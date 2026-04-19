Akshaya Tritiya: A sacred journey from temporal to the transcendental

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival of profound significance not only in the Sanatan (Hindu) tradition but also in the Jain tradition. It carries importance on both the worldly (laukik) and transcendental (lokottar) planes. The word “Akshaya” means “that which never diminishes”, symbolizing abundance, hope, happiness, and success, while “Tritiya” refers to the third lunar day. This festival is also considered an abujh muhurta—an inherently auspicious time when marriages and sacred undertakings can be performed without the need for astrological calculations.

Blending diverse cultural and spiritual traditions, Akshaya Tritiya reflects a unique confluence of Hindu and Jain values. Acts performed on this day—such as meditation, austerity, charity, offerings to ancestors, and spiritual practices—are believed to yield inexhaustible merit. In Jain philosophy, the day holds special importance as it commemorates the tradition of daan (charity), first exemplified by Lord Adinath (Rishabhdev), who emphasized the values of giving. Hence, followers engage in anna daan (food donation), gyan daan (knowledge sharing), and aushadhi daan (medicine donation). Despite differences in paths, the festival conveys a universal message of unity, reverence, and harmony across all communities and faiths.

In today’s world—marked by conflict, terrorism, economic competition, and unrest—there is a growing need to embrace the enduring values of restraint, austerity, and spiritual awareness. Akshaya Tritiya is not merely a date on the calendar; it symbolizes the eternal flow of Indian consciousness that elevates life from transience to timelessness. It is not only a day of auspicious beginnings but also a day of inner awakening—an invitation to embark on the journey of the self. Traditionally regarded as a “self-auspicious” moment, this day requires no external validation of timing. Weddings, housewarmings, and business ventures are commenced freely, reflecting a deep-rooted cultural trust in its sanctity. This belief is not mere superstition but the culmination of centuries of lived spiritual experience that recognises the day as sarva-siddhi-dayak—capable of fulfilling all noble endeavours.

From a worldly perspective, Akshaya Tritiya is deeply intertwined with India’s agrarian economy and labour culture. For farmers, it heralds hope and renewal. In ancient times, kings would honour exemplary farmers by gifting seeds—a gesture that symbolised both respect and recognition for agriculture as the soul of the nation. The belief that such seeds would yield inexhaustible abundance reflects a deeper faith in the harmony between human effort and nature. Artisans, potters, and pastoral communities—especially those dependent on cattle—also find special significance in this day. It reminds us that true prosperity arises through creativity, labour, and gratitude toward nature. Yet, the true beauty of Akshaya Tritiya unfolds in its transcendental dimension, where it becomes a festival of inner purification, austerity, and spiritual fulfilment. In Jain tradition, the day is especially revered, as it marks a pivotal moment in the life of the first Tirthankara, Lord Rishabhdev. After renouncing his kingdom and embracing ascetic life, he observed prolonged austerities and remained without proper alms for over a year. This was not merely a material deprivation but a reflection of a society still unaware of the principles of non-violence and disciplined sustenance.

Finally, in Hastinapur, Prince Shreyans offered him sugarcane juice (ikshurasa), thus completing his long-awaited parana (breaking of the fast). The air resounded with the exclamation, “Aho Daanam! Aho Daanam!”—a celebration not just of giving but also of the awakening of a new spiritual consciousness centred on charity, restraint, and compassion. This moment established the foundation of the Jain tradition of almsgiving. For Jain practitioners, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the completion of the rigorous Varsitap—a year-long austerity involving alternate-day fasting. This is not a mere physical discipline but a profound process of inner purification. It teaches that life becomes truly “akshaya” not through indulgence but through renunciation.

The spiritual message of Akshaya Tritiya is deeply transformative. It reminds us that the true purpose of life lies not in accumulating resources but in purifying the soul. Indian philosophy places the soul at the centre of existence and its realization as the highest pursuit of life. This festival is an invitation to undertake that inward journey—from the external world to the inner self. The life of Rishabhdev beautifully illustrates this balance. The word “Rishabh” signifies both a bull—symbolizing labour, patience, and resilience—and a Tirthankara—one who shows the path to liberation. He not only guided humanity in practical domains such as agriculture, crafts, and trade but also illuminated the path of spiritual emancipation. This harmony of material and spiritual dimensions lies at the heart of Akshaya Tritiya.

In the modern context, this festival holds even greater relevance. As humanity becomes increasingly entangled in the pursuit of material success, Akshaya Tritiya offers a lesson in balance. It reminds us that external prosperity alone cannot bring fulfilment. Without inner peace, wealth is hollow; with inner contentment, even limited means can become abundant. It also teaches that spirituality is not confined to monasteries or hermitages. It can be practiced in everyday life. A farmer sowing seeds with faith, a potter shaping clay with dedication, or a householder fulfilling duties with honesty—all are engaging in forms of spiritual practice when guided by awareness, discipline, and devotion.

Culturally, Akshaya Tritiya represents India’s integrative vision, where materiality and spirituality are not in conflict but complement each other. It honours both food and the soul—labor and meditation. This balance is the hallmark of Indian civilization. On a personal level, the day offers an opportunity for introspection. It encourages us to reflect: Are we merely consuming, or are we also contributing? Are we only accumulating, or are we capable of letting go? Are we nurturing only the outer world, or are we also illuminating the inner self?

Akshaya Tritiya ultimately conveys that if we embrace austerity, discipline, and service, our lives too can become “akshaya”—not in terms of wealth, but in terms of virtue, peace, and spiritual fulfilment. This inexhaustible richness is eternal. Therefore, it is essential that we do not reduce this festival to mere ritual. Instead, we must internalize its deeper message. If on this day we take a sincere vow of self-restraint, service, or spiritual practice, it can become a turning point in our lives. In essence, Akshaya Tritiya is like a sacred river in which flow the streams of austerity, culture, labour, and purity of the soul. Those who immerse themselves in this current are cleansed not only outwardly but also inwardly. This is its highest attainment and an eternal message: to make life inexhaustible, it must be illuminated by renunciation, awareness, and self-realization.