Bishaldeep Kakati

(Advocate, Gauhati High Court)

German philosopher Friedrich Schiller, in his Letters on the Aesthetic Education of Man (1795), declared that “art is the daughter of freedom.” Written in the shadow of the French Revolution and the failures of pure political reason, he argued that true freedom could not be achieved through force or abstract legislation alone. In one or the other way, the same philosophy was also carried forward by Assam’s beloved son, Zubeen Garg. Zubeen brought into the limelight the new notion of blending folk traditions with rock and Western influences. He was questioned by a section back then, but he clearly believed what Nietzsche also had long argued: that art is inseparable from freedom.

Art for Zubeen was not just a mode to express his immortal creations; for him, art was like the water body that moves on irrespective of many blockages. Zubeen rightly reiterated, “Be like water; be shapeless.” The same idea was also forwarded by Alfred Lord Tennyson in his famous poem, ‘The Brook,’ where he writes, ‘For men may come and men may go, but I go on forever.’ For Zubeen, art was not a service to be rendered according to external demands, whether those of the market or politics. For him, it was an act of self-determination. In fact, Zubeen not only spoke out about it, but he also embodied, expanded, and redefined it. Further, French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre argued that human beings must invent their own values, as they are often “condemned to be free.” Zubeen rightly understood the philosophy behind his actions. He didn’t succumb to societal pressure and expectations; rather, he craved his own path. He dropped out of college, tore up his exam papers, and chose music as his only path. His action not only structured his musical career but also reinforced his belief in being an independent artist.

Zubeen’s understanding of artistic liberty and freedom was also visible in his evergreen creations. When his motherland was under turmoil and going through its dark days, he never stepped back and composed one of the masterpieces, “Khunere Khoja Poja Johi Kohi Jai’. His music was therefore a continuous demonstration of free play, resonating with Immanuel Kant’s description of aesthetic experience as the “free play” of imagination and understanding. As such, in a society that often values conformity and respectability, Zubeen, in his lifestyle, expressed artistic freedom, something which many others dared not to express.

A deeper understanding of the phrase ‘Art is freedom’ reveals three interconnected profound concepts. The first aspect is the freedom of imagination, which allows individuals to unlock or invent something new in society that does not yet exist. This aspect was beautifully demonstrated in Zubeen’s creation when he tried to give a new musical dimension to the folk songs and traditional songs. The second aspect of it is the freedom of self-expression and shaping reality without permission. This aspect was also evident in Zubeen’s fearless demonstration of protesting time and again against certain religious beliefs and practices that he thought didn’t carry any logic. And the third aspect of it is the prospect of a culture to question itself, to hold alternative vision and to refuse the world of closed necessity. In this regard, Zubeen vehemently opposed the idea of not singing any Hindi songs in Bihu programmes, as for him, music or art has no boundaries. He rightly understood that the truest value of art lies in its refusal to be useful only in the ordinary sense.

Zubeen was a mercurial maverick. Art for him also meant his liberty to be a rebel, who, even after being vocal against political and societal differences, carried political and social weight too. While his songs in different albums carried messages of dissent, some of his other creations expressed disillusionment with corrupt politics. But that was not simply all for Zubeen. He often said, “People have given me a lot, and I shall return back to my people. Everything of mine shall be given to my people, except for my pyre.” As such, he stood tall when people needed him to be the voice, be it during Assam’s flood crisis or the CAA dilemma. Numerous times, people also criticised him for a few of his actions, but the same people welcomed him as “Our Zubeen Da.” The same man who could fill stadiums with energy and millions of people also kept returning to traditional forms, helping make folk songs popular among younger listeners. In one of his last podcasts, the interviewer kept asking him to reveal his inner core, but he kept answering in ways that most people couldn’t understand. Maybe that is how one defines art: often abstract. Zubeen himself was likely the embodiment of art, an abstract enigma.

In an age of algorithms, metrics, and constant demand for measurable outcomes, Zubeen’s vision of ‘Art is freedom’ served as his modus operandi, allowing him to operate without external dictation. He was independent beyond societal boundaries. With Zubeen, the younger generation could relate its romance, restlessness and frustration. This sentiment resonates with Hegel’s principle of art, as one of the primary ways the spirit realises itself in the world. The heartthrob of Assam in its creations also passed on the message that when art becomes stagnant, something in the age of freedom is arrested.

Zubeen left the mortal world, but he was vocal about the fact that art represents freedom and that freedom helps us realise the art within ourselves. His bodily absence still haunts people, but his songs and philosophies shall inspire generations to be free enough to speak up, stand and be vocal about both things that are acceptable and those that are not.