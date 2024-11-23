‘Arunodoi’ and the rise of Assamese nationalism

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

The significance of Arunodoi, the first Assamese- language journal, in shaping the intellectual and cultural history of Assam cannot be overstated. Emerging in the mid-19th century, Arunodoi was not simply a periodical; it was a powerful force that contributed to the evolution of Assamese nationalism, laying the groundwork for the development of a modern Assamese identity. The journal’s founding in 1846 marked a defining moment in Assam’s literary and cultural history, as it sought to reclaim the Assamese language from the dominance of colonial English and Bengali while simultaneously promoting a sense of pride in Assam’s rich cultural heritage. Its influence permeated various facets of Assamese society, providing a platform for discourse on education, language, social reforms, and national identity. Through its literary contributions and intellectual engagements, Arunodoi played a foundational role in the emergence of Assamese nationalism.

In understanding the role of Arunodoi in Assamese nationalism, it is essential to grasp the historical and social context of Assam in the early 19th century. British colonial rule had cast a long shadow over Assam, having annexed the region in 1826 following the Treaty of Yandabo. Assam’s absorption into the British Empire led to the imposition of English as the primary language of administration, education, and commerce. Alongside this linguistic shift, the growing influence of Bengali culture, largely due to the influx of Bengali administrators, scholars, and traders, further diminished the prominence of Assamese. The colonization of language and culture was not merely an administrative measure; it was part of a broader attempt to assert British control and to mold the region’s social structure to align with colonial priorities.

During this time, the Assamese language, once the vibrant medium of communication and cultural expression in the region, began to fade from public life. The Assamese-speaking populace found themselves increasingly alienated from the intellectual and educational systems that were dominated by English and Bengali. The erosion of their cultural identity became a pressing concern for Assamese intellectuals, who sought ways to preserve and revive the region’s language and traditions. It was in this milieu that Arunodoi emerged, an initiative spearheaded by Reverend Nathan Brown, a Christian missionary. Brown, who had long been involved in the promotion of Assamese literacy, recognized the importance of a journal in reviving the Assamese language and fostering a cultural renaissance. Brown’s vision was not just to publish a journal but to create a medium through which the Assamese people could assert their distinct identity, challenge colonial domination, and engage with ideas that promoted social progress and reform.

The publication of Arunodoi was a bold and visionary act. It was the first publication in Assamese, and its role in the linguistic revival cannot be overstated. At a time when English and Bengali were ascendant, Arunodoi boldly reasserted the relevance of Assamese as a language of intellectual and cultural expression. The journal became a platform for various writers and thinkers who sought to promote Assamese as the language of literature, education, and public discourse. By offering a space for writing in Assamese, Arunodoi not only reinforced the idea that the language was a vital tool for intellectual engagement but also made a compelling argument for its continued use in an era where it was at risk of being overshadowed by other languages.

The journal’s contribution to the development of Assamese literature was equally profound. Prior to Arunodoi, the Assamese literary tradition had largely been confined to oral traditions, with limited written works in the language. The written corpus in Assamese was fragmented, with few resources available for those who sought to engage with literature in their mother tongue. Arunodoi provided a significant opportunity for the flourishing of Assamese literature. It published essays, articles, stories, poems, and translations, thereby contributing to the diversification and enrichment of Assamese literary forms. This was a crucial development, as it gave voice to a new generation of writers who would go on to shape the literary culture of Assam in the years to come.

Among the early contributors to Arunodoi were several prominent Assamese intellectuals, including Anandaram Dhekial Phukan and Hemchandra Barua, whose works in the journal helped define the direction of Assamese literature. Anandaram Dhekial Phukan, in particular, was instrumental in the promotion of Assamese literature, and his involvement with Arunodoi solidified his role as one of the most important figures in the history of the language. He wrote articles, poems, and stories that focused on Assamese culture, history, and identity, and his contributions helped create a literary foundation upon which future generations of writers could build.

In addition to promoting the Assamese language, Arunodoi was also a space for discussing broader social and political issues. It was not merely a literary journal; it became a platform for engaging with the pressing social concerns of the time, including the need for educational reform, the status of women, and the socio-political changes brought about by British rule. The editors of Arunodoi were deeply concerned with the state of education in Assam, particularly the lack of access to education for women and the marginalized sections of society. The journal became a vehicle for advocating for the inclusion of women in the educational process and for the promotion of social equality.

The editors of Arunodoi also emphasized the importance of critical thinking and intellectual engagement. The journal featured articles on a wide range of subjects, from history and literature to social issues and colonial politics. This diversity of content helped cultivate an informed and intellectually engaged public, fostering a climate in which ideas of cultural revival and social reform could take root. In this sense, Arunodoi played an essential role in the development of modern Assamese intellectual thought.

The journal’s influence extended beyond literature and education; it also contributed to the formation of a distinct Assamese identity. By publishing works that reflected the experiences, aspirations, and struggles of the Assamese people, Arunodoi helped solidify a sense of cultural unity among Assamese speakers. The journal’s focus on local history, folklore, and traditions also contributed to the preservation of Assamese heritage at a time when it was under threat from external cultural influences. As the journal promoted a greater understanding of Assamese culture and history, it fostered a sense of pride in the region’s traditions and helped to crystallize a collective Assamese identity that was increasingly defined in opposition to colonial and foreign dominance.

In this way, Arunodoi contributed directly to the rise of Assamese nationalism. While the journal did not explicitly advocate for political independence, its promotion of Assamese language, culture, and intellectual thought laid the groundwork for the development of a nationalist movement. The cultural revival facilitated by Arunodoi created an environment in which Assamese people could begin to reimagine their future and assert their autonomy. The journal’s contributions to literature, education, and social reform helped cultivate a new generation of Assamese intellectuals who would go on to play significant roles in the nationalist movement. Figures like Laxminath Bezbaroa, Rajanikanta Bordoloi, and Birinchi Kumar Barua, who were heavily influenced by the intellectual climate fostered by Arunodoi, would later become key figures in the broader Assamese nationalist movement. Their works, which continued in the tradition of Arunodoi, advocated for Assamese language, culture, and self-determination, helping to further solidify the vision of an independent and self-reliant Assam.

Moreover, the journal’s legacy lived on in the works of Assamese writers and intellectuals who saw in Arunodoi a model for intellectual engagement and cultural preservation. The importance of Arunodoi as a cultural institution became apparent in the decades that followed its publication. The journal’s role in shaping the literary and intellectual foundations of Assam ensured that the principles of linguistic pride, cultural autonomy, and social reform continued to resonate in the region long after the journal’s initial publication.

In conclusion, Arunodoi was not just a journal; it was a cornerstone in the rise of Assamese nationalism. Through its promotion of the Assamese language, its advocacy for education and social reform, and its celebration of Assamese culture and history, Arunodoi provided the foundation for the development of a modern Assamese identity. The journal’s influence on literature, education, and intellectual discourse played a critical role in fostering the sense of pride and autonomy that would later define the Assamese nationalist movement. The legacy of Arunodoi endures as a testament to the power of language, culture, and intellectual engagement in shaping a national identity and asserting cultural sovereignty in the face of colonial domination.