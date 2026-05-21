Anundoram Borooah and Assam’s fading culture of learning

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

On May 21, Assam will once again remember Anundoram Borooah, the first Assamese to enter the Indian Civil Service during British rule. His name still inspires pride across the state, but beyond the ceremonial tributes and textbook references lies a larger question that Assamese society must confront today: are we truly preserving the culture of learning and intellectual excellence that Borooah represented?

More than a century after his death, Anundoram Borooah remains one of the greatest minds Assam has produced. Yet his legacy is often reduced to a single line about clearing the ICS examination. In reality, he was far more than a brilliant administrator. He was a scholar of extraordinary depth whose achievements earned recognition not only in India but also among European intellectuals of his time.

Born in 1850 in colonial Assam, Borooah grew up at a time when opportunities for higher education were extremely limited. Travel was difficult, resources were scarce and Indians faced systematic discrimination under British rule. Despite these challenges, he distinguished himself through sheer academic brilliance and discipline.

What many people still do not know is that Borooah possessed remarkable mastery over several languages, including Sanskrit, Latin and Greek. His scholarship in Sanskrit studies drew admiration from Orientalist scholars in Europe. Even while serving in the colonial administration, he remained deeply committed to Indian knowledge traditions and classical learning.

That aspect of his personality becomes especially significant today. In an era when many educated Indians were encouraged to imitate Western culture blindly, Borooah managed to strike a rare balance. He embraced modern education without becoming detached from his roots. He proved that one could engage with the wider world without abandoning one’s own cultural identity.

His life carries an important message for present-day Assam.

The state today faces growing concerns over educational decline, unemployment and the steady migration of students outside Assam. In countless Assamese households, parents now feel that quality education and opportunities exist only beyond the state’s borders. At the same time, the reading culture that once shaped Assamese society appears to be weakening rapidly. Neglected libraries in many towns, rare serious literary discussions, and an increasing focus on examinations and coaching-centre competition characterise the current state of education.

Against this backdrop, Anundoram Borooah’s life feels more relevant than ever.

He belonged to a generation that treated learning not merely as a path to employment but as a lifelong responsibility. His discipline towards studying was legendary. Historical accounts suggest that even during his demanding administrative career, he maintained strict reading habits and devoted long hours to scholarship. At a time when distractions were few but resources were also limited, such commitment reflected extraordinary dedication.

Perhaps what makes Borooah even more admirable is the simplicity with which he lived. Despite his accomplishments and international recognition, he never cultivated an image of arrogance or superiority. He remained deeply focused on knowledge and self-improvement rather than public praise. In today’s world, where visibility often matters more than substance, this quality alone makes him stand apart.

Assamese society often speaks emotionally about preserving identity, language and culture. But history teaches us that identity cannot survive through slogans alone. A society protects its heritage when it values education, encourages scholarship and creates space for intellectual growth. Borooah understood this truth long before modern debates around cultural identity emerged.

His story is also a reminder for young people from smaller towns and rural areas of Assam. Even in the nineteenth century, without modern facilities or institutional support, a young Assamese scholar managed to reach the highest levels of academic and administrative achievement through perseverance alone. His life continues to challenge the belief that students from the Northeast are somehow destined to remain on the margins.

Tragically, Anundoram Borooah’s life was very short. He passed away in 1889 at the age of only 39. Yet in those few years, he achieved what many fail to accomplish in an entire lifetime. His unfinished scholarly contributions still leave historians wondering how much more he could have offered had he lived longer.

Today, institutions like the Anundoram Borooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture continue to preserve his memory. However, the true tribute to Borooah cannot remain confined to annual functions and formal speeches. The real challenge lies in building an Assam where books are valued, libraries remain active, teachers are respected and intellectual achievement receives the same admiration as political or financial success.

As Assam observes his birth anniversary this year, remembering Anundoram Borooah should not simply be an exercise in nostalgia. His life offers a mirror to present-day society. It forces us to ask whether we are nurturing the intellectual culture necessary for the future we aspire to build. More than 130 years after his death, Anundoram Borooah still reminds Assam of a simple but enduring truth: a society that stops valuing knowledge slowly begins to lose its direction.