assam schools

While Assam’s new academic calendar for 2024-25 has been announced, several new initiatives have also been enlisted in it, which include, among other things, the introduction of subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics for high school students. Artificial Intelligence is undeniably an emerging game changer in the Indian education sector, and as the country moves forward, it is very important that AI is embraced in a responsible manner, leveraging its potential to create an inclusive and progressive educational landscape for the benefit of all learners. AI, in fact, has emerged as a significant revolutionary force that has already started transcending traditional political and man-made boundaries and has started reshaping industries across the globe. On the other hand, the adoption of AI technology in the education sector by various countries is vastly changing the way students are being taught and how they learn. While AI can be and has already been used in various areas, it is proving to be a game-changer, particularly in the education sector, by way of triggering significant advancements in teaching methodologies, personalised learning, and, most importantly, student engagement. AI in education can help achieve optimal outcomes for students by combining the strengths of machines and teachers. In June 2023, in the backdrop of the increased demand for AI and data science in India in recent years, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology called for including Artificial Intelligence courses in the education system across the country. But, though the Ministry of Electronics and IT had suggested starting AI courses from Class VI in Assam, it looks like a decision has been taken to introduce the AI course from Class IX in the present academic year. It is important to note that a committee has developed and drafted a comprehensive curriculum under the ‘National Programme on Artificial Intelligence Skilling Framework’ that will enable students across the country to be equipped for AI education. According to reports, it is also expected that the demand for AI or data science professionals in India will cross the one million mark by the end of this year. According to the report of the committee constituted by the Ministry of Electronics and IT released in June 2023, there is a considerable need to introduce AI education at various levels of the educational system in India. These AI courses will align with the National Credit Framework and the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework to guarantee a common approach to AI education across the country.