An analysis of the high suicide rates in India

Pallab Bhattacharyya

(Pallab Bhattacharyya is a former director-general of police, Special Branch and erstwhile Chairman, APSC. Views expressed by him is personal. He can be reached at pallab1959@hotmail.com)

Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals alarmingly high suicide rates in India. The highlights of the report reveal the following:

n Daily suicides in 2022**: An average of 468 individuals took their lives daily in 2022.

n Demographic breakdown: One-third of the suicide victims were daily-wage earners, agricultural labourers, and farmers or cultivators.

n Increase in suicides: A total of 1.71 lakh (171,000) suicides in 2022, marking a 4.2% increase over 2021 and a 27% increase compared to 2018.

n The rate of suicides per one lakh population surged from 10.2 in 2018 to 12.4 in 2022.

Understanding the reasons behind these numbers, the most affected groups, and potential solutions is essential for developing effective prevention strategies.

Reasons for high suicide

rates in India:

1. Mental Health Issues: Lack of Mental Health Infrastructure: India faces a significant inadequacy in mental health facilities and professionals, especially in rural and underserved areas. This limited access prevents timely intervention and assistance for those in need. Negative attitudes towards mental health issues discourage individuals from seeking help, further aggravating the problem and leading to untreated conditions.

2. Economic Stress: Unemployment and Poverty: Financial instability and the inability to meet basic needs create a sense of hopelessness, pushing individuals towards drastic measures.

Farmer distress: Crop failures, mounting debt, and insufficient governmental support exacerbate the financial and emotional burden on farmers, leading to a higher incidence of suicides in this demographic.

3. Social factors: Family and Relationship Problems: Domestic violence, family disputes, and broken relationships are significant stressors that contribute to the rising suicide rates.

Academic pressure: High expectations, unrealistic goals, and a competitive environment contribute to student stress, often leading to tragic outcomes.

4. Substance abuse: Addiction: Dependency on substances such as alcohol and drugs worsens mental health issues and impairs judgement, increasing the risk of suicidal behaviour.

5. Chronic Illnesses and Disability: Health Challenges: Long-term illnesses and disabilities can lead to despair and a reduced quality of life, making individuals feel that suicide is their only escape. The recent case of suicide by an illustrious IPS officer, Late Shiladitya Chetia, on June 18, 2024, because of the death of his beloved wife suffering from a terminal illness, is an eloquent example of this category of suicide.

6. Cultural and societal influences:

Cultural Norms: In certain regions, cultural expectations and societal judgement add substantial stress, especially regarding perceived failure and societal honour.

Categories with a high suicide incidence:

1. Farmers: Economic hardships, debt burdens, and agricultural challenges significantly impact farmers, making them highly vulnerable to suicide.

2. Students: Educational stress, fear of failure, and competitive environments contribute to the high suicide rates among students.

3. Housewives: Domestic abuse, family conflicts, and isolation play crucial roles in the high suicide rates among housewives.

4. Youth: Relationship issues, peer pressure, and a lack of economic opportunities make the youth susceptible to suicidal tendencies.

5. Elderly: Loneliness, health issues, and a lack of social or family support are primary factors leading to suicides among the elderly.

Remedial Measures:

1. Enhancing mental health care:

Accessibility: Establish mental health services in rural and underserved areas to ensure timely intervention and support.

Awareness campaigns: Promote mental health education and initiatives to reduce stigma.

School and Workplace Interventions: Implement support systems in schools and workplaces to monitor and assist individuals struggling with mental health issues.

2. Economic and Social Support:

Farmer Support Programmes: Provide debt relief, crop insurance, and sustainable agricultural practices to alleviate farmer distress.

Employment Opportunities: Create job programmes and skill development initiatives to reduce unemployment and economic stress.

Social Security: Strengthen social security nets for vulnerable populations to provide financial and social support.

3. Educational reforms: Reduce Academic Pressure: Promote a more balanced and holistic approach to education to relieve student stress.

Mental Health Curriculum: Include mental health education and counselling in the school curriculum to better equip students to deal with stress and emotional issues.

4. Substance Abuse Programmes: Rehabilitation Centres: Increase the number of and access to rehabilitation facilities.

Public Awareness: Inform the public about the risks and impacts of substance abuse through awareness campaigns.

5. Family and Community Support:

Counselling Services: Provide family counselling and support groups to address domestic issues and offer guidance.

Community Engagement: Foster stronger community bonds through local programmes and activities that promote mental well-being and social support.

All doctors are to be trained in palliative care support for terminally ill patients and their families.

Key Points from WHO’s “Preventing Suicide: A Global Imperative” Report

Global Concern: The report emphasises that suicide is a global public health issue warranting a multi-sectoral approach involving health, education, employment, social welfare, and legal systems.

Data and Statistics: The report highlights the need for accurate data collection to inform effective prevention strategies.

Prevention Strategies: Evidence-based strategies include reducing access to means, responsible media reporting, and introducing policies to support mental health.

Role of Governments: Governments are urged to develop and implement national suicide prevention strategies, integrate mental health into primary healthcare, and ensure a collaborative approach involving different sectors of society.

Conclusion: The high suicide rates in India are a multifaceted issue requiring comprehensive solutions. Enhancing mental health infrastructure, providing economic and social support, educational reforms, and community engagement are essential steps to address this crisis. Drawing upon the wisdom of religious scriptures and implementing the UN’s recommendations, a robust approach can be developed to mitigate this critical issue.

Finally, Albert Camus prophetic words, “In the midst of winter, I found there was within me an invincible summer,” appear to be the beacon of hope for humanity.