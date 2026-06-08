Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary: Between Civilisation and Struggle for Survival

The story of human civilization is inseparable from the story of forests. Since the dawn of humanity, forests have provided food, water, shelter, medicine, and countless other resources essential for survival. More importantly, they have maintained the ecological balance upon which all life depends. However, in the modern era of rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion, and population growth, forests around the world are shrinking at an alarming rate. Cities continue to expand, roads cut through natural habitats, and concrete structures increasingly replace green landscapes. Amidst this global trend, a thriving wildlife sanctuary exists on the doorstep of a major city, making it both remarkable and invaluable – Gautam Sarmah

Every magnificent city possesses certain natural features that define its identity and shape its future. Rivers, mountains, wetlands, and forests often serve as the ecological foundations upon which urban life flourishes. While skyscrapers, highways, and commercial complexes symbolize development, natural ecosystems quietly sustain the environmental stability necessary for that development to continue. As urban green spaces become increasingly scarce, the importance of forests surrounding cities has become more significant than ever. In this regard, Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, situated on the eastern fringe of Guwahati, stands as one of Assam’s most precious natural assets. More than a protected forest, Amchang is a living symbol of coexistence between nature and civilization. It demonstrates that environmental security and human progress need not be opposing forces. Covering an area of 78.64 square kilometres, the sanctuary plays a crucial role in preserving biodiversity, regulating the local climate, protecting water resources, and ensuring the ecological well-being of Guwahati. In many ways, Amchang functions as the city’s natural life-support system.

The origins of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary lie in three separate reserved forests: South Amchang Reserved Forest, Amchang Reserved Forest, and Khanapara Reserved Forest. These forests were designated as reserved forests in 1953, 1972, and 1991, respectively. South Amchang covers 15.50 square kilometres, Amchang 53.18 square kilometres, and Khanapara 9.96 square kilometres. Recognizing the ecological importance of these forest areas, conservationists, environmental organizations, the Forest Department, and the Government of Assam worked together to secure stronger protection for the region. Their efforts culminated on 19 June 2004 when the three forests were officially merged and declared the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary. Among the various organizations involved in this conservation journey, the role of the nature conservation group “Early Birds” deserves special recognition. Through awareness campaigns, biodiversity documentation, and advocacy efforts, the organisation highlighted the ecological significance of Amchang and strengthened public support for its protection. Their contribution remains an important chapter in Assam’s conservation history and demonstrates how committed citizens can influence environmental policy.

Geographically, Amchang occupies a strategically important position. The sanctuary forms part of a larger ecological landscape extending into the forests of Meghalaya. This connectivity is particularly important because wildlife populations cannot survive in isolated patches of habitat indefinitely. Ecological corridors allow animals to move between different forest areas, access food and water, find mates, and maintain healthy genetic diversity. For Asian elephants, this connectivity is especially critical. Amchang serves as an important segment of a broader elephant movement route linking Assam and Meghalaya. Historically, elephants moved freely across extensive forested landscapes connecting Sonapur, Marakdola, the Meghalaya hills, Rani forests, and Deepor Beel. These movements were essential for the species’ survival. However, rapid urban expansion has fragmented many of these traditional routes, increasing the likelihood of human-elephant conflict.

The sanctuary’s terrain is characterised by hills, valleys, streams, and dense forests. Many streams start in the sanctuary and flow through its landscape during the monsoon season. These streams help to keep groundwater supplies full and support a wide range of plant and animal life. These natural water systems also contribute significantly to the hydrological stability of the region. One of Amchang’s most valuable but often overlooked functions is its role in climate regulation. Forest ecosystems act as natural carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it within vegetation and soil. This process helps mitigate climate change and reduce global warming. Simultaneously, forests release oxygen, improve air quality, and regulate local temperatures.

For a rapidly growing city like Guwahati, these ecological services are indispensable. The sanctuary helps reduce the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon in which built-up urban areas become significantly warmer than surrounding natural landscapes. By maintaining large areas of tree cover, Amchang moderates temperature fluctuations and contributes to a more comfortable urban environment. The sanctuary also plays a crucial role in disaster mitigation. Guwahati frequently experiences intense rainfall, waterlogging, soil erosion, and localised flooding. Forested hillsides absorb substantial quantities of rainwater, slowing runoff and reducing flood risks downstream. Tree roots stabilise soil, helping prevent landslides and erosion during heavy rains. Without the protective influence of forests such as Amchang, these environmental challenges could become far more severe.

Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary is renowned for its remarkable biodiversity. The sanctuary provides habitat for numerous mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates. Among its most iconic inhabitants is the Asian elephant, a species that holds immense ecological and cultural significance throughout India. Other notable mammals include leopards, fishing cats, jungle cats, civets, gaurs, barking deer, sambars, wild boars, porcupines, flying squirrels, and otters. The sanctuary is particularly important for primate conservation. The forests of the sanctuary are home to species like the capped langur, Assamese macaque, and slow loris. These primates play important ecological roles as seed dispersers and contribute to maintaining forest health. Of special conservation significance are reports of the Chinese pangolin, one of the world’s most threatened mammals. The presence of such rare species highlights the ecological value of the sanctuary and underscores the importance of preserving its habitats. Birdlife represents another major strength of Amchang’s biodiversity. The sanctuary supports numerous resident and migratory bird species, making it an important destination for birdwatchers and researchers. Species commonly observed include jungle fowl, kingfishers, egrets, ducks, bulbuls, pigeons, owls, and many forest birds.

Particularly noteworthy is the presence of globally threatened species such as the Greater Adjutant, Lesser Adjutant, vultures, and hornbills. These birds face significant threats throughout their range due to habitat loss and environmental degradation. Their continued presence in Amchang increases the sanctuary’s conservation value at both national and international levels. The reptilian diversity of Amchang is equally impressive. Pythons, monitor lizards, cobras, and numerous snake species inhabit the sanctuary’s forests and wetlands. These reptiles play important roles in regulating prey populations and maintaining ecological balance. In addition to its larger wildlife, the sanctuary supports countless smaller organisms that are equally essential to the functioning of the ecosystem. Butterflies, bees, beetles, ants, fireflies, and other insects facilitate pollination, nutrient cycling, and food-web stability. Although often overlooked, these organisms form the foundation of healthy ecosystems.

The sanctuary’s floral diversity is equally rich. Trees such as teak, gamari, arjun, odal, wild jamun, dhuna, fig, and tita-sopa dominate different parts of the forest. The sanctuary is home to numerous medicinal plants, many of which local communities have traditionally used for generations. These plant resources contribute to ecological resilience while also supporting cultural and traditional knowledge systems. Beyond biodiversity conservation, Amchang possesses significant educational and scientific value. Wildlife sanctuaries serve as natural laboratories where scientists can study ecological processes, wildlife behaviour, climate change impacts, and biodiversity patterns. Research conducted in Amchang has contributed valuable knowledge regarding mammal diversity and habitat conservation in northeastern India.

Educational institutions can also use the sanctuary as a living classroom. Students studying biology, ecology, geography, environmental science, and conservation can gain first-hand experience of natural ecosystems. Such opportunities foster environmental awareness and help cultivate future generations of conservation-minded citizens. Amchang also possesses immense cultural and recreational significance. Throughout history, forests have influenced local traditions, folklore, and cultural identities. In an increasingly urbanised world, protected natural areas provide opportunities for recreation, reflection, and reconnecting with nature. Carefully managed eco-tourism and nature education programmes can further strengthen public appreciation for conservation while generating sustainable economic benefits. Despite its immense importance, Amchang faces numerous challenges. Encroachment remains one of the most serious threats. As Guwahati continues to expand, pressure on surrounding forest lands has intensified. Illegal settlements, land conversion, and infrastructure development have contributed to habitat fragmentation and ecological degradation.

Road networks present additional challenges. Increased vehicle movement through wildlife areas can disrupt animal behaviour, increase mortality risks, and create barriers to movement. Noise pollution, artificial lighting, and human disturbance further affect wildlife populations. Habitat fragmentation is particularly concerning because it isolates wildlife populations and restricts movement between different forest areas. For wide-ranging species such as elephants, fragmentation can have severe consequences. Animals unable to access traditional movement routes often enter human settlements in search of food and water, leading to conflicts that endanger both people and wildlife. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive conservation strategy. Stronger law enforcement, scientific management, habitat restoration, corridor protection, and community participation must all form part of the solution. Conservation cannot succeed through government action alone. Local communities, educational institutions, civil society organizations, researchers, and policymakers must work together to protect this invaluable ecosystem. Community-based conservation offers a particularly promising approach. When local residents become active stakeholders in conservation efforts, long-term success becomes more achievable. Environmental education programmes, citizen science initiatives, and sustainable livelihood opportunities can strengthen public support for conservation goals.

As Guwahati continues its transformation into a modern metropolitan city, safeguarding its natural heritage becomes increasingly important. Development and conservation should not be viewed as competing priorities. Rather, they are complementary elements of sustainable progress. The most successful cities of the future will not necessarily be those with the tallest buildings or widest roads but those that successfully balance economic growth with ecological sustainability. In this context, Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary represents far more than a forest. It is a reservoir of biodiversity, a regulator of climate, a protector of water resources, a centre for scientific learning, and a source of inspiration for future generations. It is the ecological heart that helps sustain the life of Guwahati. The people of Guwahati are truly fortunate to have such a remarkable natural treasure within their reach. Protecting Amchang means protecting not only wildlife and forests but also the long-term environmental security and quality of life in the city itself. Through informed planning, public awareness, scientific conservation, and collective responsibility, Amchang can continue to serve as Guwahati’s heart, nature’s shield, and a symbol of sustainable development.

The story of Amchang is ultimately the story of a city’s relationship with nature. Future generations will judge our commitment to conservation not by the promises we make, but by the natural heritage we preserve. If protected with vision, responsibility, and determination, Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary will remain a source of life, inspiration, and ecological security for centuries to come. Its continued existence reminds us of a fundamental truth: economic development and environmental conservation are not rivals. Both are equally essential for building a healthy, resilient, and prosperous society. Therefore, safeguarding Amchang is not merely an environmental responsibility; it is a moral commitment to the future of Guwahati and to generations yet to come.

(Gautam Sarmah is a versatile young writer and columnist who works at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya. He can be reached at gautam.his.rtv@gmail.com.)