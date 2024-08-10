artificial flood control

Hitesh Kalita

(hitesh.kalita@gmail.com)

After the recent floods in Guwahati, some opposition leaders have made notable attempts to criticize the Assam government. It is important to recognise that this government has taken numerous steps over nearly a century to address the overall flooding in Assam. However, not all these measures have been fully implemented in practice. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the history of this problem in detail before blaming the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for not being able to solve the flood problem completely.

“The Topography of Assam,” written by John M’Cosh in 1837, described Guwahati as “Gohatti stands on the left bank of the Brahmaputra, on a plain elevated a few feet above the reach of the floods when the land gradually lowers as it retires from the rivers, till it becomes fit for rice cultivation, sinks into jeels and marshes... From my short residence in Gohatti, I am unable to speak from much personal experience of its climate. But if I am to judge from the reports of the natives themselves, it is the most unhealthy station in Assam.” The author also mentioned that the city of Guwahati will never become a healthy place due to its unfortunate locality. “I am inclined to think that Gohatti, from its unfortunate locality, can never be made as healthy as many other positions in Assam are capable of becoming.”

Therefore, it can be seen that the construction of the capital in Guwahati, in a naturally unhealthy location, and the subsequent unplanned expansion of the city were an unforgivable mistake of the previous Congress government, which has affected all the residents of Guwahati.

During the fifteen years of the Congress government, no long-term measures were taken to control artificial floods in Guwahati. The booklet “BIKSHIT ASSAM,” compiled and published by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Government of Assam, described the development in the field of floods and erosion under the section “Revenue and Disaster Management” as follows:

· An authority has been formed for the purpose of rehabilitating flood-affected families.

· Fifteen districts have been covered under the flood early warning system.

The 2010–2011 budgets did not include any proposal for artificial flood control in Guwahati under the ‘Guwahati Development’ section. This section states:

“A scheme of Rs. 100 crore has been sanctioned for road development in the city. Construction of multi-storey parking lots in Panbazar and other densely populated areas of Guwahati city will start soon. 200 new buses for the city of Guwahati. A suburban city is proposed to be developed in North Guwahati. It is also proposed to relocate the wholesale market to North Guwahati.”

In another booklet titled “AMAR PROTISHRUTI: BIKSHIT ASSAM: EK BORNIL JATRA [2001–12]” published by Public Relations, the ‘Guwahati Development’ section mentioned the steps taken by the then Tarun Gogoi government: “The development of the sewerage system in the Noonmati basin has been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 100 crore from the state’s own sources to solve the problem of artificial flooding during the monsoon season.”

Therefore, it can be seen that during the fifteen years of the previous Tarun Gogoi leadership, somewhat uncertain plans were adopted at the scheme level to control artificial flooding in Guwahati. Significantly, since the formation of the BJP-led government in Assam under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, a well-thought-out and comprehensive plan has been taken to control artificial flooding in Guwahati city. Presenting the budget for the 2016–17 fiscal year, the then Finance Minister and current Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, said: “Rs. 2,256 crore is planned to be invested in the project over the next five years to improve the quality of life in the city. The Government of India has contributed Rs. 48 crore, and the State Government has contributed Rs. 500 crore. The remaining Rs. 1,276 crore will be raised through a combination of existing schemes like the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) [Rs. 786 crore] and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) [Rs. 468 crore].... Guwahati floods are a major concern for us. We are in touch with the Asian Development Bank for a comprehensive and technologically effective solution. We hope to be able to inform you in detail after discussions with the said bank.”

After taking over as the recent Chief Minister, the Government of Assam has proposed to introduce Guwahati as a world-class integrated commercial city—AMRIT-GIG City. According to the Budget Speech for 2022–23, the proposed AMRIT GIG metropolis will be fully planned on 1000 acres of land and will integrate new-era residential and social infrastructure with world-class next-generation industrial infrastructure. The state government plans to leverage climate finance from the global market along with private financing. emissions-based green system will be the cornerstone of AMRIT GIG City’s dream infrastructure, aiming to reduce carbon emissions. The state government plans to leverage climate finance from the global market along with private financing. It will help accelerate the flow of investment. We are very hopeful that Guwahati will one day truly become a world-class city with the initiative and efforts of Hon’ble Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. It goes without saying that the support of all the residents of Guwahati is essential to making the Chief Minister’s efforts fruitful. As an ordinary citizen and with experience witnessing some of the technical techniques of artificial flood control at home and abroad, especially in the United States, I would like to make some recommendations on flood control in Guwahati:

1. Restoration of Water Bodies: In 2008, the Assam Legislative Assembly passed the Guwahati Water Bodies Preservation and Conservation Bill, which included special measures to protect Guwahati from artificial floods by preserving water bodies like Borsola, Sarusola, Shilsako, and Deepor Beel. Unfortunately, these plans were not implemented. Deepor Beel, located in the southwest of Guwahati, has shrunk from 40 sq km to 6.89 sq km. Restoring and deepening such natural reservoirs could help manage excess water during the monsoon season and revive Guwahati’s groundwater.

2. Clearing and deepening Borsola Beel: The Borsola Beel in the centre of Guwahati should be cleared of encroachments and its bottom deepened. Additionally, large-scale deep water retention chambers should be constructed at the foot of the hills in Guwahati to collect rainwater. Many cities with heavy rainfall have implemented such measures, using large pipes to carry away excess water from artificial canals when they overflow.

3. Modern Rainwater Harvesting: Implement modern rainwater harvesting and underground storage systems in every house and building in Guwahati. In many European countries, residential and office buildings incorporate vegetable gardens, common gardens, and other features to retain rainwater. This approach is akin to the “Sponge City” concept used in China to manage artificial flooding.

The concept of capturing and using all rainwater environmentally has been successfully applied in many countries. Advanced scientific systems for groundwater storage have been developed globally, and such systems could also be implemented in Guwahati. Technologies like Q-Bic, Q-BB, Aqua Cell, and Q-Bic Plus can be used to quickly and efficiently create underground water tanks. Additionally, addressing artificial flooding in Guwahati requires:

n Modernization of Garbage Disposal and Sewerage Systems: Improving garbage disposal and sewerage systems is crucial. Currently, sewers in Guwahati often become clogged with mud, preventing water from reaching the groundwater. Modernizing these systems can help manage and reduce flooding.

n Citizen Awareness and Plastic Ban: Raising awareness among citizens about flood prevention and banning plastic use can significantly contribute to reducing artificial flooding.

n Community involvement: Educate and involve the community in flood preparedness and response activities to ensure collective action during flood events.

n Collaboration with experts: Collaborate with international experts and agencies experienced in flood management to bring global best practices to Guwahati.

By adopting these measures, Guwahati can enhance its ability to manage and mitigate artificial flooding effectively.