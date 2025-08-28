Ancient wisdom for a turbulent world: Why Jain philosophy matters today

Narendra (Niru) Sarawgi

Jain philosophy is not ritual alone—it is a scientific way of living in balance with self, society, and nature. Its relevance is greater than ever in our strife-torn, climate-challenged world.

Origins of an Eternal Philosophy

Thousands of years ago, while great civilisations wrestled with conquest and power, India gave the world a philosophy rooted not in domination but in compassion, coexistence, and restraint. Though often mistaken as a faith of austerity and ritual, Jain thought is in fact a scientific system of living—a profound exploration of how the smallest actions, thoughts, and desires shape both the individual and the universe. Its timeless relevance shines today, in a world torn by violence, climate crisis, and social discord.

The word “Jain” comes from the Sanskrit root “Jina”, which means “victor” or “conqueror”. A Jina is one who has conquered inner enemies such as anger, ego, greed, attachment, and hatred, and thereby attained supreme knowledge and liberation.

“Ahimsa”: The Science of Non-Violence

At the heart of Jain philosophy lies Ahimsa, non-violence. Unlike the limited interpretation of refraining from physical harm, Jainism stretches this principle to its logical extreme: harm can be inflicted not just by hand, but also by word, by thought, by indulgence, and by neglect. To live non-violently is not merely moral; it is scientific, because violence anywhere disrupts the delicate balance of existence everywhere. In today’s strife-ridden world—where wars, hate speech, and ecological exploitation thrive—Ahimsa emerges as the most practical tool for survival. It teaches us that non-violence is not passive; it is active engagement with compassion, conscious consumption, and respect for all forms of life, human and non-human.

“Anekantvad”: The Power of Many Truths

Another jewel of Jain philosophy is Anekantvad—the principle of non-absolutism. The universe, Jains argue, cannot be captured from a single perspective; truth itself is many-sided. This humility of perception, embedded in the doctrine of Syadvad (“may be, in some respect”), nurtures tolerance, dialogue, and cooperation.

At a time when societies fracture over ideology, politics, and religion, Anekantvad invites us to acknowledge diversity as strength. It is not relativism but recognition—that my truth need not negate yours, and that harmony emerges when multiple views coexist. In the digital age of polarising echo chambers, this ancient doctrine could not be more urgent.

Ecology, Climate, and Global Cooperation

Long before “sustainability” became a buzzword, Jain thinkers proclaimed, “Parasparopagraho Jivanam”—all life is bound together by mutual support. This declaration, from the Tattvartha Sutra, reads like a modern ecological manifesto.

Jain philosophy insists that humans are not masters of nature but participants in an interdependent web. The prohibition against needless harm to soil, water, fire, air, plants, and animals reveals an early consciousness of environmental ethics. Abstaining from excess consumption and practising “Aparigraha” (non-possessiveness) align closely with today’s calls to curb consumerism and carbon footprints. Where governments struggle to negotiate climate agreements, Jain philosophy has already mapped the path: global cooperation through restraint, humility, and respect for shared resources. These are scientific practices of balance that address climate change at its root.

Impact beyond the Individual

Jain philosophy is not confined to monks or ascetics; its insights extend into personal, social, economic, and political systems.

n Personal: Practicing forgiveness (Kshama) and truthfulness (Satya) cultivates resilience, peace of mind, and clarity in decision-making.

n Social: Non-violence and pluralism foster inclusive societies where differences are accommodated rather than suppressed.

nEconomic: Aparigraha discourages greed and unsustainable accumulation, encouraging fair distribution and ethical enterprise.

n Political: Anekantvad offers a model of dialogue-based governance, where multiple voices and perspectives guide policy rather than majoritarian dominance. Jain philosophy transcends religious boundaries. It is a blueprint for systemic harmony.

Das Lakshan Parva: Ten Days of Virtue

The forthcoming Das Lakshan Parva, beginning August 28, is the living celebration of these eternal ideas. Observed for ten days, it is a journey into the ten cardinal virtues of the soul. Each day is devoted to deep contemplation of one virtue, allowing practitioners to gradually ascend toward inner purification.

1. Uttam Kshama – Supreme forgiveness

2. Uttam Mardava – Humility

3. Uttam Arjava – Straightforwardness

4. Uttam Shauch – Contentment or purity

5. Uttam Satya – Truthfulness

6. Uttam Sanyam – Restraint of senses

7. Uttam Tap – Austerity

8. Uttam Tyag – Renunciation or charity

9. Uttam Akinchanya – Non-possessiveness

10. Uttam Brahmacharya – Purity of conduct

Together, these virtues represent a scientific ladder of self-evolution: from forgiveness that liberates us from anger, to humility that dissolves pride, to renunciation that frees us from excess, culminating in conduct that transcends selfish desire. These are not abstractions—they are guiding principles for building peaceful communities and responsible citizens.

Beyond Ritual, Toward Scientific Living

It is tempting to view Jainism as a religion of difficult vows and rigid rituals. But at its essence, Jain philosophy is neither ritualistic nor sectarian. It is a scientific way of living, grounded in observation of natural laws and human psychology. Its goal is harmony—with oneself, with other beings, and with the environment.

In an age of artificial intelligence and space exploration, Jain philosophy does not ask us to renounce progress—it asks us to renounce ego, greed, and violence. It is a reminder that technology without ethics deepens crises, while ethical living, as envisioned millennia ago, provides enduring solutions.

Why Youth Should Care

For young readers, often anxious in a world of uncertainties, Jain philosophy offers clarity. It speaks not of blind obedience but of rational discipline, empowering individuals to question, to reflect, and to choose compassion over chaos. Its universality is striking: forgiveness, truth, restraint, and non-violence are not sectarian values—they are human values, applicable to anyone who seeks peace.

A Call for Gentle Strength

The ten days of Das Lakshan Parva are a global invitation—to pause, to reflect, and to rise above self-centred living. In a world gasping for empathy, tolerance, and ecological balance, Jain philosophy offers not a relic of the past but a roadmap for the future.

If even a fraction of humanity embraced Ahimsa, Anekantvad, and Aparigraha, wars would yield to dialogue, consumerism to sustainability, and division to cooperation. That is the scientific promise of Jain philosophy: to transform conflict into coexistence and turmoil into harmony.

(The author is an advisor to governments, corporations, and startups).