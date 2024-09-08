Artificial Intelligence: Today and Tomorrow

Prof. (Dr.) Karuna Hazarika

(drkaruna97@gmail.com)

Today, everything is technology-driven. You go to a shopping mall or big corporate office; the main door is opened automatically; you are scanned for security and for everything. You are moving with a smart phone, and your world is in your hands, and you find anything and everything you desire. Your bedroom has also been penetrated by the Alexa, which gives you amusement in different ways. Your Apple Safari, podocast, or Spotify brings your joy of everything from the virtual world. Your different social media feed is based on your search history. Gradually, we are entering the virtual world and are unknowingly almost addicted to it. But mind it, you are being monitored and recorded in every moment from an unknown source, continuously. These are all created and controlled by the technology named artificial intelligence (AI). We are being driven by AI today and are sure our future will be with AI. So, some of us may be worried too about the technology taking over. In this regard, I would like to quote…

“Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for human intelligence; it is a tool to amplify human creativity and ingenuity.” Fei-Fei Li (American Computer Scientist).

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field that aims to create machines that can think like humans, processing large amounts of data in ways that are unlike humans. It encompasses various disciplines such as computer science, data analytics, statistics, hardware and software engineering, linguistics, neuroscience, and philosophy and psychology. AI is primarily based on machine learning and deep learning, used for data analytics, predictions, forecasting, object categorisation, natural language processing, recommendations, and intelligent data retrieval.

Machine learning (ML) is a subfield of AI that teaches machines to learn from data without being explicitly programmed. ML algorithms can identify patterns and trends in data, making predictions and decisions. Both AI and ML are closely related but distinct areas within the broader field of computer science.

It is seen, AI and machine learning (ML) have the potential to revolutionise industries and improve people’s lives in various ways. AI systems can diagnose diseases, detect fraud, analyse financial data, optimise manufacturing processes, personalise content and services, improve customer experiences, solve environmental challenges, and much more. Artificial intelligence, an amalgamation of “artificial” and “intelligence,” is not a system but rather an accomplishment of AI within a system. It is the study of how to train computers to perform tasks that humans can currently do better, aiming to add all the capabilities of a human-made machine. Therefore, it is essential to approach AI and ML development responsibly and ethically.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that uses human intelligence to perform tasks, from simple to complex, by learning, problem-solving, reasoning, and perception. It encompasses tasks like robotics, control systems, face recognition, scheduling, data mining, etc. AI has advantages such as processing vast amounts of data faster than humans, working around the clock without breaks, and performing tasks that are too dangerous or difficult for humans. However, it also lacks creativity and intuition on its own, is limited by its programming, and may make errors if not properly programmed and trained. AI can perform tasks that are too dangerous or difficult for humans, but simultaneously it is essential to address these limitations to ensure its effectiveness.

Human intelligence, or insights, is the ability to change one’s surroundings through knowledge gained through past experiences and situations. It provides diverse information andation and action related to specific aptitudes, knowledge, or diplomatic data. Human insights are based on the capacity to adjust to one’s environment and pick up information from past encounters and it’s live. Human Insights (Hi) offers points of interest such as imagination, instinct, enthusiastic insights, flexibility, moral decision-making, intuition, and adaptability too. However, it is limited by physical and mental capabilities, susceptible to biases, and requires rest and breaks, which often slow down processes. AI lacks these qualities, making HI a valuable tool for navigating complex situations.

Now, AI has significant uses in a variety of industries, including healthcare. India, the second-largest country globally, faces challenges in accessing healthcare due to a shortage of qualified doctors and inadequate infrastructure. AI can improve diagnosis, treatment to enhance patient care, and operational efficiency based on symptoms, analysing patterns from fitness bands or medical histories, and various investigative data on pathological and imaging technology. The future of AI in the healthcare industry is promising and inevitable, with numerous applications like robotic surgeries, telemedicine with virtual assistance, drug discovery and development processes, etc., and potential benefits for healthcare providers as well. Recently, in China, AI-manned (humanoid) 14 virtual doctors and 4 virtual nurses are operating in a fully AI-driven hospital named “Agent Hospital.” They promise to make healthcare more accessible, efficient, and responsive.

Similarly, AI in education is transforming traditional education, as skilled labour is being replaced by robots and technology. The current AI courses are extensive, but AI will change traditional education in the future. The educational system can be tailored to individual personalities and abilities, providing opportunities for brighter students and struggling ones. It is said that an AI camera can assist in evaluating the attention and thought process of every student, which is not possible by a teacher in the class. It is on trial in some Chinese schools now.

AI has the potential to significantly improve individual economic health and the economic health of a country. It is now being used in the management of equity funds, where AI algorithms can consider numerous variables and outperform human supervisors. Future Robo-advisors driven by AI are expected to be more prevalent in the financial sector, with Millennials having a more purpose-driven and technologically-centred vision of financial guidance. It is already a part of fashion technology, with AI-generated models in action for the display. Recently, Cochi, the city of Kerela, is operating this with an AI Humanoid Brand Ambassador named Isha Rabi, the first of its kind in India for Simatti Textiles.

AI-assisted military technologies have revolutionised security by creating autonomous weapon systems that don’t require human intervention. This technology could lead to robotic military systems and robots capable of performing various tasks, improving mission efficacy, and ensuring safe execution. But concern is that if technology falls into the wrong hands or makes poor decisions, it could have disastrous consequences. Therefore, explainable AI is crucial for ensuring the safety of AI-assisted systems.

Smart cars are already entering the market, with a predicted increase from 8% of vehicles in 2015 to 109% by 2025. These connected cars have predictive systems that inform drivers of potential component failures, emergency procedures, and more. Autonomous vehicle prototypes are now becoming a reality.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly improve workplace productivity, allowing people to focus on more creative and empathy-driven tasks. This shift in the workforce could lead to increased job satisfaction and happiness. AI-assisted work culture will increase the efficiency of people, provided they are willing to adapt, as it’s the inherited nature of human beings, i.e., lacking in AI, or else they will be redundant in the future.

It is for concern for all, artificial intelligence (AI) in terms of privacy, as it has not prioritized privacy in its development. However, the processing of personal data by AI poses significant risks to individuals’ rights and freedoms, with minimal fallout for firms involved. These risks include data persistence, data repurposing, and data leaks. The individuals may not be aware of their data being collected due to a spillover effect, making it difficult to contact companies about their data or request its deletion. That may be a threat for all. Here, it reminds me one line,

“The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.” – Stephen Hawking.

No doubt, AI has raised concerns about the future of work, particularly in the media, as it has been depicted as a potential replacement for humans. However, the development of AI has not yet led to the end of human employment. No doubt many jobs previously performed by humans have been mechanized, and the advancement of technology has made many jobs obsolete too. Despite this, jobs will still exist for all. So it is suggested for the new generation to be a part of the future of AI, enrol in top-performing programs and find their dream job. Explore all comprehensive comparisons of top AI programs to make an informed decision that propels your career forward in the instigative field of artificial intelligence. Discover the details, features, and benefits of each program to find the perfect fit that aligns with your goals and aspirations. No doubt there will be worry in our minds about the way AI has penetrated in all sectors of our lives, but we must look for all the benefits that can be extracted from AI technology. Moreover, we have to ponder a while and think….

“Worry is like a rocking chair: it gives you something to do but never gets you anywhere.”

Erma Bombeck (American Writer & Columnist).