ANKURAM: The school of values in the womb

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

The deepest roots of human life lie in the womb. It is the first and most sacred school where not only the body but also the consciousness and values of a human being take shape. This profound truth came alive in a historic initiative launched at the Terapanth Sabha Bhavan in Koba, Ahmedabad, under the auspicious presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji. The All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal inaugurated an inspiring campaign—“Ankuram Garbh Sanskar: The Foundation of Future Life.” The sanctity of the event was further heightened by the gracious presence of Shri Pankaj Modi. The entire project was envisioned and blessed by Acharya Shri Mahashraman, who observed that the womb is not merely a centre of physical creation but the origin of mental and spiritual formation. “If the mother’s mind is peaceful, pure, and positive,” he said, “those very vibrations become the child’s values and shape his life. Ankuram Garbh Sanskar is a powerful step toward building a radiant future grounded in this truth.”

Under the leadership of Smt Suman Nahata, National President of the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal, the campaign aims to give a new direction to motherhood. “A mother does not merely create a life,” she said. “She creates an era. Her thoughts and emotions decide the course of coming generations. Ankuram seeks to plant the seeds of compassion, peace, and positivity from the womb itself.” The campaign transforms motherhood into a spiritual practice, where a mother communicates with her unborn child through love, prayer, music, and meditation. In Indian tradition, pregnancy has never been regarded as a mere biological process but as a sacred spiritual penance. It has long been believed that the child’s values begin not at birth but at conception. The mother’s womb is the first school of life. Ancient sages like Vyasa, Charaka, Sushruta, and Manu, as well as the Upanishads, emphasized the importance of the mother’s emotions, thoughts, and environment during pregnancy. The Garbha Upanishad declares that these directly influence the child’s mental and emotional growth. Hence, a pregnant woman was described as a “conscious creator”.

Indian epics illustrate this truth beautifully. When Kunti invoked divine mantras before conceiving each of her sons, her inner state shaped their qualities. Abhimanyu learning the secret of the Chakravyuh in his mother Subhadra’s womb also reveals the scientific depth of Garbh Sanskar. Modern science now confirms that nearly eighty per cent of a child’s brain development occurs in the womb. The womb is not a passive physical space—it is a dynamic centre of energy and intelligence that shapes the child’s future personality. To make this wisdom practical, the Ankuram programme offers a structured training process for expectant mothers. It includes understanding the ancient science behind Garbh Sanskar, nurturing the baby’s physical, intellectual, emotional, and spiritual intelligence, maintaining physical and mental health, cultivating peace through meditation and mantra chanting, and preparing for divine childbirth and postnatal care. Dr Sonal Jain Jaiswal, founder of the Garbh Sanskar Academy, is leading the realisation of this vision.

The roots of Ankuram lie in Acharya Shri Mahapragya’s Preksha Meditation, which teaches that meditation is not only for monks but for everyone. Its central message—“Perceive, Know, and Transform”—becomes deeply relevant here. When a mother meditates, her consciousness illuminates the consciousness of her unborn child. Acharya Mahapragya said, “The womb is the first temple of meditation. The vibrations generated by their influence on the personality of the child throughout life.” Continuing this legacy, Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji remarked that in a world afflicted by fear, stress, and restlessness, such efforts can lead humanity toward lasting peace and values. “Motherhood is a sacred penance,” he said, “and Ankuram transforms that penance into a celebration of consciousness.”

Ankuram Garbh Sanskar is a harmonious blend of yoga, meditation, and modern science. It rests on the understanding that a mother’s thoughts and emotions have a direct impact on her unborn child. Through yoga, pranayama, and Preksha techniques, expectant mothers learn to remain calm and balanced, creating peaceful and healthy children. Suman Nahata explains that Ankuram trains mothers to turn pregnancy into a spiritual journey so that with every birth, a new dawn of values rises upon the earth.

This initiative extends beyond motherhood—it is a nation-building movement. A value-orientated generation is the foundation of a strong society and a peaceful world. Thus, Ankuram Garbh Sanskar is not merely a religious programme but a spiritual movement uniting science, psychology, culture, and spirituality. Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji has said, “Values begin not in childhood but in the womb. A mother who lives with mindfulness and compassion gives birth to a child who radiates light in society. Through Ankuram, we are laying the foundation of a cultured India. Cultured motherhood is the first step toward cultured humanity.” From seed to tree, Ankuram is a laboratory for nurturing a new humanity. It is being implemented by more than seventy thousand women across 550 branches of Terapanth Mahila Mandals in nineteen Indian states, as well as in Nepal and Bhutan. The programme turns motherhood into a meditative dialogue between mother and child—spoken not in words but in emotions. It is a dialogue of dharma, yoga, and peace. This initiative awakens a new consciousness: that if we begin nurturing values from the womb itself, we can root out violence, restlessness, and moral decline from the world. Acharya Mahapragya beautifully said, “When a mother enters meditation, the future of humanity becomes prayerful.”

In Indian thought, motherhood is revered as the highest form of divinity—the Janani, the Dhatri, the Annapurna, and the Bhumika Devi. The lap of the mother is the first sanctuary of values. Our epics portray countless images of maternal grace—Kaushalya’s tenderness, Sita’s courage, Kunti’s patience, and Gargi-Maitreyi’s wisdom. Motherhood in Indian culture is not just a relationship—it is a spiritual force and the source of all creation. The womb is a divine laboratory where not only the body but the soul and values of humanity are formed.

In today’s world, burdened by stress, competition, and material excess, the revival of Garbh Sanskar offers a way to nourish the roots of humanity once again. Scientific research confirms that a mother’s mental calm, music, meditation, and balanced diet deeply influence the intelligence and personality of the unborn child. The message of Ankuram is thus timeless: only cultured mothers can give birth to cultured children—and such children will lay the foundation for a golden age of humanity.