Assam and the regional economy

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Assam occupies a distinctive position in the economic geography of Northeast India. It is not only the largest state in the region by economic scale and population but also a natural meeting point between the eastern Himalayan region, mainland India and the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar. For decades, however, this geographical advantage remained underused. Partition disrupted traditional trade routes, river transport and railway connections, while the region's dependence on the narrow Siliguri corridor strengthened the perception of Northeast India as a peripheral economic space. The situation is gradually changing. India's Act East Policy has given a new strategic meaning to Assam's location, while improved roads, railways, airports, waterways and digital connectivity are creating possibilities for wider regional economic integration. The Government of Assam itself describes the objective as moving the Northeast from a peripheral position towards becoming a regional focal point connecting India with South, East and Southeast Asia. Assam's regional economic importance, therefore, should not be understood simply through the size of its own market. Its greater significance lies in its capacity to connect markets, people, resources and institutions across a much larger geographical area. Guwahati can develop as a commercial, financial, educational, healthcare and logistics centre for the wider Northeast, while other parts of Assam can participate through agriculture, tea, petroleum, handloom, tourism, food processing, small industries and emerging services. Such a role, however, will not emerge automatically from geography. Connectivity must translate into productive economic activity. Roads and bridges are valuable only when farmers can reach markets, businesses can move goods efficiently, young people can find skilled employment and local enterprises can become part of larger supply chains. The regional economy must therefore be viewed as an interconnected system rather than a collection of isolated state economies.

The most important opportunity before Assam is to become an economic bridge rather than merely a transit route. The state's historical experience demonstrates that connectivity can directly influence economic prosperity. Before Partition, Assam had transport links through present-day Bangladesh to ports and markets, and riverine and railway networks supported the movement of tea, petroleum and other products. Those connections were disrupted after Partition, contributing to the region's economic isolation. Today, the possibility of restoring some of that wider regional connectivity is again emerging through India's engagement with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Southeast Asia. The use of Chattogram and Mongla ports, for example, has been identified as an opportunity to improve access for the Northeast, while Assam's Act East framework also highlights inland waterways, railway links, international highways and multimodal transport as important components of regional integration. This creates opportunities not only for large industries but also for smaller producers. Assam's tea, agricultural products, processed foods, bamboo products, handloom goods and traditional crafts can potentially reach wider markets when transport costs and logistical barriers decline. At the same time, Assam can attract warehousing, logistics, food processing, cold-chain facilities, tourism services, education and healthcare-related investment that serve the wider Northeast. Guwahati's role will be particularly important, but economic development should not become excessively concentrated in the capital. Regional economic growth requires stronger links between Guwahati and towns such as Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur, Tinsukia and other emerging urban centres. Assam can also benefit from deeper economic cooperation among the eight Northeastern states. A fragmented regional market weakens bargaining power and limits economies of scale. A coordinated approach to transport, tourism, agriculture, education, logistics, energy and industrial development would allow the region to function more effectively as a single economic space. The Assam government's own Act East framework emphasises cooperation with the other Northeastern states and a move away from a silo-based approach.

Yet Assam's regional economic future cannot depend entirely on infrastructure or external trade. The more difficult task is to build an economy capable of using the opportunities created by connectivity. Better roads can increase the movement of goods, but without competitive local production they may simply make it easier for products from outside to enter Assam. This is a serious concern for the state's small producers and traditional sectors. Regional integration should therefore be accompanied by investment in skills, technology, quality improvement, packaging, finance, entrepreneurship and market knowledge. Assam has considerable potential in agriculture and allied activities, tea, fisheries, bamboo, horticulture, tourism, textiles, food processing and services, but these sectors require stronger value chains. The objective should be to move beyond selling raw materials and towards processing, branding and higher-value production within the state. Assam can also develop specialised regional services in healthcare, education, logistics, digital services and tourism, using Guwahati and other urban centres as service hubs. The Act East framework already identifies trade, technical cooperation, tourism, healthcare collaboration, education and digital connectivity as areas for wider engagement with ASEAN and BBIN countries. At the same time, regional economic expansion must remain sensitive to Assam's ecological realities. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries, forests, wetlands and agricultural landscapes are economic assets as well as environmental systems. Unplanned industrialisation or infrastructure development can impose long-term costs that undermine the very prosperity it seeks to create. Assam therefore needs an economic strategy that combines connectivity with local enterprise, regional cooperation with environmental responsibility, and investment with employment creation. The state's success should ultimately be judged not by how much traffic passes through it, but by how much value is created within it. If Assam can strengthen its production base, develop reliable logistics, improve human capital and cooperate closely with the other Northeastern states and neighbouring countries, its geographical position can become a genuine economic advantage. The regional economy of the future should make Assam a centre of production, services, trade and cultural exchange. That would represent a deeper transformation than simply becoming a gateway: it would make Assam an active economic partner in the integration of Northeast India with the wider Asian region.