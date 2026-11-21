Neelim Akash Kashyap

Have you ever stopped for a moment and asked yourself why you are always running? What are you chasing so desperately? Success, money, recognition, or something else? And if you finally achieve everything you have been working so hard for, will you truly be happy? In the rush to build a better life, we often forget to ask whether we are actually living one. We keep moving from one goal to another, rarely pausing to understand what our experiences are trying to teach us. Sometimes, however, a simple incident from another person’s life can make us look at our own lives differently. An experience from the life of actor Nana Patekar offers us two important lessons: the courage to change ourselves and the responsibility to care for others.

We often think that change requires a major turning point, a powerful decision, or a dramatic event. But sometimes, all it takes is a few words that touch us at the right moment. Nana Patekar once shared an experience that made him reconsider a habit he had carried for years. In a 2015 interview, he revealed that he used to smoke around 60 cigarettes a day and continued doing so until the age of 56. Eventually, he gave up smoking after an incident that deeply affected him. The wife of one of his close friends had lost her only child. One day, when she saw Nana coughing, she reportedly said, “What else is left for me to see?” Her words stayed with him, and he decided to quit smoking.

Think about it for a moment. Sometimes, a sentence spoken by someone else can make us confront something we have been avoiding within ourselves. We may know that a particular habit is harming us, that our anger is hurting someone we love, or that our constant pursuit of success is taking us away from the people who matter most. Yet we continue as if nothing needs to change. We tell ourselves that we will do better tomorrow, spend more time with our families next week, give up a harmful habit someday, or begin living differently when life becomes less demanding. But that perfect time rarely arrives.

How often do we postpone the changes we know we need to make? We wait for the right circumstances, the right mood, or the right opportunity. Meanwhile, days turn into months, and months into years. The truth is that we do not always need a dramatic beginning. Sometimes, we simply need to acknowledge what is wrong and take one small step in the right direction. Change may not happen overnight, and some habits require patience, support, or professional help. What matters is not how quickly we transform ourselves, but whether we are willing to begin.

There is another lesson we can draw from Nana Patekar’s life. In 2015, he joined hands with fellow actor Makarand Anaspure to establish NAAM Foundation, which works to support farmers and their families in drought-affected regions of Maharashtra. The initiative also focuses on water conservation and the development of drought-stricken villages. The important point here is not simply what an actor did, but what happens when concern for another person turns into action. We all feel sad when we hear about someone else’s suffering. We feel disturbed by news of struggling farmers, families facing financial hardship, children deprived of opportunities, or people battling loneliness. For a moment, we imagine their pain. Then our daily routines take over, and we move on. We may genuinely care, but how often do we allow that concern to change what we do?

Not everyone has the money or resources to establish a foundation or help thousands of people. But meaningful action does not always require great wealth or influence. We can listen to someone who has no one to talk to. We can stand beside a friend during a difficult time, help a family in need, encourage someone who has lost confidence, or offer our time to a cause we believe in. Even a small act of kindness can make a difficult day easier for another person. We may not be able to change the whole world, but we can make a difference in the part of it that we touch.

Perhaps this is something we need to remind ourselves of more often: feeling someone else’s pain and doing something about it are not the same. Compassion becomes meaningful when it moves beyond emotion and finds expression in our actions. We do not have to wait until we are successful, wealthy, or influential to become useful to someone else. We can begin with what we have, where we are, and whatever little we can do today.

These experiences also invite us to reconsider how we measure success. From childhood, many of us are taught to work hard, earn well, build a secure future, and earn the respect of others. There is nothing wrong with these aspirations. The problem begins when we allow them to become the only measures of a meaningful life. We can achieve professional success and still neglect our health. We can earn money and still fail to give our loved ones enough time. We can become popular and remain indifferent to the struggles of people around us.

So, perhaps the more important questions are these: Have I learned from my mistakes? Have I become a little more understanding than I was yesterday? Have I taken responsibility for my choices? Have I made anyone’s life easier? Success is not only about how far we have travelled or how much we have accumulated. It is also about the person we have become along the way and the difference our presence has made in the lives of others.

Take a moment today to look honestly at your own life. Is there a habit you have been meaning to change? Is there a conversation you have been postponing? Have you been so busy building your future that you have forgotten to live in the present? Is someone waiting for a little of your time, attention, or support? You do not need to find answers to every question at once. Choose one thing you can improve and take the first step. A more meaningful life often begins with a small decision that we finally stop postponing.

Life does not always teach us through great achievements or extraordinary events. Sometimes, its lessons come through a sentence we cannot forget, a mistake we wish we had avoided, a person whose suffering touches us, or a moment when we finally recognise the truth about ourselves. But to understand these lessons, we must be willing to pause and reflect. If we are constantly distracted by what we want next, we may fail to appreciate what the present moment is trying to teach us.

One day, we may look back and realise that we spent much of our lives chasing things we believed would make us happy. We may also wonder whether we gave enough time to the people we loved, whether we changed the habits that held us back, and whether we did anything meaningful for those who needed us. These questions are worth asking now, while we still have the time and opportunity to act. One day, life may ask us a simple question: “You spent so much of your life trying to achieve something. But what did you learn, whom did you help, and what did you give back?”

We do not have to wait until the end of our journey to find an answer. We can begin shaping it today. Perhaps life has been trying to tell us something all along. Perhaps the real challenge is not that life has stopped speaking, but that we have become too busy to listen.

(Neelim Akash Kashyap is a novelist of English and Assamese literature. He can be reached at neelimassam@gmail.com)