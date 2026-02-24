Arsenic in Assam’s water: A silent crisis that demands urgent solutions

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Recently, the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti informed Parliament that groundwater in certain isolated areas of Assam has been found to contain arsenic levels exceeding the prescribed safety limits. Assam is a land shaped by rivers, wetlands, and abundant rainfall, yet for millions of its people, access to safe drinking water remains uncertain. Beneath the fertile plains of the Brahmaputra valley lies a hidden danger that has slowly but steadily affected public health across the state: arsenic contamination in groundwater. This incident is not a sudden crisis but a long-standing and largely invisible one, where the poison enters homes silently through hand pumps and tube wells that families trust for their daily needs.

Studies and official data over the years have shown that arsenic contamination exists in several districts of Assam, particularly in areas dependent on shallow groundwater sources. The contamination is mainly natural, caused by arsenic-bearing minerals present in the soil that dissolve into groundwater under specific geological conditions. What makes the situation alarming is that arsenic has no taste, smell, or color, making it impossible to detect without testing. As a result, people continue to consume contaminated water for years, often realizing the danger only when serious health problems appear.

The health impact of arsenic exposure is severe and long-term. Chronic consumption can lead to skin lesions, pigmentation changes, cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and other life-threatening conditions. In Assam, doctors and health workers have reported cases of arsenicosis in rural areas where awareness remains low and medical facilities are limited. Even more concerning is emerging evidence that arsenic enters the food chain. Studies have found traces of arsenic in rice grown in contaminated areas, raising fears that people may be exposed not only through drinking water but also through their daily diet.

Despite the seriousness of the problem, arsenic contamination has not always received the attention it deserves. In many villages, tube wells installed years ago are still being used without regular testing. While government agencies conduct groundwater monitoring, gaps remain in translating data into swift, local-level action. The challenge is not merely identifying arsenic but ensuring that safe alternatives are available and affordable for every household.

There have been important steps in the right direction. Under national programmes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, efforts are being made to provide piped drinking water to rural households. However, access alone is not enough; the quality of water must be assured. In arsenic-affected areas, untreated groundwater cannot be considered safe, no matter how convenient it is. This is where targeted solutions become crucial.

One promising approach lies in community-level water treatment technologies designed specifically for rural conditions. Assam-based research institutions and innovators have developed low-cost arsenic removal systems that can be operated and maintained locally. Such technologies, when deployed at scale, can provide immediate relief to affected villages. Similarly, water dispensing units that supply treated, arsenic-free water have shown encouraging results where they were implemented. These solutions show that we can solve the problem with expansion, funding, and consistent monitoring.

Another critical solution is reducing dependence on contaminated groundwater altogether. Assam receives heavy rainfall for much of the year, making rainwater harvesting a viable and sustainable option. With proper storage and treatment, rainwater can provide a safe source for drinking and cooking, especially in rural households and schools. Surface water sources, if adequately treated, can also serve as alternatives in regions where groundwater quality is poor.

Public awareness must form the backbone of any long-term strategy. Many families remain unaware of arsenic risks or the need for regular water testing. Awareness campaigns, led by local administrations, health workers, and community groups, can empower people to demand safe water and adopt protective practices. At the same time, health surveillance systems should be strengthened to identify arsenic-related illnesses early and provide timely treatment. Prevention and early intervention can significantly reduce long-term suffering.

Agriculture also needs attention in the arsenic debate. Since rice is a staple food in Assam, research must focus on farming practices that reduce arsenic uptake by crops. Changes in irrigation methods, crop varieties, and soil management can help limit arsenic accumulation in food. Supporting farmers with scientific guidance and incentives is essential to protect both livelihoods and public health.

Ultimately, tackling arsenic contamination in Assam requires coordinated action across departments and levels of government. Water supply, health, agriculture, and rural development policies must work in harmony. Short-term fixes will not be enough; the state needs a sustained, science-based strategy backed by political will and community participation. Investment in research, infrastructure, and local capacity building is not optional—it is necessary.

The arsenic crisis is a reminder that development is incomplete without safe water. Assam’s progress in education, healthcare, and economic growth will remain fragile if basic water security is not ensured. Clean drinking water is not just an environmental issue or a technical challenge; it is a matter of dignity, justice, and the right to a healthy life.

Assam has the knowledge, resources, and innovation needed to address this silent crisis. What it needs now is urgency and commitment. By acting decisively today, the state can protect future generations from a slow poison and ensure that its rivers and rains truly remain a source of life, not hidden harm.