Artemis II and India’s next leap in space

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

The forthcoming Artemis II marks a defining moment in humanity’s renewed quest for the Moon. As the first crewed mission under NASA’s Artemis programme, it aims to carry astronauts around the Moon and back, laying the groundwork for sustained human presence beyond Earth. More than a technological milestone, Artemis II represents a strategic vision, one that combines scientific ambition, international collaboration, and long-term planning. For India, which is steadily expanding its space capabilities, the mission offers both inspiration and important lessons.

At its core, Artemis II is about returning humans to deep space after more than five decades since the Apollo missions. But unlike Apollo, which was driven by Cold War competition, Artemis is built on a framework of cooperation and sustainability. NASA has partnered with multiple international space agencies and private companies to create an ecosystem that supports not just exploration but also long-term habitation, resource utilization, and scientific discovery.

This shift in approach is particularly relevant for India. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has, over the decades, demonstrated remarkable capabilities in cost-effective space missions. From launching satellites for global clients to executing complex interplanetary missions, India has earned a reputation as a reliable and efficient space power. The success of Chandrayaan-3, which achieved a historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole, has further strengthened this position.

Yet, Artemis II underscores the next frontier: human spaceflight and sustained exploration. India’s own ambitions in this domain are taking shape through the Gaganyaan Programme, which aims to send Indian astronauts into low Earth orbit. While Gaganyaan represents a crucial step, the broader challenge lies in moving beyond isolated missions to a comprehensive long-term strategy that includes developing infrastructure, international collaboration, and ensuring funding stability for future space endeavours.

One of the key lessons from Artemis II is the importance of institutional continuity and sustained investment. NASA’s Artemis programme is not a standalone mission but part of a multi-phase roadmap that includes the establishment of the Lunar Gateway space station and eventual human missions to Mars. Such long-term planning requires consistent funding, political support, and institutional stability, areas where India must ensure continuity despite changing policy priorities.

Another important takeaway is the role of international collaboration. Artemis has brought together agencies from Europe, Japan, Canada, and other partners under a shared vision. India, too, has engaged in collaborative efforts, but there remains significant scope to deepen partnerships. Whether through joint missions, technology sharing, or participation in global frameworks like the Artemis Accords, India can benefit from a more integrated approach to space exploration.

The mission also highlights the growing significance of the private sector. Companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin are playing a critical role in developing launch systems, spacecraft, and infrastructure. India has begun to open its space sector to private participation, with startups entering areas such as satellite manufacturing, launch services, and data applications. Strengthening this ecosystem will be essential for scaling up capabilities and fostering innovation.

Equally crucial is the emphasis on technology development and safety. Human spaceflight demands a level of precision and reliability far beyond that required for robotic missions. Life support systems, crew safety mechanisms, and deep-space navigation technologies must meet rigorous standards. As India prepares for Gaganyaan and beyond, investing in these areas will be critical to ensuring mission success and building public confidence. India’s current space ambitions extend well beyond human spaceflight. ISRO has outlined plans for a Chandrayaan-4, a proposed Shukrayaan-1, and even a long-term vision for an Indian space station. These initiatives signal a shift from exploratory missions to sustained presence and scientific leadership.

However, achieving these ambitions will require addressing several structural challenges. Budgetary constraints remain a key limitation, particularly when compared to the scale of investment in programmes like Artemis. Enhancing funding for space research, while ensuring efficient utilization, will be necessary. Additionally, fostering a robust talent pipeline through education, research, and industry collaboration will be essential to support future missions.

The Artemis II mission also carries broader implications for geopolitics. Space is increasingly becoming a domain of strategic competition, with major powers seeking to establish technological and normative leadership. India must navigate this landscape carefully, balancing cooperation with strategic autonomy. Developing indigenous capabilities while engaging in global partnerships will be key to maintaining this balance.

At a deeper level, Artemis II reminds us that space exploration is not merely about technology or prestige; it is about expanding the horizons of human knowledge. For a country like India, with its rich scientific heritage and growing technological prowess, this is an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to humanity’s collective future.

The path ahead is both challenging and promising. India has already demonstrated that it can achieve remarkable milestones with limited resources. The next phase will require scaling up ambition, deepening collaboration, and sustaining commitment.

As Artemis II prepares to carry humans once again into deep space, it offers a moment of reflection for India. The question is not whether India can reach the Moon or beyond; it is how it chooses to get there. With the right mix of vision, policy, and investment, India can position itself not just as a participant but as a leader in the new era of space exploration.