Anchoring change: A voyage through ‘Notes from Willingdon Island’

Pallab Bhattacharyya

(Pallab Bhattacharyya is a former director-general of police, Special Branch and erstwhile Chairman, APSC. Views expressed by him is personal. He can be reached at pallab1959@hotmail.com)

From the vantage point of an Assam–Meghalaya cadre IPS officer who found himself, quite unexpectedly, at the helm of one of India’s most historic maritime gateways, “Notes from Willingdon Island” by N. Ramachandran is not just a memoir—it is a layered narrative of leadership, transformation, and the human stories entwined in the life of Cochin Port. When Ramachandran was appointed Chairman of Cochin Port in 2005, the move was regarded as unconventional, even puzzling. Stepping into a world dominated by entrenched systems, militant unionism, and political crosscurrents, he was likened by some to a “bull let loose in a china shop.” What follows in the book is his chronicle of taking that analogy and turning it into a tale of determined reform and resilient navigation.

The book begins by steeping the reader in the cosmopolitan history of Cochin, where maritime trade once made it a confluence of cultures, and the engineering marvel of Willingdon Island stood as both a colonial legacy and a national asset. Ramachandran weaves historical context with personal observation, tracing how centuries-old shipping traditions evolved into the modern demands of containerisation, digital systems, and global logistics. The author is keenly aware of the paradoxes of Kerala—its unmatched social indicators and literacy alongside chronic industrial unrest and economic underperformance—which serve as both backdrop and challenge to his mission.

The heart of the narrative lies in “cleaning the cobwebs”, as he calls it: tackling militant trade unionism, eliminating exploitative practices like nokkukooli (a euphemism for extortion by organized labour unions in Kerala), and replacing fear-based labour politics with constructive dialogue. Ramachandran does not shy away from describing the resistance he faced—strikes, political pressures, and legal battles—but he equally highlights the goodwill, professionalism, and quiet heroism of many port workers who embraced change. His reforms in labour booking systems, mechanisation, and shop-floor engagement are recounted with a mix of pragmatism and human empathy, revealing that sustainable change in public sector institutions requires both firmness and trust.

Yet the book is not all about industrial relations. Ramachandran recounts milestone projects with the enthusiasm of a builder and the precision of a bureaucrat: the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal, the Single Point Mooring for BPCL, the LNG Terminal at Puthuvypeen, and the Goshree Bridges. He narrates not just the physical construction but the labyrinthine coordination between ministries, private partners, and local stakeholders that made these projects possible. The account of E-Thuramugham—India’s first fully digitised port ERP system—reads like a case study in organisational change management, where breaking departmental silos was as critical as installing software.

The book’s scope expands to include high-profile events like hosting the Volvo Ocean Race, positioning Cochin as an international cruise tourism hub, and envisioning Willingdon Island as a hybrid of Dubai’s Jebel Ali and Singapore’s Sentosa—a logistics and leisure powerhouse. Ramachandran’s forward-looking vision marries hard-nosed infrastructure planning with an eye for cultural, environmental, and community integration, urging Kerala to diversify beyond its tourism and IT comfort zones into LNG-based industries, blue economy ventures, and world-class warehousing.

There is also an undercurrent of frustration in the narrative—over policy inertia, underutilised assets, and missed opportunities. The LNG Terminal, for instance, stands as a symbol of both engineering success and strategic shortfall, with its potential blunted by delays in downstream pipeline connectivity. Similarly, the restrictive cabotage laws that hobbled Vallarpadam’s competitiveness are examined as examples of how well-intentioned regulation can undermine national ambition. These reflections are not cynical; they are calls for introspection and reform, backed by lived experience in the thick of implementation.

Ramachandran’s prose is lucid and grounded, with occasional flashes of dry humour. His storytelling moves fluidly between boardroom negotiations, quayside inspections, political firefighting, and moments of quiet observation—such as watching the bustle of the Ernakulam Channel from his office window or visiting the fishing harbours that pulse with Kerala’s maritime soul. The blend of historical sweep, operational detail, and personal anecdote ensures that the book appeals equally to students of public administration, maritime professionals, and general readers curious about how large public institutions evolve.

In the end, Notes from Willingdon Island is less about one officer’s tenure and more about a philosophy of leadership in complex, politicised environments: the courage to confront entrenched wrongs, the patience to build consensus, and the vision to see beyond immediate obstacles to long-term potential. It is a reminder that ports are not merely nodes of commerce—they are living organisms of economy, culture, and community, whose transformation can mirror the aspirations of a state and a nation. Through the tide and turbulence of his years at Cochin, Ramachandran leaves behind not just a set of completed projects, but a navigational chart for future leaders who dare to anchor change.

The book ‘Notes from Willingdon Island’ opens with a compelling foreword by the celebrated MP Dr Shashi Tharoor that frames the narrative as a masterful exploration of Kerala’s maritime legacy and its immense potential for economic resurgence. The foreword emphasises the unique position of the author, N. Ramachandran, drawing on his invaluable experience as a former chairman of Cochin Port Trust. Through this lens, readers are offered an insider’s account of transformative leadership, where memoir, institutional history, and policy insights converge to create an engaging and persuasive story. The foreword is particularly focused on the relevance of key infrastructure, like the Vallarpadam ICTT and Vizhinjam Port, positioning them as essential components for Kerala’s economic growth and India’s maritime future. What truly sets the book apart is its candid discussion of the port’s transformation from a traditional, unionised institution into a modern, digitalised logistic hub, as well as its valuable lessons for policy reform and economic modernization.

The endorsements build upon this, highlighting the book’s timely contribution to India’s maritime discourse. The author’s tenure as Chairman of Cochin Port is presented as the crucible for a transformation narrative—spanning digitalisation, infrastructural megaprojects, and pivotal labour reforms. The endorsements praise the book for seamlessly blending personal memoir with institutional analysis and bold policy vision, which urges Kerala to embrace economic diversification and national reforms. The endorsements note that the work is essential reading for those interested in public sector leadership, institutional reform, and unlocking India’s maritime ambitions, while maintaining that the provocative nature of the work invites reflection and debate, even if one does not agree with every view presented.

The Acknowledgements section, meanwhile, reveals the deeply collaborative nature of the book’s creation. Ramachandran expresses his heartfelt gratitude to his mentors, colleagues, and friends, whose guidance, insights, and encouragement proved essential in shaping the work, especially as it was written many years after his tenure at Cochin Port. He acknowledges specific individuals for their invaluable input—those who reviewed drafts meticulously, offered corrections, and shared insights into crucial facts and decisions. Ramachandran also extends appreciation to institutional leaders, industry experts, and teams whose collective effort and support facilitated both his work at the port and the crafting of his memoir. Throughout, the acknowledgements radiate warmth and humility, underscoring that the book’s existence is due as much to shared endeavour as to individual reflection.